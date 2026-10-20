Mirion has announced support for the IAEA Rays of Hope initiative launched by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in 2022 to help address disparities in access to quality cancer diagnosis and treatment in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMIC).

This milestone builds on the partnership agreement signed between Mirion and the IAEA in September 2025.

Sun Nuclear, a Mirion Medical company, will contribute radiation therapy quality management software, along with related quality assurance (QA) equipment and training, supporting an IAEA Anchor Centre and adjacent site in the sub-Saharan African region, as well as the IAEA Dosimetry Laboratory in Austria.

Mirion, a leading provider of advanced radiation safety solutions, has announced support for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rays of Hope initiative, which aims to help address disparities in access to quality cancer diagnosis and treatment in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMIC). This milestone builds on the partnership agreement signed between Mirion and the IAEA in September 2025, which formalized Mirion's support for the Agency's mission to enhance radiation safety globally. The extended arrangement was signed at the opening ceremony of the IAEA International Symposium on Standards, Applications and Quality Assurance in Medical Radiation Dosimetry (IDOS), held October 5-9, in Vienna, Austria.

Under the arrangement, Mirion will contribute SunCHECK Machine radiation therapy quality management software, along with related quality assurance (QA) equipment and training. These will be provided by Sun Nuclear, a Mirion Medical company, and a leading provider of innovative solutions for radiation therapy and diagnostic imaging. The software supports efficient, independent oversight of linear accelerators, or treatment delivery systems, through the recording, management and tracking of Machine QA data helping clinical teams verify that equipment is performing accurately and consistently. Hardware equipment, such as Daily QA 4, supports daily, monthly and annual Machine QA. The donations will support an IAEA Anchor Centre and adjacent site in the sub-Saharan African region, as well as the IAEA Dosimetry Laboratory in Austria.

"Access to safe, high-quality radiotherapy remains uneven around the world. Rigorous quality assurance is central to closing that gap, because it gives clinical teams confidence that their treatment machines are performing as expected," said Margaret Johns, President, Sun Nuclear Radiation Therapy QA. "We are pleased to extend Mirion's support of the IAEA Member States and Anchor Centres to maximize the impact of the Rays of Hope initiative, furthering our company's commitment to advancing cancer care. We look forward to seeing the impact of Sun Nuclear's proven software, devices and training in helping to ensure the highest quality treatment for cancer patients no matter where they live."

"Through Rays of Hope, we are bringing together partners, expertise and resources to help expand access to life-saving cancer care to countries that need it most," said Director General Grossi. "Partnerships with private sector play an important role in this effort, helping strengthen quality assurance, and expand access to safe and effective radiation medicine for the benefit of patients around the world."

Before the signing ceremony, Jeff Kapatoes, Vice President, Regulatory, Physics Product, represented Mirion in an IDOS 2026 opening ceremony segment, alongside representatives from science and private industry. He discussed Sun Nuclear's contributions to the field of dosimetry, as well as how the organization collaborates with partners and institutions to drive advancements in the field.

To learn more about the ongoing partnership between Mirion and the IAEA, visit mirion.com.

About Mirion

Mirion is a global leader in radiation safety, science and medicine, empowering innovations that deliver vital protection while harnessing the transformative potential of ionizing radiation across a diversity of end markets. Focused on nuclear and safety, the Mirion Technologies group is committed to powering advancements in nuclear energy through proven radiation safety technologies and expertise. Dedicated to driving better patient outcomes, the Mirion Medical group is focused on improving quality in cancer care through its broad range of solutions that enhance the delivery and ensure safety across the medical landscape. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA USA), Mirion employs approximately 3,200 people and operates in 12 countries. Learn more at https://www.mirion.com/.

About Sun Nuclear

Sun Nuclear is part of Mirion Medical, a group of healthcare-focused brands within Mirion, providing innovative solutions for Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging. More than 6,000 cancer centers worldwide rely on us for independent, integrated Quality Management. With a focus on ongoing support, Sun Nuclear aims to ease technology adoption, enhance workflows and improve outcomes so that healthcare providers can achieve real results for Patient Safety. Learn more: sunnuclear.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261020889904/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries:

Erin Schesny

media@mirion.com