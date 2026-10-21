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WKN: A2JJ96 | ISIN: SE0011166974 | Ticker-Symbol: WILC
Frankfurt
21.10.26 | 08:04
5,805 Euro
+2,29 % +0,130
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FABEGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FABEGE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7955,87010:43
5,8255,84010:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2026 07:30 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fabege AB: Interim report Jan-Sep 2026

Rental income increased to SEK 2,678m (2,581). The surplus ratio came in at 74 percent. Improved net operating income and an increased contribution from residential development meant that profit from property management increased by 11 percent to SEK 1,166m (1,050). Net lettings amounted to SEK -7m and the occupancy rate remained unchanged at 87 percent.

-The third quarter brought an encouraging improvement in our letting activities, alongside continued growth in earnings for the first nine months. Net letting reached SEK 55m in the quarter, compared with SEK 9m a year earlier, comment Bent Oustad, CEO of Fabege.

-We entered the final quarter with better leasing momentum and the priorities are clear: conclude customer discussions, increase occupancy and make decisions that strengthen our future cash flow,concludes Bent Oustad.

Fabege AB (publ)

Presentation of the report

Bent Oustad, CEO, and Åsa Bergström, CFO, will present the report today at 10.00 CET in English. Follow the presentation via the link:https://portals.qbrick.com/11d1fb78.

To participate via conference call, please register using this link: https://event-registration.qbrick.com/AccSoqUpYHAVEu1eB0h1QvQ1Q/01a0b48e-7904-7b60-ad10-f9cf755f66d4/qbrick-meet-a9d82ef2-ad1f-41f6-8a3f-df42e0aabdb0. After registration, you will receive a telephone number and conference ID to log in to the conference. The conference call will provide an opportunity to ask questions.

For further information, please contact:
Bent Oustad, CEO,+46 70 24 83 291, bent Oustad@fabege.se
Åsa Bergström, CFO,+46 (0)8-555 148 29, asa.bergstrom@fabege.se

We develop, own and manage commercial properties, residential developments and places across the Stockholm region where people and businesses can thrive. Our approach is long term, both in terms of ownership and perspective. We believe that creating sustainable places also creates long-term value. Fabege's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap segment. For more information, please visit www.fabege.se.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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