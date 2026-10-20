Revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were €77 million, up 13.8% compared to the third quarter of 2025. Revenues for the first nine months of 2026 were €217 million, up 2.1% compared to the same period of 2025

Gameloft revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were €72 million, representing organic growth of +6.1% compared to the same period of 2025. This performance reflects the success of the updates to the main games in the catalog, most notably Disney Dreamlight Valley

Financial net debt continues to decrease as a result of the partial repayment of the loan granted to Lagardère

Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV):

Yannick Bolloré, Chairman of Vivendi's Supervisory Board, and Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chief Executive Officer, said: "The strong increase in Vivendi's revenues for the third quarter of 2026 was driven by the good performance of Gameloft, which confirmed the ability of its catalog to deliver sustainable growth while pursuing its strategic repositioning towards the PC/consoles segment. Moreover, Vivendi's financial net debt significantly decreased over the same period, enabling it to reduce the nominal amount of its bilateral structured financing agreements by €250 million."

For the first nine months of 2026, Vivendi's revenues1 were €217 million, compared to €213 million in the same period of 2025, an increase of +2.1% (-2.6% at constant currency and perimeter).

For the third quarter of 2026, Vivendi's revenues were €77 million, compared to €68 million in the same period of 2025, an increase of +13.8% (+5.0% at constant currency and perimeter).

This increase reflects the good performance of Gameloft.

For a detailed description, please refer to Appendix I.

Gameloft

For the third quarter of 2026, Gameloft's revenues were €72 million, an increase of 6.1% at constant currency and perimeter compared to the third quarter of 2025. This performance confirms the strength of Gameloft's business model and the ability of its catalog to deliver sustainable growth.

Over the first nine months of 2026, the PC/Consoles segment continued to grow, now representing 49% of Gameloft's revenues, an increase of nearly 8% at constant currency and perimeter.

Disney Dreamlight Valley, Asphalt Legends, Disney Magic Kingdoms, March of Empires and Disney Speedstorm were the top five best-selling titles over the first nine months of 2026, representing 64% of Gameloft's total revenues.

The fourth quarter of 2026, traditionally the most important of the year, is expected to benefit from this momentum, driven by the release on October 15 of Bluey's Happy Snaps, developed in collaboration with the BBC, followed by the launch in November 2026 of The Keepsake Sea, the fourth, underwater, expansion of Disney Dreamlight Valley

For a detailed description, please refer to Appendix II.

Financial Net Debt

As of September 30, 2026, Vivendi's Financial Net Debt amounted to €1,279 million, compared to €1,591 million as of June 30, 2026, and €1,501 million as of December 31, 2025.

Taking into account the Lagardère loan (including accrued interest), Vivendi's adjusted Financial Net Debt was €1,076 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to €1,140 million as of June 30, 2026, and €1,050 million as of December 31, 2025.

Following a bond issue on September 9, 2026, Lagardère partially repaid €250 million of its loan from Vivendi. As of September 30, 2026, the nominal amount of Vivendi's loan to Lagardère stood at €200 million, compared to €450 million as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025.

On September 22, 2026, Vivendi early repaid €250 million under its bilateral structured financing agreements. As of September 30, 2026, the nominal amount of these bilateral agreements was €1,100 million, compared to €1,350 million as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025.

Investment portfolio

Vivendi holds an investment portfolio of listed non-controlling equity interests in French or European companies in the media and entertainment sectors (Universal Music Group, Banijay Group, Lagardère, MediaForEurope and Prisa), and majority or non-controlling equity interests in private companies, as well as treasury shares.

As of September 30, 2026, the value of Vivendi's listed non-controlling equity portfolio was €3,935 million, compared to €4,772 million as of June 30, 2026 and €5,532 million as of December 31, 2025. Within this amount, the value of Vivendi's equity interest in Universal Music Group (UMG) amounted to €2,593 million (€14.265 per share), compared to €3,332 million (€18.33 per share) as of June 30, 2026 and €4,041 million (€22.23 per share) as of December 31, 2025.

As of September 30, 2026, the overall value of the investment portfolio amounted to €4,239 million, compared to €5,117 million as of June 30, 2026 and €5,878 million as of December 31, 2025.

As of October 19, 2026, based on stock market closing prices, Vivendi's portfolio of listed non-controlling equity interests amounted to €4,238 million, reflecting the increase in UMG's share price since September 30, 2026, and the overall value of the investment portfolio amounted to €4,542 million.

For a detailed description, please refer to Appendix III.

Statement of objections from the European Commission

As a reminder, on July 25, 2023, the European Commission opened a formal investigation regarding a possible early implementation of the acquisition of control of Lagardère SA. On July 2, 2026, the European Commission sent a supplementary statement of objections which "cancels" and "replaces" the previous statement of objections dated July 18, 2025. Vivendi responded on September 18, 2026.

