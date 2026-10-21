Chery Group: From Future-Classic Design to a Global Customization Community: iCAUR Global Brand Launch Interprets "Classic Never Fades"

Global Debut of the V25 and Assembly of the V Series Family: Unveiled at the 2026 iCAUR International User Summit, the V25 makes its official world premiere, joining the V23 and V27 to complete the V Series family lineup. Centered on the dimensions of "Restraint, Capability, Freedom," the V25 embodies the "Future-Classic Design" philosophy, bringing "Classic Never Fades" into the future.

Onstage Debut of Official Customized Vehicles and New Milestones in Globalisation: Three official customized variants - the V23 Forge, V27 Sun Roam and V25 Game Changer - made their joint on-stage appearance, with their market rollout scheduled no later than early 2027. The event also updated the brand's globalization progress: iCAUR has expanded its footprint to over 40 markets in 2026, with cumulative global sales of the V23 exceeding 100,000 units.

Elevated Customization Experience and Global Community Rollout: iCAUR is formalizing its personalized co-creation framework. Moving forward, every showroom will house a dedicated customization zone, with customization options available concurrently at new model launches. The brand has set up official user clubs across 9 countries and will extend its reach to more nations via the "Club Connect" initiative in 2027. The event also hosted the inauguration of its first cohort of global brand ambassadors.

User Stories Bring "Classic Never Fades" to Life: Real stories shared by four global users translate "Classic Never Fades" from a design philosophy into tangible lifestyles. They underscore the brand's commitment to co-defining the expressions of classic lifestyles alongside users and fostering enduring connections.

WUHU, China, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The iCAUR Global Brand Launch took place during the 2026 iCAUR International User Summit, marking the world premiere of the V25, which joins the V23 and V27 to complete the V Series family lineup. Held under the theme "Classic Never Fades | Make It Yours," the event revolved around three pillars - future-classic design, official vehicle customization and user community - demonstrating how iCAUR builds product identity through classic design and cutting-edge technology, and empowers users with avenues for personal expression, forging lasting bonds spanning products and communities.





?Panoramic View of the iCAUR Global Brand Launch?

Future-Classic Design: Defining the V25 Through Restraint, Capability and Freedom

The event opened with the brand's product philosophy. Dr. Su Jun, Vice President of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd., posed the opening question: "What is a car really for?" to frame discussions around the bond between vehicles and people. He noted that amid ever-larger screens, extended driving ranges and proliferating technical jargon, the automotive industry faces another form of homogenization: more vehicles look alike, leaving little lasting impression. iCAUR's answer lies in "Future-Classic Design": distilling simple forms, distinct character and recognizability from timeless design language, then infusing them with futuristic attributes via technology, new-energy powertrains and novel usage scenarios.





?Dr. Su Jun, Vice President of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd., interpreting Future-Classic Design?

Su Jun unpacked the V25 using three keywords: "Restraint, Capability, Freedom." Restraint manifests in its boxy silhouette, near 1:1 body proportions, iconic round lamps and minimalist lines with no redundant flourishes. Capability is delivered by extended-range and battery-electric powertrain options, while the i-AWD system on all-wheel-drive variants supports diverse road conditions, delivering the "Go Anywhere" and "Go Further" confidence for urban, highway and mountain driving - the very foundation of the V25's "All-Way SUV" positioning. Freedom is enabled by more than 20 ecosystem interfaces; camping gear, outdoor equipment and even a roof-mounted coffee maker can serve as extensions of users' lifestyles. While boasting unique personalities of their own, the V25, V23 and V27 collectively uphold the family concept of classic design, all-terrain capability and self-expression.





?V25 on site?

Official Customization Takes the Stage: Classic Design Forms the Foundation; User Expression Completes Personalization

If Dr. Su Jun laid out iCAUR's product fundamentals, Ronna Luo, CEO of iCAUR International, shifted focus to how users participate in shaping their vehicles. She explained that "Classic Never Fades" and "Make It Yours" operate on two levels: classic design creates an enduring foundation, and personalized customization imbues each vehicle with the owner's unique identity. Classic therefore exists not merely in styling, but permeates users' daily self-expression. She shared that roughly 50% of global iCAUR users customize their vehicles, and user creativity also fuels product iteration. In 2026, the V23 won the Red Dot Design Award and the V27 claimed the TADA Best Interior Design Award, testifying to its internationally recognized design prowess. Meanwhile, iCAUR intentionally preserves design headroom, inviting users to co-complete the vehicle.





?V25 on stage alongside three official customized models?

