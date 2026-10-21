Aduna and Major U.S. Carriers Expand Network API Portfolio to Help Businesses Combat Fraud

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduna, a leading global aggregator of standardised network APIs, today announced three powerful fraud prevention APIs across the United States: Know Your Customer, Device Swap, and Call Forward Detection, targeted for availability in Q4. Delivered in collaboration with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, the new APIs provide businesses with direct access to trusted mobile network signals that can help identify fraud risks in near real-time and make more informed customer authentication and onboarding decisions.

The launch marks another significant milestone in Aduna's mission to unlock the value of mobile network data and make carrier-grade intelligence accessible through a single, standardised platform. By combining coverage across the three largest U.S. mobile operators, Aduna helps enable enterprises, developers and solution providers to integrate trusted network signals through a single API gateway rather than managing multiple carrier relationships and integrations.

As fraud continues to evolve, businesses face growing challenges in distinguishing legitimate customers from increasingly sophisticated threats, including account takeover fraud, synthetic identities, social engineering scams and unauthorised account changes. By leveraging trusted information directly from mobile operators, the new APIs provide an additional layer of intelligence that can strengthen risk models, improve verification processes and reduce fraud losses.

"Fraudsters continue to exploit gaps in digital identity verification, creating significant challenges for businesses and consumers alike," said Anthony Bartolo, CEO of Aduna. "The launch of KYC and Device Swap and the forthcoming Call Forwarding Detection represents another major step towards bringing trusted network intelligence to the market at scale. By providing direct access to carrier-verified signals, we are helping organisations make smarter risk decisions, reduce fraud and create safer digital experiences for their customers."

KYC API

Helps verify customer identity information against carrier records, supporting more reliable customer onboarding and account verification processes.

Device Swap API

Identifies when a mobile number has recently been associated with a different device, helping organisations detect potential account takeover attempts and SIM-related fraud risks.

Call Forwarding Detection API

Reveals when call forwarding has been activated on a mobile number, helping identify potential fraud scenarios where criminals attempt to redirect authentication calls or verification processes.

Together, these network APIs provide businesses with powerful risk signals that can be incorporated into fraud prevention workflows, authentication journeys and identity verification solutions. The APIs are particularly relevant for organisations operating in financial services, fintech, e-commerce, digital marketplaces, telecommunications, healthcare and government services where trust and customer verification are critical.

Through Aduna's unified platform, enterprises gain access to consistent, standardised APIs across all participating operators, helping accelerate adoption while reducing implementation complexity.

About Aduna

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential through common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefónica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone.

By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardised platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences and drive industry growth.

To find out more, visit adunaglobal.com.

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