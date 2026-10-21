Sunrate and TourMind Partner to Enhance Payment Capabilities for the Global Travel Industry

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrate, the global payment and treasury management platform, today announced a strategic partnership with TourMind, an AI-powered global travel transaction infrastructure platform, at ITB Asia 2026. Through the collaboration, the two companies will integrate Sunrate's payment capabilities into TourMind's technology ecosystem, helping travel businesses streamline payment operations and support their growth across international markets.

As travel distribution becomes increasingly digital and interconnected, travel businesses face growing demands to manage supplier payments, foreign exchange and financial operations across multiple markets. By combining Sunrate's global payment infrastructure with TourMind's travel technology and API connectivity, the partnership aims to address these operational needs and deliver a more integrated experience for travel businesses.

Through the integration, TourMind will incorporate Sunrate's payment capabilities, such as Sunrate Cards, into its platform, bringing payment services closer to travel businesses' operational workflows and supporting their evolving needs across international markets. The collaboration reflects both companies' commitment to improving operational efficiency and strengthening the financial infrastructure underpinning the global travel ecosystem.

"Sunrate has established a strong presence in global travel payments and continues to expand across international markets. As AI reshapes the travel industry, we are advancing our payment capabilities, including our Agentic Card, to enable more intelligent and seamless payment experiences. Our shared vision with TourMind for applying AI to travel makes this a natural partnership, and we look forward to shaping the future of travel payments together," said Paul Meng, Co-founder and CEO of Sunrate.

"AI is reshaping how travel businesses operate, and at TourMind, we are focused on building intelligent solutions that make every part of the travel experience smarter and more efficient," said Karma Young, CEO of TourMind. "By integrating Sunrate's payment capabilities into our AI-powered platform, we are making payments a seamless part of our partners' workflows, helping them manage transactions across markets with greater ease. We look forward to working with Sunrate to support travel businesses as they grow in an increasingly AI-driven industry."

The partnership underscores the importance of connecting travel technology with financial infrastructure as the industry continues to evolve. By bringing payment capabilities closer to travel distribution and booking operations, Sunrate and TourMind aim to help travel businesses simplify financial workflows and better support their international operations.

About Sunrate

Sunrate is a leading global payment and treasury management platform for businesses worldwide. Founded in 2016, Sunrate has enabled companies to operate and scale both locally and globally in 190+ countries and regions with its cutting-edge infrastructure, global network, and unified solutions.

Sunrate operates through offices across key markets, including Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and London. The company partners with the top global financial institutions, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered, and J.P. Morgan. Sunrate is also the principal member of Mastercard and Visa. To learn more about Sunrate, visit https://www.sunrate.com/.

About TourMind

TourMind is an AI-Powered global travel transaction infrastructure platform. The company leverages advanced AI algorithms and machine learning to specialize in intelligent operations for hotels, flights, and comprehensive travel resources. The core capabilities include precision marketing strategy generation, real-time dynamic inventory management, omni-channel automated distribution, demand forecasting with customer behavior analysis, and more. Trusted by 32,000+ enterprise clients worldwide, TourMind operates across 3,000+ destinations with 600+ airlines, 56,000+ direct hotel partnerships and access to over 2.2 million rooms.

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