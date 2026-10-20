AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) and the Global Network of People Living with HIV (GNP+) will convene a global webinar on Oct. 22 titled "Retention and Viral Suppression: Renewing Political Leadership and Accountability for AIDS Control." The discussion will unite public health leaders, policymakers, researchers, advocates, and networks of people living with HIV to examine gaps in HIV testing and treatment, identify barriers to keeping people in care, and call for stronger political commitment to the global HIV/AIDS response. Register here.

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Despite decades of progress, an estimated 1.2 million people acquired HIV and 570,000 people died from AIDS-related causes in 2025. Of approximately 41 million people living with HIV worldwide, about 5 million remain undiagnosed, more than 9 million are not receiving treatment, and an estimated 10.6 million are not virally suppressed.

The webinar will place particular emphasis on retention in care, helping people who have started HIV treatment remain connected to the medicines and services they need. Consistent, effective treatment can suppress HIV to undetectable levels, allowing people to live long, healthy lives and preventing sexual transmission of the virus. But those benefits depend on uninterrupted access to treatment and continued support.

WHAT: Global webinar Retention and Viral Suppression: Renewing Political Leadership and Accountability for AIDS Control WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 10 a.m. EDT, 3 p.m. BST 75 minutes WHERE: Virtual: Register here WHO: Panelists: Hon. Daniel Molokele, Member of Parliament, Zimbabwe Dr. Adele Schwartz Benzaken, Senior Global Medical Director, AHF Dr. Reuben Granich, Senior Global Health Consultant, Granich Global Health Consulting Meirinda Sebayang, Executive Director, Jaringan Indonesia Positif (JIP) Moderator: Florence Riako Anam, Co-Executive Director, GNP+

Speakers will examine lessons from countries that have made progress toward epidemic control, the effects of shifting donor priorities, and ways governments and civil society can strengthen accountability. The discussion will also elevate the experiences of people living with HIV and explore practical steps to make retention and Treatment as Prevention (TasP) central to national HIV responses.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world's largest HIV/AIDS healthcare organization, provides cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 3.3 million people across 50 countries, including the U.S. and in Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Eastern Europe. In January 2025, AHF received the MLK, Jr. Social Justice Award, The King Center's highest recognition for an organization leading work in the social justice arena. To learn more about AHF, visit us online at AIDShealth.org, find us on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261020719882/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Ged Kenslea, Senior Director, Communications, AHF,

+1.323.308.1833 (work), +1.323.791.5526 (mobile), gedk@aidshealth.org

Denys Nazarov, Director of Global Policy Communications, AHF

+1 323 308 1829, Denys.Nazarov@ahf.org