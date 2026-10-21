Navatar Group, Inc.: Navatar Connects Claude and Salesforce Through Bidirectional MCP for Private Equity and M&A

Business development research and deal work in Claude can flow into Navatar, while Claude-based workflows and artifacts can draw on updated CRM information

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navatar today announced bidirectional Salesforce Model Context Protocol (MCP) capabilities that connect business development, deal research, and pipeline work in Claude with the firm's Navatar CRM. Private equity and M&A professionals can bring information developed in Claude into supported Navatar records and use current Navatar information within Claude, helping keep individual AI-assisted work aligned with the team's shared deal environment.

The capabilities support professionals who use Claude to research opportunities, develop business development plans, and manage deal pipelines-including users working through Claude artifacts. Relevant research and resulting actions can be captured in Navatar, while Claude-based workflows can retrieve updated deal and relationship information from Navatar rather than relying solely on information previously entered into a conversation or artifact.

The result is a connection between where professionals conduct AI-assisted work and where their firms maintain the records used to coordinate origination and execution.

The importance of connecting AI-assisted work with business systems is reflected in Forrester's analysis, "Agentic AI Runs On Integration, Not Data Lakes." Forrester argues that enterprise AI requires integration with real-time context, services, and workflows to move beyond answering questions and take action. Navatar's bidirectional approach connects Claude-based research and pipeline work with the records teams use to coordinate business development and deal execution

Bringing Claude-based research and BD work into Navatar

Business development and deal research can produce information that needs to become part of the firm's ongoing operating process-not remain inside an individual AI conversation.

Navatar's bidirectional connectivity lets professionals move relevant information developed in Claude into supported CRM records. Teams can create and update records, capture selected research findings in appropriate fields, and create follow-up activities that connect research with execution.

For example, a professional can use Claude to review an opportunity and then update its deal stage, create a follow-up task, and update a related custom record in Navatar. The work becomes part of the shared CRM environment rather than requiring the team to separately recreate each update.

This connects the information professionals develop with the records colleagues use to understand opportunities, coordinate activity, and manage the pipeline.

Bringing updated Navatar information into Claude

The connection also works in the other direction. Professionals using Claude for business development and deal management can retrieve updated information from Navatar to inform their work. Users organizing BD activity or deal pipelines through Claude artifacts can work from current Navatar context rather than depend only on a previously supplied snapshot.

This allows Claude-based work to reflect changes recorded in Navatar, while giving professionals a way to capture relevant outcomes back in the CRM.

Bidirectional actions built on Salesforce MCP

MCP provides a standardized way for compatible AI applications to connect with external tools and information. Salesforce's hosted MCP infrastructure exposes selected platform capabilities-including data access and actions-to compatible AI clients through Salesforce-managed endpoints. developer.salesforce

Salesforce's standard MCP offerings distinguish read-only capabilities from capabilities that create and update records. Its documentation also describes per-user authentication and enforcement of object permissions, field-level security, and sharing rules. developer.salesforce

Navatar applies this foundation to private equity and M&A, enabling supported read and write operations across the records and activities that underpin business development and deal management.

The practical distinction extends beyond asking questions about CRM data. Professionals can use information from Navatar in Claude, develop their work, and apply relevant outcomes back to supported CRM records.

Connecting broader context with selective updates

Navatar also extends its Salesforce MCP connectivity to information stored in documents, broadening the context available beyond structured CRM fields.

When applying information from Claude to Navatar, professionals have the option to verify the content, select what is relevant, and add it to the appropriate fields. Bidirectional access does not require accepting every proposed change or treating every AI-generated output as authoritative.

These capabilities support a connected approach: work with relevant context, develop research and actions in Claude, and capture selected outcomes in the firm's CRM.

Availability

Navatar's Claude-native deal engine is now available for private markets firms. Book a demo here.

For private equity, visit:

https://www.navatargroup.com/salesforce-for-private-equity-crm-software/

For M&A advisory, visit:

https://www.navatargroup.com/mergers-and-acquisitions-crm-software/

About Navatar

Navatar CRM powers private markets and investment banking firms worldwide, managing relationships, originating deals, and executing mandates for corporate finance advisors, M&A firms, private equity, venture capital, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, secondaries, funds of funds, and more. Navatar's AI-driven platform delivers intelligence, unifies context, and orchestrates complex processes on Salesforce with minimal disruption to existing workflows. For more information, visit www.navatargroup.com.

Media Contact

Navatar

sales@navatargroup.com