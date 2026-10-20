Front Ventures' portfolio company Molfar Defence to attend Future Forces in Prague - radar system already in field testing

Front Ventures' portfolio company Molfar Defence Technologies will attend the Future Forces exhibition in Prague on 21-23 October. Molfar Defence is a Polish-Ukrainian company developing a tactical radar system for detecting low-altitude threats. Front Ventures was lead investor when the company raised EUR 1.5 million in June 2026.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drones have become one of the most acute threats in modern warfare, and demand for reliable detection of low-altitude threats is growing rapidly. Molfar's radar system is being developed for precisely this need and is already undergoing field testing.

At Future Forces, Molfar Defence will meet potential customers and partners. The participation is a first step in an intensive period for the company, in which discussions with the market will be deepened as the field testing continues.

- Molfar is one of the companies in our portfolio that we have the greatest expectations for, and we have followed the company as lead investor from the start. The radar is already being tested in the field, and Prague is the beginning of an exciting period. This is just the detection. We look forward to showing what Molfar Defence has built and the capabilities the radar has once the field tests are completed, says Jonas Malmgren, CEO of Front Ventures.

- Each round of field testing helps us improve the radar and shape its capabilities around real operational needs. Future Forces is an opportunity to discuss how the system can fit into their existing defence capabilities and explore cooperation on future tests and integrations, says Maksym Dzherikhov, CSO and Co-Founder of Molfar Defence Technologies.

Front Ventures invests in defence technology companies that solve real problems at the front and have high scalability. Molfar Defence is a clear example of that strategy.

More detailed information about the radar system and its verified performance is planned once the field tests have been completed. Front Ventures will continue to inform the market about developments in the company.

Jonas Malmgren, CEO jonas.malmgren@frontventures.se

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