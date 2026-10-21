Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S: Ringkjøbing Landbobank's interim report for the first three quarters of 2026

Nasdaq Copenhagen
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Other stakeholders
21 October 2026
Ringkjøbing Landbobank's interim report for the first three quarters of 2026
The bank's board of directors and general management today approved the interim report for the first three quarters of 2026
The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 2,434 million and net profit of DKK 1,811 million for the first three quarters of the year. The net profit is equivalent to a 23% p.a. return on tangible equity (ROTE).
Core earnings
|(DKK million)
|Q3
2026
|Q3
2025
|Q1-Q3
2026
|Q1-Q3 2025
|2025
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Total core income
|1,099
|983
|3,219
|3,073
|4,089
|4,068
|3,828
|2,862
|Total expenses and depreciation
|262
|253
|818
|787
|1,080
|1,044
|963
|891
|Core earnings before impairment charges for loans
|837
|730
|2,401
|2,286
|3,009
|3,024
|2,865
|1,971
|Impairment charges for loans etc.
|+2
|+11
|+33
|+35
|+41
|+3
|-1
|-2
|Core earnings
|839
|741
|2,434
|2,321
|3,050
|3,027
|2,864
|1,969
|Result for the portfolio etc.
|-12
|+9
|-14
|+5
|+26
|+62
|-7
|-69
|Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets
|5
|5
|15
|15
|20
|20
|20
|20
|Tax
|205
|183
|594
|558
|743
|768
|682
|385
|Net profit
|617
|562
|1,811
|1,753
|2,313
|2,301
|2,155
|1,495
Interim report - highlights
- The net profit is DKK 617 million for the third quarter, equivalent to a 23% p.a. return on equity
- Earnings per share increase compared to 2025, by 15% for the third quarter and by 8% for the first three quarters
- Core income is DKK 1,099 million in the quarter, a 12% increase compared to 2025
- Costs in the quarter increase by 4% compared to the third quarter of 2025. The cost/income ratio is 25.4%
- DKK 2 million impairment reversal in Q3, marking 19 consecutive quarters of near-zero charges or reversals
- Very satisfactory customer growth, with credit intermediation up 12% p.a. and deposits up 14% p.a.
- New DKK 400 million share buyback programme initiated in early October
- The Ringkjøbing Landbobank brand continues to hold first place in Voxmeter's Image Survey
- The bank's ESG rating with MSCI was raised to AAA
- The expected net profit is revised to the upper part of the DKK 2.2-2.5 billion range
Yours sincerely
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
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