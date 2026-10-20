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PR Newswire
20.10.2026 19:30 Uhr
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Inspired Thinking Group (ITG): ITG appoints Juliette Aiken as CMO of Storyteq to accelerate global growth

ITG appoints Juliette Aiken as CMO of Storyteq to accelerate global growth

Industry marketing leader joins Storyteq to accelerate growth and strengthen ITG's position as the world's leading AI-powered content company.

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Thinking Group (ITG), the world's leading AI-powered content company, today announced the appointment of Juliette Aiken as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Storyteq, the company's marketing technology platform. Juliette will lead global marketing strategy and brand growth as ITG continues to expand its position at the forefront of AI-powered content creation, management, and activation.

Juliette arrives at ITG with a strong reputation for driving growth in global technology businesses and brings a wealth of experience scaling marketing operations for international organizations. She previously worked at Dotdigital, where she was key in supporting the company's growth to more than 3,000 clients worldwide.

As CMO of Storyteq, Juliette will be responsible for strengthening awareness of a platform that has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms across each of the last four years.

Of particular focus for Juliette will be Storyteq's role in powering ITG's wider proposition: helping organizations transform how content is created, managed, and delivered through a combination of AI, technology, data, and expert services. Her appointment comes at a time when brands are increasingly seeking solutions to deliver meaningful business outcomes through more personalized, efficient, and effective marketing at scale.

"Our next phase of growth is concentrated on strengthening the combination of intelligence, technology, and services that differentiates our offering in the market," notes Andrew Swinand, CEO of ITG. "Juliette's expertise will help us communicate that vision more effectively, deepen our engagement with existing and potential clients, and accelerate our ability to support brand growth by making content a true competitive advantage."

Commenting on her appointment, Juliette Aiken said, "I'm delighted to be joining ITG at such an important stage of its journey. The company has built an impressive reputation for helping global brands create and deliver exceptional content at pace and scale, through a combination of services and AI-powered technology that feels unique in the current market.

"Uniting those two worlds is a big part of what makes us such a valued partner to our clients, and I'm excited to help bring ITG and Storyteq even closer together as we continue to help shape the future of marketing for some of the biggest brands out there, at a time when change is coming thick and fast."

ITG's integrated proposition combines AI-enabled technology, strategic intelligence, and managed services to help some of the world's most recognizable brands improve marketing effectiveness, increase operational efficiency, and drive growth through more personalized content and campaigns.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/itg-appoints-juliette-aiken-as-cmo-of-storyteq-to-accelerate-global-growth-302914435.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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