About Vivendi

Since its creation, Vivendi has established itself as a player in content, media and entertainment, developing a portfolio of both listed and unlisted assets, each a leader in its market. Vivendi owns 100% of Gameloft, a world-renowned video game publisher that successfully develops multi-platform games for consoles, PCs, and mobile devices, and 100% of V Collection, which aims to become the benchmark for media and cultural luxury content in France and internationally. Vivendi's asset portfolio also includes minority stakes in leading publicly traded companies: Universal Music Group and Banijay Group in content and entertainment, and MediaForEurope and Prisa in media and telecommunications. In addition, Vivendi owns a stake in the publishing and travel retail sector with Lagardère and in publishing with Prisma Group. Leveraging its strategic and economic expertise, Vivendi anticipates global dynamics and participates in the transformations of the sectors in which the group operates, notably the digital revolution and new consumer uses of content. Vivendi relies on experienced teams to identify and support companies that create value, drive sustainable growth, and make a positive contribution to society. Corporate social responsibility (CSR), a commitment made in 2003, lies at the heart of Vivendi's strategy and guides its decisions. www.vivendi.com

Important Disclaimers

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Vivendi's financial condition, results of operations, businesses, strategy, and outlook, including the impact of certain transactions and the payment of dividends and distributions, as well as share repurchases. Although Vivendi believes that any such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of Vivendi's future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, including, but not limited to, risks related to antitrust and other regulatory approvals, and any other approvals that may be required in connection with certain transactions, as well as the risks described in the documents of the group filed by Vivendi with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French securities regulator), which are also available in English on Vivendi's website (www.vivendi.com). Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of documents filed by Vivendi with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers at www.amf-france.org, or directly from Vivendi. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and should be considered only as of that date. Vivendi disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Unsponsored ADRs. Vivendi does not sponsor an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) facility in respect of its shares. Any ADR facility currently in existence is "unsponsored" and has no ties whatsoever to Vivendi. Vivendi disclaims any liability in respect of any such facility.

APPENDIX I

VIVENDI

REVENUES

(IFRS, unaudited)

First nine months

Nine months ended September 30, (in millions of euros) 2026 2025 Change Change at constant currency and perimeter Revenues Gameloft 204 210 -2.9 -2.2 Other 13 (a) 3 Elimination of intersegment transactions Total Vivendi 217 213 +2.1 % -2.6 %

(a) Notably includes V Collection as from the second quarter of 2026.

Third quarter

Three months ended September 30, (in millions of euros) 2026 2025 Change Change at constant currency and perimeter Revenues Gameloft 72 67 +6.4 +6.1 Other 5 (a) 1 Elimination of intersegment transactions Total Vivendi 77 68 +13.8 % +5.0 %

(a) Notably includes V Collection as from the second quarter of 2026.

Quarterly revenues

2026 (in millions of euros) Three months ended March 31, Three months ended June 30, Three months ended September 30, Revenues Gameloft 68 64 72 Other (a) 1 7 5 Elimination of intersegment transactions Total Vivendi 69 71 77

(a) Notably includes V Collection as from the second quarter of 2026.

2025 (in millions of euros) Three months ended March 31, Three months ended June 30, Three months ended September 30, Three months ended December 31, Revenues Gameloft 68 75 67 93 Other 1 1 1 1 Elimination of intersegment transactions Total Vivendi 69 76 68 94

APPENDIX II

VIVENDI

GAMELOFT'S REVENUES

(IFRS, unaudited)

First nine months

Nine months ended September 30, (in millions of euros) 2026 2025 Change Change at constant currency and perimeter PC/Consoles 101 95 +6.6 +7.8 Mobile 103 115 -10.7 -10.3 Revenues 204 210 -2.9 % -2.2 % Revenues by geographic area North America 102 92 EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, Africa) 71 80 Asia Pacific 23 29 Latin America 8 9 204 210

Third quarter

Three months ended September 30, (in millions of euros) 2026 2025 Change Change at constant currency and perimeter PC/Consoles 36 29 +24.1 +24.1 Mobile 36 38 -7.1 -7.6 Revenues 72 67 +6.4 % +6.1 % Revenues by geographic area North America 33 27 EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, Africa) 28 27 Asia Pacific 8 10 Latin America 3 3 72 67

APPENDIX III

VIVENDI

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO VALUATION

Vivendi holds an investment portfolio of listed non-controlling equity interests, and majority or non-controlling equity interests in private companies, as well as treasury shares as follows:

September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 (in millions of euros) Valuation method Number of shares owned (thousands) Percentage of ownership Value Percentage of ownership Value Percentage of ownership Value Listed companies Stock market price 3,935 4,772 5,532 Universal Music Group (a) 181,799 9.89 2,593 9.89 3,332 9.91 4,041 Banijay Group (b) 80,363 18.77 664 18.84 680 19.17 673 Lagardère 18,954 13.26 343 13.26 365 13.38 359 MediaForEurope (A B) 112,419 15.89 299 15.92 349 15.92 405 Prisa 15,091 11.19 36 11.19 46 11.19 54 Private companies Value in use 303 303 263 Gameloft 100 258 100 258 100 258 Other (c) 45 45 5 Treasury shares Stock market price 1 42 83 Investment portfolio 4,239 5,117 5,878

(a) Accounted for by Vivendi under the equity method.

(b) Over the first nine months of 2026, Vivendi sold 776 thousand Banijay Group shares for €7 million.

(c) Notably includes a 100% interest in V Collection, as well as a 13.58% interest in Prisma Group, acquired on March 31, 2026 for €10 million and €30 million, respectively.

As of October 19, 2026, based on stock market closing prices, Vivendi's portfolio of listed non-controlling equity interests amounted to €4,238 million, reflecting the increase in UMG's share price since September 30, 2026, and the overall value of the investment portfolio amounted to €4,542 million

1 This press release contains unaudited consolidated revenues established under IFRS.

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