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WKN: A2DSNH | ISIN: DK0060854669 | Ticker-Symbol: CJ2
Tradegate
20.10.26 | 09:56
236,60 Euro
-1,09 % -2,60
Branche
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Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RINGKJOBING LANDBOBANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
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RINGKJOBING LANDBOBANK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
235,20235,8010:44
235,40235,6010:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2026 07:30 Uhr
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Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S: Ringkjøbing Landbobank's interim report for the first three quarters of 2026

Nasdaq Copenhagen
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Other stakeholders

21 October 2026

Ringkjøbing Landbobank's interim report for the first three quarters of 2026

The bank's board of directors and general management today approved the interim report for the first three quarters of 2026

The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 2,434 million and net profit of DKK 1,811 million for the first three quarters of the year. The net profit is equivalent to a 23% p.a. return on tangible equity (ROTE).

Core earnings

(DKK million)Q3
2026		Q3
2025		Q1-Q3
2026		Q1-Q3 20252025202420232022
Total core income1,0999833,2193,0734,0894,0683,8282,862
Total expenses and depreciation2622538187871,0801,044963891
Core earnings before impairment charges for loans8377302,4012,2863,0093,0242,8651,971
Impairment charges for loans etc.+2+11+33+35+41+3-1-2
Core earnings8397412,4342,3213,0503,0272,8641,969
Result for the portfolio etc.-12+9-14+5+26+62-7-69
Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets55151520202020
Tax205183594558743768682385
Net profit6175621,8111,7532,3132,3012,1551,495

Interim report - highlights

  • The net profit is DKK 617 million for the third quarter, equivalent to a 23% p.a. return on equity
  • Earnings per share increase compared to 2025, by 15% for the third quarter and by 8% for the first three quarters
  • Core income is DKK 1,099 million in the quarter, a 12% increase compared to 2025
  • Costs in the quarter increase by 4% compared to the third quarter of 2025. The cost/income ratio is 25.4%
  • DKK 2 million impairment reversal in Q3, marking 19 consecutive quarters of near-zero charges or reversals
  • Very satisfactory customer growth, with credit intermediation up 12% p.a. and deposits up 14% p.a.
  • New DKK 400 million share buyback programme initiated in early October
  • The Ringkjøbing Landbobank brand continues to hold first place in Voxmeter's Image Survey
  • The bank's ESG rating with MSCI was raised to AAA
  • The expected net profit is revised to the upper part of the DKK 2.2-2.5 billion range

Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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