The three official customized vehicles showcased on-site serve as the most intuitive embodiment of this philosophy. The V23 Forge amplifies urban character with a wide-body kit and gloss-black accents, striking a bolder stance while retaining the V23's playful spirit. The V27 Sun Roam draws inspiration from 1980s off-road vehicles and vintage cameras, pairing rugged proportions with refined details, crafted for those who cherish the journey itself. The V25 Game Changer injects adventure and gaming-inspired personality into its classic rugged silhouette, through widened wheel arches, rocker panel color schemes and controller-themed elements. Market rollout for the three models is scheduled no later than early 2027; deliveries will adopt KD assembly or dealer-fit kits, subject to local regulations and market conditions. Beyond the main stage, over 20 user- and partner-co-created customized vehicles surrounded the venue, extending "Classic Never Fades" from the stage into real-world usage scenarios.

From Market Expansion to Club Connect: Turning Co-creation into Long-term Relationships

Beyond official customized builds, iCAUR is institutionalizing and sustaining co-creation. Ronna Luo shared that iCAUR has expanded to over 40 markets in 2026, emerging as a preferred new-energy SUV option across multiple regions, with more than 100,000 users driving the V23 worldwide. Moving forward, every iCAUR showroom will feature a dedicated personal customization zone. At new model launches, iCAUR will also unveil bespoke classic editions in tandem, responding to user inspiration with tailored offerings.





?Ronna, CEO of iCAUR International, presents Club Connect?

iCAUR has established official user clubs in 9 countries to date. In 2027, the brand will connect users across additional markets via its global "Club Connect" programme, facilitating idea exchanges and leveraging user feedback to refine products and experiences. The event also welcomed iCAUR's first cohort of 10 global brand ambassadors, including Mary-Ann (South Africa), Keem Yap (Malaysia), Humam Reno (Indonesia), Thomas Nawilis (Indonesia), Parawee (Thailand), and Humaid Yousuf Saif (UAE). Through Club Connect, iCAUR will continue to select users who contribute to the brand and community, transforming one-off co-creation activities into a permanent mechanism.

User Stories: Bringing "Classic Never Fades" Down to Tangible Daily Life

Beyond institutional frameworks, four user stories bring "Classic Never Fades" and personal expression to real life. South African owner Rod MacDonald fitted his V23 with roof LED lights, a black vented hood, round-lamp front bumper and all-terrain tires to fulfil weekend off-roading needs. He said the vehicle let him stay "true to himself" and had brought him new friends and renewed vitality. Malaysian user Yan Yan Lee utilised the flexible interior space to store photography gear and deployed a foldable front-row table to work between shoots, turning the V23 into a mobile photo studio. Khalid Al Shamesi from the UAE chose iCAUR out of resonance with "Classic Never Fades", and recommended the vehicle to his father, wife and cousin, seeing the car as a carrier of timeless spirit and emotional bond. Kit Leung from Hong Kong, China, shared his dual identities: a rapper on stage and a father in daily life. He believes iCAUR's classic design delivers rugged exterior and warm interior, never growing outdated, and perfectly matches his full self. The first cohort of global brand ambassadors also attended the ceremony, where Su Jun and Ronna Luo presented awards and took group photos with the users.





?User sharing session at the iCAUR Global Brand Launch?

From the V25's world premiere and the V Series family assembly, to official customization offerings and Club Connect, iCAUR anchors "Classic Never Fades" across three dimensions: products, customization and community. As the V25 and official customization kits launch in more markets and Club Connect expands throughout 2027, the bond between iCAUR and its users will evolve beyond a single launch event into ongoing co-creation. Classic design sets the long-term framework, while user expression defines each vehicle's unique character. Classic Never Fades - they stem both from design's restraint against the passage of time and from users continuously writing their own stories with their vehicles.

About iCAUR

Chery Group's iCAUR is a new energy automotive brand driven by Future Classic Design and technology. Guided by its design philosophy, iCAUR combines classic design elements with modern aesthetics and technology to develop distinctive vehicles for urban mobility and outdoor exploration. With a focus on product innovation and customization, iCAUR offers diverse vehicle choices and personalization options, extending its brand experience through user services and a growing range of user engagements initiatives.

iCAUR's product portfolio is supported by technologies including i-AWD intelligent electric all-wheel drive and the REEV Golden Range Extender, delivering performance and capability for a range of driving conditions. With a growing presence in more than 40 markets worldwide, iCAUR continues to expand its international business and user engagements, guided by its brand belief: Classic Never Fades.

Serena Wang

Email: wangjieyun2@mychery.com

Website: iCAUR GLOBAL WEB

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