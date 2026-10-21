TrizCom Public Relations: Dallas PR Agency TrizCom PR Named Finalist for Two 2026 PRSA Dallas Pegasus Awards

Three-time Pegasus Best of Show winner recognized for AI reputation management and media relations campaigns for Tires Easy and Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / TrizCom Public Relations, a Dallas-based, woman-owned public relations agency and three-time PRSA Dallas Pegasus Best of Show winner, has been named a finalist for two 2026 Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Dallas Pegasus Awards. The agency earned recognition in the Reputation/Brand Management category for its work with national online tire retailer Tires Easy and in the Media Relations category for its work with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas).

The nominations recognize two areas of TrizCom PR's expertise: managing how brands are represented across digital and AI-powered search platforms and securing earned media coverage through targeted storytelling. PRSA Dallas independently confirms both nominations on its official 2026 Pegasus Awards finalists list.

The Pegasus Awards recognize public relations, communications and marketing achievements across North Texas. Entries are evaluated by public relations professionals from PRSA chapters outside Dallas based on campaign research, planning, execution and results.

Which TrizCom PR Campaigns Were Recognized?

Reputation/Brand Management - Tires Easy Reputation and AI Visibility Campaign Changing the Evidence AI Sees

TrizCom PR was named a finalist for its reputation management and AI visibility campaign for Tires Easy, a national online tire retailer.

The campaign addressed an emerging challenge for businesses: how artificial intelligence platforms discover, interpret and present information about brands. TrizCom PR developed a communications strategy to strengthen Tires Easy's digital authority, improve the information available to AI-powered search platforms, and reinforce the brand's credibility through third-party sources.

The work reflects TrizCom PR's approach to AI reputation management and generative search optimization (GSO), which combines earned media, authoritative content, source credibility and AI visibility analysis to help businesses understand and improve how they appear in AI-generated answers.

"AI has fundamentally changed how people research companies and form opinions about brands," said Tammy Cancela, vice president of brand strategy at TrizCom Public Relations. "A company can have an excellent reputation with its customers, but if AI platforms rely on outdated, incomplete or inaccurate information, that reputation may not be reflected in the answers consumers receive. Our work with Tires Easy addresses that disconnect. It brings traditional reputation management into an environment where being accurately represented is just as important as being visible."

Media Relations - Five States, Hundreds of Stories, Localizing the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas Story

TrizCom PR was also named a finalist for its media relations campaign supporting the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas), a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 780 members and associated institutions across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.

The campaign focused on translating FHLB Dallas's affordable housing and community development initiatives into locally relevant news stories. TrizCom PR developed and executed a targeted media relations strategy that connected financial programs and partnerships with the communities and individuals benefiting from those investments.

The work demonstrates the agency's experience managing regional and multi-state media relations programs, developing localized story angles and communicating financial services initiatives to audiences beyond the financial industry.

"These nominations represent two very different areas of public relations, and that's what makes them meaningful," said Jo Trizila, founder and CEO of TrizCom Public Relations. "For FHLB Dallas, we translated complex financial programs into stories that mattered to local communities and journalists across five states. For Tires Easy, we addressed how artificial intelligence finds, interprets and recommends businesses. Both campaigns started with the client's objectives, not a predetermined list of PR tactics. That's how we've approached public relations since I founded TrizCom nearly 18 years ago."

TrizCom PR Builds on Three Pegasus Best of Show Wins

The 2026 finalist nominations continue a history of recognition for TrizCom PR, including three PRSA Dallas Pegasus Best of Show awards in 2017, 2023 and 2025.

Most recently, TrizCom PR received the 2025 Pegasus Best of Show Award and the Events and Observances Award for its public relations campaign supporting the grand opening of Peppa Pig Theme Park Dallas/Fort Worth in North Richland Hills, Texas. The campaign promoted the opening of the second Peppa Pig Theme Park in the United States and the third worldwide.

The 2025 Best of Show recognition followed two earlier wins for the agency:

2017 Pegasus Best of Show - Heroes for Children campaign.

- Heroes for Children campaign. 2023 Pegasus Best of Show - Peppa Pig Theme Park Groundbreaking campaign.

- Peppa Pig Theme Park Groundbreaking campaign. 2025 Pegasus Best of Show and Events and Observances Award - Peppa Pig Theme Park Dallas/Fort Worth Grand Opening campaign.

TrizCom PR also received the 2024 PRSA Dallas Pegasus Award for Most Effective Campaign for its Total Eclipse DFW campaign.

The agency's additional industry recognition includes 2026 rankings from Agency List naming TrizCom PR the No. 1 PR and Communications Agency, No. 1 Media Relations Agency and No. 1 Corporate Communications Agency in Dallas. Founder and CEO Jo Trizila was also included in Propel's 2026 recognition of influential public relations professionals.

These distinctions span corporate communications, media relations, reputation management and consumer events, reflecting the agency's work across multiple communications disciplines.

"Public relations has changed considerably over my 30-plus years in the profession, but our responsibility to clients hasn't," added Trizila. "We begin by understanding what the business needs to accomplish, then develop a strategy and measure the results. Awards are gratifying because they recognize the work behind those outcomes."

A complete history of TrizCom PR's awards and industry recognition is available at https://www.trizcom.com/awards.

The winners of the 2026 PRSA Dallas Pegasus Awards will be announced Thursday, November 12, 2026, during the annual Pegasus Awards Celebration at Tower Club Dallas.

The complete list of 2026 finalists is available at https://prsadallas.org/Pegasus_Awards_Finalists.

About TrizCom Public Relations

Founded in 2008 by Jo Trizila, TrizCom Public Relations is a Dallas-based, nationally certified woman-owned public relations agency serving local, regional and national organizations. The agency specializes in media relations, crisis communications, reputation management, digital PR, AI search visibility, generative search optimization (GSO), thought leadership and strategic communications.

A three-time PRSA Dallas Pegasus Best of Show winner, TrizCom PR helps organizations strengthen their reputations, communicate with key audiences and improve how their brands are represented across traditional media, digital search and AI-generated answers. The agency combines senior-level strategic counsel with media relationships, research and measurable communications programs.

As a founding member of The Public Relations Collective, TrizCom PR provides clients with access to experienced public relations professionals throughout the United States.

For more information, visit https://www.trizcom.com/.

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Media Contact

Jo Trizila

Founder and CEO, TrizCom Public Relations

jo@trizcom.com

214-232-0078

https://www.trizcom.com/

SOURCE: TrizCom Public Relations

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dallas-pr-agency-trizcom-pr-named-finalist-for-two-2026-prsa-dallas-pegasus-aw-1239161