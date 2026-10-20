Coeur d'Alene Bancorp Announces Its Third Quarter 2026 Results

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp (OTC PINK:CDAB), the parent company of bankcda, is pleased to announce its results for the third quarter 2026.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Coeur d'Alene Bancorp, today reported net income of $613,020 or $0.32 per share for the third quarter 2026, compared to $402,111 or $0.21 per share for the third quarter 2025. Net income of $1,454,491 or $0.77 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was also reported, compared to $1,024,764 or $0.54 per share for the nine months ended 2025. All results are unaudited.

"We are pleased with our results for the first nine months, with continued improvement in our profitability and growth of both loans and deposits. Although the interest rate environment continues to be challenging, we have been able to improve our net interest margin due to our strong core deposit base. We anticipate breaking ground on a permanent full service branch in Richland, WA in the coming months, with an anticipated grand opening in late third quarter 2027," said Wes Veach, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Highlights:

Diluted earnings per share were $0.75 for nine months ended 2026, versus $0.53 per share for nine months ended 2025.

Net book value per share ended the quarter at $13.57 compared to $13.44 one year ago.

Annualized return on average assets (ROAA) was 0.82% and annualized return on average equity (ROAE) was 7.40% for nine months ended 2026, compared to 0.59% and 5.67% for nine months ended 2025, respectively.

Total assets ended the period at $242.2 million compared to $237.3 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 2.1%.

Gross loans were $146.7 million at quarter end, versus $130.1 million on September 30, 2025, an increase of $16.6 million or 12.8%.

Total deposits were $214.4 million, compared to $204.0 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $10.4 million or 5.1%.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the net interest margin was 4.42%, compared to 3.99% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Nonperforming assets to Tier 1 capital ended the quarter at 12.17%.

We continue to be FIVE Star-rated from Bauer Financial, which is their highest rating.

We continue to far exceed the minimum community bank leverage ratio.

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp, parent company of bankcda, is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho with branches in Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Post Falls, Kellogg, Spokane, and Richland.

For more information, visit www.bankcda.bank or contact Wes Veach at 208-415-5006.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "projects," "outlook" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Coeur d'Alene Bancorp's management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond Coeur d'Alene Bancorp's control). Although Coeur d'Alene Bancorp believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, Coeur d'Alene Bancorp can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by Coeur d'Alene Bancorp or any other person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by Coeur d'Alene Bancorp will be achieved.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Coeur d'Alene Bancorp or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Coeur d'Alene Bancorp does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

Balance Sheet Overview

(Unaudited)

Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2026 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 11,356,186 $ 20,927,902 $ 9,967,136 Securities available for sale, at fair value 74,504,190 76,538,591 73,306,302 Net loans 143,653,786 127,414,594 142,655,033 Other assets 12,675,907 12,402,510 12,663,744 Total assets $ 242,190,069 $ 237,283,598 $ 238,592,215 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Total deposits $ 214,381,596 $ 203,988,773 $ 210,115,216 Borrowings - - - Capital lease liability 1,293,313 1,394,225 1,319,154 Other liabilities 671,559 6,378,002 827,174 Shareholders' equity 25,843,601 25,522,598 26,330,671 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 242,190,069 $ 237,283,598 $ 238,592,215 Ratios: Return on average assets 0.82 % 0.59 % 0.72 % Return on average equity 7.40 % 5.67 % 6.42 % Community bank leverage ratio 11.64 % 11.28 % 11.52 % Net interest margin (YTD) 4.42 % 3.99 % 4.28 % Efficiency Ratio (YTD) 78.29 % 76.59 % 81.31 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.41 % 0.06 % 1.43 % Nonperforming assets to tier 1 capital 12.17 % 0.57 % 12.47 %

Income Statement Overview

(unaudited)

For the three months ended For the six months ended Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Interest income $ 3,179,183 $ 3,050,608 $ 9,018,228 $ 8,795,583 Interest expense 488,627 692,527 1,559,569 2,161,758 Net interest income 2,690,556 2,358,081 7,458,659 6,633,826 Loan loss provision - 106,500 - 319,500 Noninterest income 258,213 250,760 736,937 707,825 Salaries and employee benefits 1,224,596 1,090,904 3,663,265 3,139,333 Occupancy expense 245,679 258,966 713,781 714,784 Loss on sale, net of gains 3,798 - 3,798 - Other noninterest expense 679,607 649,263 2,039,135 1,768,964 Income before income taxes 795,090 503,208 1,775,617 1,399,071 Income tax expense 182,070 101,097 321,126 374,307 Net income $ 613,020 $ 402,111 $ 1,454,491 $ 1,024,764

SOURCE: Coeur d'Alene Bancorp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/coeur-dalene-bancorp-announces-its-third-quarter-2026-results-1239012