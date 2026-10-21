Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB: Interim report Jan-Sep 2026: Ready for next gear

Rental income increased 7 percent to SEK 3,484 million (3,243).

Operating surplus increased 8 percent to SEK 2,513 million (2,334).

Income from property management increased 8 percent to SEK 1,604 million (1,482).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 1,539 million (1,370), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 5.01 (4.46).

Ulrika Hallengren, CEO of Wihlborgs, comments on the third quarter:

"Wihlborgs is in the midst of a highly active period, having recently completed the largest acquisition in our history. We have nonetheless retained our focus on our existing portfolio, and on current and potential tenants, and in the third quarter rental income rose 5 percent to SEK 1,160 million. Most of the increase stems from renegotiations, leases and projects - our core business. Operating surplus increased 7 percent to SEK 848 million, meaning that the surplus ratio strengthened slightly to 73.1 percent. Income from property management increased 6 percent to SEK 527 million.

"Net lettings totalled SEK minus 27 million, held back mainly by a late lease termination in the Danish portfolio, where we already have two ongoing negotiations. Activity was generally low at the start of the quarter before picking up significantly towards the end. Heading into the fourth quarter, the number and the volume of ongoing discussions are both higher than for many years. Growth is beginning to pick up, and we can now start to capitalise in earnest on our strengthened market position. We look forward to signing the first leases that extend beyond our previous boundaries.

"If we are to strengthen our earnings capacity over time, we must always put the customer first. In this year's customer survey, our customer satisfaction index (CSI) rose from 79 to 80. I am particularly pleased that our tenants so clearly value the personal service our employees provide. Wihlborgs has also improved its performance in the global ESG assessment GRESB, where we scored 90.7 points in the Standing Investment area, compared with an industry average of 80.9."



Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)

At 8.30 a.m. today, Ulrika Hallengren and Arvid Liepe will present the interim report via a webcast and telephone conference. The presentation will be available in advance at https://www.wihlborgs.se/en/investor-relations/reports/

Link to webcast:

https://wihlborgs-fastigheter.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2026

Link to conference call:

https://events.inderes.com/wihlborgs-fastigheter/q3-report-2026/dial-in

This information is of such a kind that Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) is legally required to disclose pursuant to the EU's Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the following contact people on 21 October 2026, at 7.00 a.m. CEST.

For further information, please contact:

Ulrika Hallengren, CEO, +46 (0)70 541 61 98

Arvid Liepe, Deputy CEO and CFO, +46 (0)73 371 17 31

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) is a property company that focuses on commercial properties in the Öresund region. Its property portfolio is located in Malmö, Helsingborg, Lund and Copenhagen. In Malmö, Lund and Helsingborg, Wihlborgs is the leading property company. The book value of the company's properties totals SEK 67 billion, representing an annual property rental value of SEK 5.2 billion. Wihlborgs' shares are listed on the Large Cap List of Nasdaq Stockholm.