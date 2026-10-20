Thule Group AB: Thule Group has received a request for an Extraordinary General Meeting for election of the Board of Directors, following which the Chairman has resigned

The Board of Directors of Thule Group has received a request from shareholders representing approximately 28 percent of the shares and votes in Thule Group to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to address, among other things, proposals regarding the election of the Board of Directors and the Chairman of the Board. In connection with the request, the Chairman of the Board, Hans Eckerström, has decided to resign as Chairman of the Board of Thule Group with immediate effect.

The request has been brought forward by AMF, Handelsbanken Fonder and Alecta, who together represent approximately 28 percent of the shares and votes in Thule Group. The request concerns the election of the Board of Directors, the election of the Chairman of the Board and the determination of Board remuneration. According to the proposal, the Board shall consist of six members, a reduction from the current seven. The current Chairman of the Board, Hans Eckerström, is not included in the proposed Board and otherwise all six existing Board members are proposed to remain. Current Board member Per-Arne Blomquist is proposed as the new Chairman of the Board. Hans Eckerström, Chairman of the Board of Thule Group, has in light of the proposal decided to resign from his position with immediate effect.

The initiating shareholders have stated that they consider Per-Arne Blomquist's experience from senior executive positions and board assignments, combined with his knowledge and experience from the sector, to make him well suited to lead the work of the Board as Chairman. Per-Arne Blomquist was elected to the Board and appointed Deputy Chairman at the 2026 Annual General Meeting. The initiating shareholders consider the proposed change in the Board's leadership to be well-balanced and in the interest of the company and all shareholders, with the aim of creating the best possible conditions for long-term value creation.

"I have served on Thule's Board for close to 20 years, of which the last four and a half years as Chairman. During these years, I have had a close and, as I have perceived it, very good dialogue with the company's major shareholders and nomination committees. As recently as May this year, I was unanimously proposed for re-election as Chairman. I have previously informed the nomination committee that, after close to two decades on Thule's Board, I intended to step down as Chairman at the 2027 Annual General Meeting and facilitate an orderly succession. An abrupt change of Chairman, instead of an orderly succession, risks creating unnecessary uncertainty in a company that is performing well operationally in a challenging consumer market. The share price development, on the other hand, has been a disappointment which is something that I, holding 100,000 shares in the company, very much share with the other shareholders. If these shareholders now believe that a change needs to take place sooner, I see no reason to oppose it or contribute to a prolonged process. I am proud of what we have achieved together during my 20 years in Thule Group, and I continue to have strong confidence in the company, its management, employees and future opportunities." says Hans Eckerström in a comment.

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

In connection with the request, the Board of Directors of Thule Group will, in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act, convene an Extraordinary General Meeting no later than within two weeks. The notice, including the date, agenda and complete proposals, will be published separately.

Contact

Catharina Paulcén

SVP Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Phone:+46 73 665 45 74

Email: Catharina.Paulcen@thule.com

About Thule Group

Thule is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Bring your Life - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport & Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Active with Kids & Dogs (car seats, strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Bags & Mounts (backpacks, luggage and performance mounts).

Thule Group has about 3,000 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2025, sales amounted to SEK 10.4 billion.

www.thulegroup.com

This information is information that Thule Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-20 23:40 CEST.