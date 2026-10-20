Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.: Nexteer Expands Brazil Footprint with New Camaçari Facility Supporting BYD Production

CAMAÇARI, BR / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Nexteer Automotive today announced the opening of its new assembly facility in Camaçari, Bahia, Brazil. The facility, which began production in early October 2026, expands the Company's manufacturing footprint in South America and strengthens its presence across Brazil, complementing Nexteer's main plant in Porto Alegre in the south and its Porto Real facility in Rio de Janeiro with this new Camaçari location in the northeast. The new facility supports BYD's growing vehicle production operations in Brazil.

Located approximately 10 kilometers from BYD's manufacturing operations in Camaçari, the new facility will assemble Column-Assist Electric Power Steering (CEPS) systems for vehicles produced in Brazil. The investment enhances supply chain responsiveness and operational efficiency while providing localized support for BYD's vehicle production in the region.

"The opening of our Camaçari facility marks an important milestone in Nexteer's continued commitment to supporting customers through localized manufacturing and supply," said Jeferson Oliveira, Country Director - Brazil, Nexteer Automotive. "By locating this facility near BYD's operations in Camaçari, we can enhance supply chain efficiency, improve responsiveness and strengthen collaboration while delivering the high-quality steering solutions our customers expect."

The operation will perform final assembly and logistics activities while leveraging components and subassemblies produced through Nexteer's global manufacturing network. This approach combines the advantages of local production with Nexteer's worldwide engineering, manufacturing and quality expertise.

"Brazil is an important market for both vehicle production and Nexteer's long-term growth strategy," said Alberto Rodriguez, Vice President and EMEASA Divisional President, Nexteer Automotive. "This investment reflects our commitment to supporting customers through localized manufacturing while contributing to the continued development of Brazil's automotive industry."

"The development of a localized supplier network is an important component of vehicle production in Brazil," said Zheng Qiong, Director of Purchasing, BYD Brazil. "Nexteer's new operation in Camaçari will support our manufacturing activities in the region, and we appreciate their investment and collaboration."

The Camaçari facility reflects Nexteer's strategy of aligning its global manufacturing footprint with customer production needs while supporting regional supply chain localization.

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ABOUT NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative portfolio supports by-wire chassis control, including electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire and rear-wheel steering systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems, software solutions and brake-by-wire. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends - including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility - for global and domestic OEMs around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Xiaomi, ChangAn, Li Auto, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others.?www.nexteer.com

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Nexteer Automotive Media Contacts

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SOURCE: Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/nexteer-expands-brazil-footprint-with-new-cama%c3%a7ari-facility-supporting-byd-producti-1239003