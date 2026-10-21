Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Polibeli Group Ltd (NASDAQ: PLBL) ("Polibeli" or the "Company") today announced that agreements covering the resale, integration and distribution of Tencent Cloud services have been signed and become effective. The Company plans to make the international promotion and adoption of Tencent WorkBuddy an initial focus of the collaboration, drawing on LinkieBuy's customer relationships, sales channels and digital implementation capabilities to accelerate the commercialization of enterprise AI services.

The rapid expansion of the global AI agent market provides a significant backdrop to the collaboration. According to Grand View Research, the global AI agent market is projected to reach approximately US$182.9 billion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate of 49.6% from 2026 to 2033. Japan's market is forecast to reach approximately US$8.88 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 49.9% over the same period. These forecasts highlight opportunities for companies with international customer access, industry expertise and local implementation capabilities to participate in the commercialization of AI applications.

The enterprise AI agent ecosystem surrounding WorkBuddy offers a range of potential use cases. Tencent Cloud's international product portfolio spans enterprise AI platforms, general office productivity, software development and cloud-hosted agent runtimes. This combination of applications and runtime services provides product options for Polibeli to explore additional enterprise AI scenarios, subject to applicable authorizations and orders.

LinkieBuy's established relationships with overseas retailers and direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, together with its experience implementing digital solutions, are important assets for the collaboration. Cross-border e-commerce and retail businesses offer practical AI use cases across multilingual content creation, product content, marketing operations, customer service and business analytics. Polibeli intends to build on these customer relationships and its understanding of industry workflows to develop additional technology-enabled services for its existing customer base.

For implementation, the Company intends to offer requirements assessment, deployment and configuration, systems integration, training and ongoing support to help enterprises incorporate AI tools into day-to-day operations. Under the agreements, Polibeli may integrate or bundle designated Tencent Cloud services with its own or licensed products, subject to applicable permissions and accepted purchase orders. This framework supports the development of industry-specific solutions and a service offering that extends from product promotion to application delivery.

The distribution framework also allows the Company to develop a network of qualified sub-resellers with international customer relationships and service capabilities. By coordinating direct sales and downstream channel partners, Polibeli aims to expand customer reach and scale repeatable solutions and delivery practices across additional customers and markets.

As enterprises increase their use of AI applications, demand for model inference and ongoing operational support may create further service opportunities. These use cases could complement Polibeli's Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) initiatives and support longer-term customer relationships through model services and technical support, broadening the Company's AI business opportunities.

The collaboration marks an important step in Polibeli's expansion from cross-border commerce and retail digitalization into integrated enterprise AI services. With WorkBuddy as an initial application focus and LinkieBuy providing customer access and implementation capabilities, the Company aims to establish a new growth driver for its international enterprise AI business. Polibeli also plans to evaluate opportunities to extend cooperation to other Tencent Cloud products and services based on market feedback and product suitability.

Market research sources:

Grand View Research: AI Agents Market, 2026-2033

Grand View Research: Japan AI Agents Market Outlook, 2026-2033

About Polibeli Group Ltd

Polibeli Group Ltd (NASDAQ: PLBL) is a leading digital supply chain services and distribution-sales provider with business operations in a number of countries around the globe, including Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, Korea, the US, France and Italy. The company offers end-to-end solutions including products procurement, channel distribution, logistics services, brand operations, and digital marketing services to both upstream and downstream business partners. Building on its cross-border commerce and retail digitalization capabilities, Polibeli is expanding into integrated enterprise AI services.

For more information, visit https://www.polibeli.com.

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