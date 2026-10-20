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WKN: A3CUMB | ISIN: IT0005452658 | Ticker-Symbol: 87N
Tradegate
20.10.26 | 08:00
17,200 Euro
+1,18 % +0,200
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STEVANATO GROUP SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STEVANATO GROUP SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,70017,00022:58
16,70017,10022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STEVANATO GROUP
STEVANATO GROUP SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STEVANATO GROUP SPA17,200+1,18 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.