Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S: Ringkjøbing Landbobank's interim report for the first three quarters of 2026

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21 October 2026

Ringkjøbing Landbobank's interim report for the first three quarters of 2026

The bank's board of directors and general management today approved the interim report for the first three quarters of 2026

The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 2,434 million and net profit of DKK 1,811 million for the first three quarters of the year. The net profit is equivalent to a 23% p.a. return on tangible equity (ROTE).



Core earnings

(DKK million) Q3

2026 Q3

2025 Q1-Q3

2026 Q1-Q3 2025 2025 2024 2023 2022 Total core income 1,099 983 3,219 3,073 4,089 4,068 3,828 2,862 Total expenses and depreciation 262 253 818 787 1,080 1,044 963 891 Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 837 730 2,401 2,286 3,009 3,024 2,865 1,971 Impairment charges for loans etc. +2 +11 +33 +35 +41 +3 -1 -2 Core earnings 839 741 2,434 2,321 3,050 3,027 2,864 1,969 Result for the portfolio etc. -12 +9 -14 +5 +26 +62 -7 -69 Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets 5 5 15 15 20 20 20 20 Tax 205 183 594 558 743 768 682 385 Net profit 617 562 1,811 1,753 2,313 2,301 2,155 1,495

Interim report - highlights

The net profit is DKK 617 million for the third quarter, equivalent to a 23% p.a. return on equity

Earnings per share increase compared to 2025, by 15% for the third quarter and by 8% for the first three quarters

Core income is DKK 1,099 million in the quarter, a 12% increase compared to 2025

Costs in the quarter increase by 4% compared to the third quarter of 2025. The cost/income ratio is 25.4%

DKK 2 million impairment reversal in Q3, marking 19 consecutive quarters of near-zero charges or reversals

Very satisfactory customer growth, with credit intermediation up 12% p.a. and deposits up 14% p.a.

New DKK 400 million share buyback programme initiated in early October

The Ringkjøbing Landbobank brand continues to hold first place in Voxmeter's Image Survey

The bank's ESG rating with MSCI was raised to AAA

The expected net profit is revised to the upper part of the DKK 2.2-2.5 billion range

Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank



John Fisker

CEO