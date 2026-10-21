Acronis, Inc.: Acronis Expands TeamUp Partnership with AS Roma, Supported by DSMatic

ROME, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global provider of an AI-native cyber platform for MSPs and IT departments, today announced an expanded TeamUp partnership with AS Roma, one of Italy's most historic and internationally recognized football clubs, together with Rome-based IT service provider DSMatic.

As AS Roma's Official Cybersecurity Partner, Acronis will continue to support the club with integrated cybersecurity and data protection solutions, with DSMatic joining the partnership as the Acronis Delivery Partner. The collaboration brings together Acronis' cyber protection technology and DSMatic's local expertise to support the security and resilience of the club's IT environment.





"We are proud to strengthen our relationship with AS Roma and welcome DSMatic to the partnership," said Denis Cassinerio, Vice President of Sales, South Europe, EE & Balkans at Acronis. "AS Roma is an iconic name in European football and an organization that depends on technology across its day-to-day operations. Working with DSMatic allows us to combine integrated cyber protection with strong local expertise and support the club's evolving technology needs."

Founded in 1927, AS Roma is one of Italy's most renowned football clubs, with a rich history in Italian and European competition and a passionate global fan base. Based in Rome and playing its home matches at the Stadio Olimpico, the club has built an identity closely connected to the city it represents while competing at the highest levels of professional football.

"Ensuring the security and resilience of our IT infrastructure is essential to supporting the club's daily operations. Our partnership with Acronis allows us to strengthen our cybersecurity and data protection capabilities, helping safeguard our systems and data while ensuring a secure and reliable digital environment for AS Roma," said Mauro Del Quondam, Director of Information Technology at AS Roma.

DSMatic is a Rome-based IT service provider that will serve as the Acronis Delivery Partner for AS Roma, supporting the deployment and management of Acronis solutions across the club's IT environment. Through the TeamUp partnership, DSMatic will work alongside Acronis to provide local expertise and ongoing support for the club.

"Partnering with AS Roma through the Acronis TeamUp program is a significant opportunity for DSMatic," said Cristiano Pacitto, CEO at DSMatic. "As a Rome-based company, working with a club that represents this city makes the partnership particularly meaningful for us. By combining our local expertise with Acronis' technology, we can support AS Roma with secure, reliable IT operations and the level of service required by an organization of this scale."

Service providers are invited to join the Acronis TeamUp Program to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class and global professional sports teams.

To learn more about Acronis' TeamUp Program, please visit https://acronis.com/en-eu/lp/msp-sports.

About AS Roma

Founded in 1927, AS Roma is one of Italy's most renowned football clubs and carries the colours, symbol and name of the city it represents. The history of the Giallorossi includes three Italian league titles, nine Coppa Italia trophies, two Italian Super Cups, one Fairs Cup, and the inaugural edition of the UEFA Europa Conference League. The Club is owned by The Friedkin Group, led by Dan Friedkin, who completed the acquisition in August 2020. Since then, AS Roma has entered a new era of sporting and institutional ambition. The men's First Team - coached by Gian Piero Gasperini - plays its home matches at the iconic Stadio Olimpico, which hosted the 1990 FIFA World Cup final and the 1960 Olympic Games. The women's First Team - established in 2018 - won its first three historic league titles in the 2022/23, 2023/24, and 2025/26 seasons, bringing its honours list to include three Coppa Italia titles and two Italian Super Cups.

About DSMatic

DSMatic is an Italian System Integrator headquartered in Rome and Milan, serving Enterprise and Large Account customers with advanced technology solutions and professional services.

Founded in 2018, the company has developed strong expertise in designing and delivering complex technology projects, supporting customers throughout the entire project lifecycle - from solution design and architecture to implementation, integration and final deployment into production environments.

DSMatic operates through three main business areas: Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity and Digital Solutions, combining technological expertise with the ability to manage complex, mission-critical projects and coordinate all the activities required for their successful implementation.

Its Professional Services Division provides specialized expertise in systems integration, cybersecurity and compliance, as well as managed services, delivered through both on-site and remote technical teams.

With a team of approximately 30 professionals and annual revenues of around €15 million, DSMatic combines the agility and flexibility of a specialized technology company with the expertise and delivery capabilities required to support large organizations and complex Enterprise environments.

Learn more at: www.DSMatic.it

About Acronis

Acronis is a leader in AI-native cyber protection, unifying data protection, cybersecurity, IT operations and hybrid infrastructure to deliver business continuity, security and compliance with less cost and complexity. More than 21,000 service providers trust Acronis to protect over 750,000 businesses in 150 countries. Acronis is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. For more information, visit www.acronis.com.

Acronis Press Contact:

Hector Garcia

Corporate Communications Manager, EMEA

hector.garcia@acronis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/302bb288-f09a-45a5-8ddb-3d19561cde6f