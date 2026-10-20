Event-driven data collection and AI-powered root-cause analysis to become standard practice for new NTCE vehicle programs; Proven to cut investigation time from two weeks to two days

Following a successful proof of concept and ongoing engineering development over the past 12 months, Nissan Technical Centre Europe (NTCE), Nissan's primary R&D hub for its global regions, is expanding its use of the Sonatus Fastlane Platform across its pre-start-of-production (SOP) validation workflow. The platform's event-driven data collection and root-cause analysis have reduced the time NTCE engineers spend investigating vehicle software issues from two weeks to two days. NTCE plans to make the platform a standard part of validating future vehicle programs, including upcoming models such as the Nissan JUKE.

With the Fastlane Platform, engineers have the data they need from the moment a fault occurs. Teams deploy targeted data-collection policies from the cloud, and capture begins automatically when a defined event is detected. Fastlane Insight then correlates that data with NTCE's specifications, CAN maps, diagnostic databases, and issue history to point engineers to the most likely root cause, citing the sources behind each conclusion. In NTCE's deployment, Fastlane Insight is powered by Anthropic Claude running on Amazon Bedrock from Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"Our validation window runs about a year from the first full-scale vehicles to start-of-production, and the software we have to verify in that time keeps growing," said Dipesh Solanki, NTCE's vice president of Vehicle Engineering at NTCE. "With Sonatus's Fastlane Platform, our engineers get the evidence they need without going back to the vehicle, and they are able to determine the root cause of an issue within days rather than weeks. That is why we are making it part of how we validate new models moving forward."

As software content grows across every vehicle domain, more issues must be resolved within the validation cycle timeline, including more complicated ones that cross system boundaries. Capturing the data to diagnose those issues previously meant collecting bulk data from test drives, analyzing it after the fact, and if the first capture fell short, repeating the test. With prototype vehicles costly to build and maintain, teams investigating different issues also competed for limited time on the same vehicles.

NTCE's expansion marks the first operational deployment of Fastlane Copilot, Sonatus's plug-in, in-vehicle platform for validation, which connects to each test vehicle through a dedicated harness without requiring disassembly. On each vehicle, Fastlane Copilot includes Fastlane Collector, which captures event-driven vehicle data, and Fastlane Edge, which deploys in-vehicle AI to detect issues directly on the vehicle as it is driven. Fastlane Copilot works with Fastlane Insight in the cloud, which analyzes that data to identify the most likely root cause.

"Validation teams rarely lose time because they can't fix a problem. They lose it waiting for the right data from the vehicle, and rapid understanding of what it means, especially as vehicles become more complex," said Alexandre Corjon, senior vice president of Engineering at Sonatus. "Using our vehicle AI solutions, Fastlane Insight delivers faster root cause analysis across every vehicle subsystem and proves it with Nissan's own sources of truth, letting them deliver high quality vehicles to market sooner."

Results at NTCE include:

Investigation time reduced from two weeks to two days, with engineers receiving data tied to the moment a fault occurs.

with engineers receiving data tied to the moment a fault occurs. Vehicle setup time decreased from over an hour to minutes, using a harness that connects without disassembling the vehicle.

using a harness that connects without disassembling the vehicle. Reduced vehicle re-tests, since captures are shared through the cloud with engineers wherever they are located, they can get the data they need the first time in real time.

since captures are shared through the cloud with engineers wherever they are located, they can get the data they need the first time in real time. Parallel investigations on a single vehicle, so ADAS, infotainment, body control, and powertrain teams no longer compete for vehicle time.

A case study detailing NTCE's deployment of the Fastlane Platform is available at https://www.sonatus.com/resources/customer-case-study-nissan/

About Sonatus

Sonatus delivers cloud-to-edge AI for smart vehicles. Its Fastlane Platform enables OEMs and suppliers to achieve faster time-to-production, lower lifecycle costs, and continuously improve their vehicles from engineering and development through production and service. Founded in 2018, Sonatus is backed by investors in the automotive, semiconductor, and venture capital sectors, and its technology is deployed in more than 9 million vehicles globally. Sonatus is headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley (Sunnyvale, Calif.), with regional headquarters in Dublin, and offices in Bangalore, Detroit, Frankfurt, Kraków, Paris, Pune, Seoul, Shanghai, Taipei, and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.sonatus.com.

Sonatus, Fastlane, and the Sonatus logo are trademarks of Sonatus, Inc. that are registered or pending in the United States and in other countries. 2026 Sonatus, Inc.

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