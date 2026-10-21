ANCIcomunicare and Audiencerate join forces on a new platform for local authorities, built on Microsoft AI and Cloud, distributed by Postel, a Poste Italiane Group company, and available through MEPA

ANCIcomunicare and Audiencerate are partnering to provide Italian municipalities and local authorities with a new platform dedicated to data management and multichannel communication.

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ANCIcomunicare and Audiencerate launch a partnership to bring Italian municipalities a platform that simplifies data management and digital communication with citizens across all channels.

The solution enables municipalities to manage, through a single digital system, communication campaigns aimed at citizens and businesses across multiple channels, including WhatsApp, SMS and e-mail

The platform also integrates Artificial Intelligence and Microsoft Copilot capabilities, designed to simplify content creation, campaign management and the personalization of communications.

A solution designed for municipalities.

The project aims to make advanced digital tools available to local authorities as well, through a solution that is easy to use and adaptable to the needs of each municipality.

The platform makes it possible to:

organize and manage available data;

create recipient groups and segments;

run campaigns via WhatsApp, SMS and e-mail;

use Artificial Intelligence tools to create and manage content;

collect citizen data;

tailor campaigns to the needs of each authority;

analyze the results of communication activities.

In this way, municipalities can manage all their digital communication from a single environment.

The solution will be offered to local authorities through Postel, a company of the Poste Italiane Group, with the aim of also supporting municipalities as they adopt and use the platform.

Furthermore, availability through MEPA, the Electronic Marketplace of the Italian Public Administration, allows authorities to access the solution using procurement tools already widely used across the Public Administration.

The project thus brings together technology, distribution and ease of access.

The role of the partners.

ANCIcomunicare, ANCI's in-house company specializing in communication, fosters dialogue with the system of Italian municipalities. Microsoft provides the cloud infrastructure and Artificial Intelligence technologies on which the solution is based. Audiencerate provides the technology behind the Marketing Data Platform, built on Microsoft technology to organize data, create segmentations and manage communication campaigns across multiple channels. Distribution of the solution to local authorities is entrusted to Postel, a company of the Poste Italiane Group.

Accessible technology for smaller municipalities too.

One of the goals of the partnership is to make these technologies accessible not only to large administrations, but also to small and medium-sized municipalities.

The cloud and SaaS model makes it possible to use advanced tools without having to build complex technology infrastructure.

The platform can be configured to the needs of each authority and can evolve over time with new features.

Artificial Intelligence can also simplify many operational tasks and reduce the level of technical expertise needed to use advanced communication and data management tools.

A model to improve communication with citizens and businesses.

The project has a concrete goal: to help municipalities communicate with citizens and businesses in a simpler, faster and more targeted way.

The integration of data, Artificial Intelligence, digital channels and physical communication allows authorities to choose the most suitable medium based on the type of message and the recipient.

The collaboration between ANCIcomunicare, Microsoft and Audiencerate thus aims to create a scalable national model to support the digital transformation of local authorities.

Statement by Veronica Nicotra, Secretary General of ANCI:

"Digitalization is an important lever for modernizing the relationship between administrations and citizens and for making public communication more timely, clear and accessible. Along this path, new technologies and Artificial Intelligence can make a significant contribution. The priority is to ensure that these processes involve the entire system of municipalities, including small and medium-sized ones, so that the digital transformation can translate into a tangible strengthening of administrations' ability to inform, engage with and respond to the needs of their communities."

Statement by Marco Fischetto, Director of the Public Sector Division, Microsoft Italy:

"Artificial Intelligence and the cloud can help the Public Administration simplify processes and deliver services that are increasingly accessible, timely and responsive to people's needs. This collaboration makes advanced, secure technologies available to municipalities of every size, unlocking the value of data and making communication with citizens and businesses more effective and personalized. At Microsoft, we believe partnerships like this are essential to turning innovation into concrete benefits for local areas and communities."

Statement by Gianluca Leotta, Chairman of Audiencerate:

"Our goal is to make advanced technology simple to use for every municipality, regardless of its size. The platform makes it possible to organize data, precisely identify the recipients of communications and manage all digital channels in a coordinated way. Thanks to the collaboration with ANCIcomunicare, Microsoft and Postel, technology becomes a concrete, accessible tool serving local authorities and citizens."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261019549522/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts ANCIcomunicare: quattrocchi.comunicare@anci.it Microsoft Italy: rdiantonio@microsoft.com Audiencerate: press@audiencerate.com