Galderma will present eight posters spanning its full Injectable Aesthetics portfolio at AMWC Dubai 2026, highlighting the complementary benefits of Sculptra and Restylane , and pooled phase III study data for Relfydess (relabotulinumtoxinA) 1-8

and Restylane , and pooled phase III study data for Relfydess (relabotulinumtoxinA) With 30 years of innovation, Restylane continues to evolve through the development of new technologies and expanded clinical indications, with data to be presented from four studies across the chin, jawline, temples, and lower face

Several Meet-the-Expert sessions and a symposium on the AART of Body, which highlights new expanded indications for Sculptra in the gluteal area, posterior thighs, and décolletage, follows Sculptra's recent approval for use on the body in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)9

Galderma (SIX: GALD) will showcase data from its leading innovative Injectable Aesthetics portfolio at the Aesthetic Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), from October 21-23, 2026. The company will present eight scientific abstracts, alongside a symposium and six Meet-the-Expert sessions, all highlighting the expanding benefits of Relfydess, Sculptra, and the Restylane range.1-8 Together, the data demonstrate Galderma's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of patients and healthcare professionals through innovation that addresses growing needs, from menopause-related skin changes and regenerative aesthetic solutions, to body indications.

Data across face and body indications showcase the power of Sculptra and Restylane

Data on Sculptra, the first proven regenerative biostimulator, will be shared at AMWC Dubai, following its approval in the UAE expanding its current clinical application for the face to include key body areas: the gluteal area, posterior thighs and décolletage.9 Guidance from an international consensus panel of 11 experts will be presented, outlining evidence-based recommendations on appropriate combination strategies across approved body indications.1 The recommendations highlight the complementary benefits of Sculptra and Restylane SkinboostersTM in the posterior thighs, and gluteal area, for comprehensive body rejuvenation.1

Data from Restylane ShaypeTM the first-and-only hyaluronic acid (HA) shaper developed with novel NASHA-HD technology as well as expanded indications for Restylane LyftTM and Restylane VolymeTM* are being presented with clinical evidence in the chin, jawline, temples, and lower face.2 Across four studies, Restylane delivered well-tolerated, effective, and long-lasting aesthetic improvements in multiple facial regions, consistently achieving high responder rates and high subject satisfaction.2

Additionally, addressing the growing demand for body rejuvenation, data evaluating the effectiveness and safety of Restylane Skinboosters for correction of moderate-to-severe wrinkles in the décolletage will be shared at the congress, noting that the product was well tolerated and highly efficacious, with high patient satisfaction.3

In a dedicated symposium, international experts will discuss best practices for use of Galderma's Injectable Aesthetics portfolio for the body through the AART (Assessment, Anatomy, Range, and Treatment) of Body a patient-centric technique to evaluate needs and create structured individualized treatment plans. Content will highlight the UAE expanded indications for Sculptra in the gluteal area, posterior thighs, and décolletage.9 The symposium will take place Thursday, October 22, from 11:00 AM 1:00 PM GST, in Baniyas ballroom 1.

Galderma's Injectable Aesthetics portfolio addresses diverse trends and rising new patient segments

Galderma will also share insights from a global survey of over 4,300 women across nine countries on menopause-related skin changes and aesthetic treatment considerations.4 Biostimulators and dermal fillers were the most frequently considered treatments for menopause-related facial and skin changes, with 80% of patients looking for information on Sculptra, and 75% for information on the Restylane range.4

Congress data also reinforces Sculptra's ability to deliver long-term improvements in the mechanical properties of the skin, through volume restoration, improved elasticity and skin thickness.5 Seven experts evaluated the biostimulatory properties of Sculptra, with consensus on its key role in the regenerative aesthetic field.5

Relfydess delivers continued efficacy across facial indications

Data from the RELAX and EXPRESSION imaging trials confirmed early and sustained improvements in wrinkle morphology and dynamic skin strain in frown lines (glabellar lines) and crow's feet (lateral canthal lines) following treatment with Relfydess.6 These findings reinforce that Relfydess delivers a rapid onset, durable efficacy, and measurable improvements in both patient-reported outcomes and skin dynamics.6

Pooled phase III study data for Relfydess to be presented shows improvement in moderate-to-severe frown lines and crow's feet for both toxin-naïve and previously treated patients.7 Galderma will also present expert-led consensus recommendations that address key unmet needs in real-world clinical practice, offering clear, practical guidance for optimal dosing, injection patterns and treatment planning with Relfydess.8

More information about Galderma's activities at AMWC Dubai 2026 can be found here.

Relfydess, Sculptra, and Restylane are approved in various countries around the world; approved indications vary by market.

*Restylane Volyme is approved as Restylane Contour in the United States

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ the skin meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

References

Haddad A, et al. International consensus: poly-L-lactic acid SB-NASHA for non-facial rejuvenation. Poster presented at AMWC Dubai 2026; October 21-23, 2026; Dubai Shridharani S, et al. Thirty years of innovation in hyaluronic acid gel technologies: Clinical evidence across chin, jawline, temple, and lower face indications. Poster presented at AMWC Dubai 2026; October 21-23, 2026; Dubai. Fabi S, et al. Effectiveness and safety of a hyaluronic acid skin quality injectable for the correction of wrinkles in the décolletage area. Poster presented at AMWC Dubai 2026; October 21-23, 2026; Dubai. Fabi S, et al. The potential role of biostimulators/dermal fillers to address menopause-related skin conditions. Poster presented at AMWC Dubai 2026; October 21-23, 2026; Dubai. Fabi S, et al. Regenerative aesthetic effects of poly L-lactic acid treatment. Poster presented at AMWC Dubai 2026; October 21-23, 2026; Dubai. Moradi A, et al. Objective image analysis of wrinkle morphology and dynamic skin strain in GLs and LCLs treated with relaBoNT-A in the RELAX and EXPRESSION trials. Poster presented at AMWC Dubai 2026; October 21-23, 2026; Dubai. Grunebaum L, et al. RelabotulinumtoxinA treatment improved moderate-to-severe glabellar lines and lateral canthal lines regardless of baseline toxin naivety: subgroup analyses of pooled Phase 3 study data. Poster presented at AMWC Dubai 2026; October 21-23, 2026; Dubai. Chadha P, et al. Consensus Recommendations on the Aesthetic Use of RelabotulinumtoxinA to Treat Upper Face Wrinkles. Poster presented at AMWC Dubai 2026; October 21-23, 2026; Dubai. Sculptra. Instructions for Use. 2026. Available online. Accessed September 2026.

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Contacts:

For further information:

Christian Marcoux, M.Sc.

Chief Communications Officer

christian.marcoux@galderma.com

+41 76 315 26 50

Richard Harbinson

Corporate Communications Director

richard.harbinson@galderma.com

+41 76 210 60 62

Céline Buguet

Franchises and R&D Communications Director

celine.buguet@galderma.com

+41 76 249 90 87

Emil Ivanov

Head of Strategy, Investor Relations, and ESG

emil.ivanov@galderma.com

+41 21 642 78 12

Jessica Cohen

Investor Relations and Strategy Director

jessica.cohen@galderma.com

+41 21 642 76 43