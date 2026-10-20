Hiya's Branded Call technology displays the name of registered business on mobile phone screens for users, bringing greater legitimacy to customer communications across Spain.

Hiya, a global leader in AI-native voice security, has signed an agreement with Telefónica to roll out its Branded Call solution, allowing for the name of businesses enrolled in the service to be identified on the mobile phone screens of the operator's 4G/LTE mobile customers.

Branded Call is a solution that identifies registered companies, helping to legitimize communications between businesses and their customers. It makes it easier to recognize calls, before answering, from business and services providers that are essential to users, such as medical centers, suppliers, or logistics companies, saving time and money for both parties.

This technology displays the name of the business or institution directly on the mobile screen, even if it isn't saved in their contact list. This service operates automatically and consistently, without requiring users to download any apps or take any other action.

A phone call only works when people decide to answer it. Expanding Branded Call with Telefónica Spain is another major step in Hiya's mission to restore trust in the phone call globally. Spain is a market proactively fighting against unwanted calls, and this launch shows how network-level identity can become a market standard, not the exception, when operators make it part of their service."

-Alex Algard, CEO and Founder, Hiya

Hiya currently reaches more than 550 million users worldwide, and approximately 173 million calls per month in Spain are analyzed by this software. With the integration of Telefónica's customer base into the Hiya Branded Call service, now three out of every four calls to mobile users across Spain will be able to identify the company making the call.

About Hiya

Hiya is the AI-native voice security platform inside the world's biggest mobile networks, including AT&T, Telefónica, Vodafone, Rogers, and MasOrange. Hiya analyzes 28 billion calls a month, more than anyone else on earth, reaching 550 million subscribers across 40+ countries. Only Hiya protects the entire call identifying and connecting legitimate calls, stopping spam before the phone rings, and catching AI-generated scams mid-call for every subscriber on the network with nothing to download. Ten years in, Hiya is the partner operators trust to build the safest network, because the safest network wins. Learn more at hiya.com.

About Teléfonica

Telefónica is one of the world's leading telecommunications service companies. The company has taken on the clear challenge of serving as the primary gateway to digital technologies for citizens, businesses, and public administrations, thereby driving economic and social development in the countries where it operates. Telefónica provides fixed and mobile connectivity services, as well as a wide range of digital solutions for residential and business customers. With 299.8 million connections, Telefónica focuses its operations on four priority markets: Spain, Brazil, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261020786348/en/

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