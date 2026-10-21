DSV A/S: DSV, 1175 - Interim Financial Report Q3 2026

Company Announcement No. 1175



Continuing earnings growth in Air & Sea and Contract Logistics and operational recovery in the Road division

DSV reported EBIT before special items of DKK 6,606 million for Q3 2026, of which DKK 300 million were gains from property disposals. Diluted adjusted earnings per share increased 11.5% to DKK 56.1 in Q3 2026, driven by positive performance in the Air & Sea and Contract Logistics divisions.

The Road division was impacted by lower productivity and negative volume growth related to operational issues in Europe following the Schenker integration; however, operations normalised towards the end of the quarter.

The Schenker integration generally continued as planned, and we maintain our expectation of annual synergies at the level of DKK 9 billion, partly offset by inflationary pressure and costs related to increased activity in Contract Logistics. The remaining synergies related to Road and certain Group functions are expected to be delayed into 2027 due to operational issues in Road.

The adjusted free cash flow came to DKK 6,439 million for Q3 2026, corresponding to an adjusted cash conversion ratio of 128.6%. The cash flow was supported by a positive contribution from property disposals of DKK 3,189 million, while working capital remained elevated due to higher freight rates and fuel prices.

The cash flow contributed to deleveraging, bringing the gearing ratio down to 2.5x. A share buyback programme of DKK 1,500 million has been issued today, marking the first share buyback programme since the acquisition of Schenker.

Based on the performance in the first nine months of the year and outlook for the remainder of the year, we narrow the full-year 2026 guidance for EBIT before special items to DKK 24.0-25.0 billion (previously DKK 23.5-25.5 billion).





Jens H. Lund, Group CEO: "We delivered earnings growth in a volatile market, driven by strong results in Air & Sea and Contract Logistics. Road was affected by integration-related operational issues, but service levels recovered by quarter-end, allowing us to shift our focus to productivity, commercial initiatives and organic growth. We remain focused on completing the Schenker integration, realising synergies and advancing our 2030 ambitions through investments in AI, technology and network optimisation."

Selected key figures and ratios for the period 1 January - 30 September 2026

Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Key figures (DKKm) Revenue 80,702 71,983 227,806 175,646 Gross profit 20,253 19,508 59,433 47,740 Operating profit (EBIT) before special items 6,606 5,434 17,716 14,019 Special items, costs 1,276 1,154 4,197 1,971 Profit for the period 3,017 2,160 7,282 7,328 Adjusted earnings for the period 4,065 3,064 10,343 8,996 Adjusted free cash flow 6,439 3,829 8,742 10,976 Ratios Conversion ratio 32.6% 27.9% 29.8% 29.4% Adjusted cash conversion ratio 128.6% 95.6% 79.7% 115.5% Diluted adjusted earnings per share of DKK 1 for the last 12 months 56.1 50.3



Performance in Q3 2026

While market conditions were generally favourable in the third quarter, the demand outlook continued to be impacted by macroeconomic uncertainty from rising energy prices and global inflation. Leveraging our global network, we remained well-positioned to help our customers navigate these challenges and maintain resilient supply chains. In Q3 2026, DSV reported gross profit of DKK 20,253 million, an increase of 2.3% compared to the same period last year, while EBIT before special items increased by 19.5% to DKK 6,606 million, of which DKK 300 million were gains from property disposals. This growth was driven by the Air & Sea and Contract Logistics divisions, including cost synergies from the Schenker integration, while the Road division reported negative growth related to operational issues.



Air & Sea achieved an EBIT before special items of DKK 4,278 million, representing an increase of 18.9% compared to the same period last year. The earnings growth was mainly driven by cost synergies from the Schenker integration, lifting the conversion ratio to 45.8%, compared to 38.6% in the same period last year, while gross profit was on level with the same period last year.



Road reported an EBIT before special items of DKK 526 million, of which DKK 195 million were gains from property disposals, representing a decrease of 35.1% compared to the same period last year. The decrease was driven by negative volume growth and lower productivity following a period with reduced service reliability related to the Schenker integration. While the financial performance remained weak, the operational performance normalised at the end of Q3 2026. Focus has now shifted to improving productivity and commercial performance.



Contract Logistics generated an EBIT before special items of DKK 1,673 million, of which DKK 105 million were gains from property disposals, representing growth of 50.3% compared to the same period last year. ROIC before tax improved from 6.9% to 10.9%. The continued strong earnings growth was related to synergies from the Schenker integration, improved productivity and capacity utilisation, including the consolidation of less profitable sites.



Outlook for 2026

Based on our performance in the first nine months of 2026 and our expectations for the remainder of the year, we are narrowing the full-year outlook for 2026 as follows:



EBIT before special items is expected to be in the range of DKK 24,000-25,000 million (previously DKK 23,500-25,500 million). The range includes expected gains from property disposals in Q4 2026 broadly in line with recent quarters.

Due to delayed realisation of certain synergies, special items related to integration costs are now expected to be around DKK 5,500 million in 2026 (previously DKK 6,500 million), with the remaining amount expected in 2027.

The effective tax rate is expected to remain at an elevated level around 28.0% in 2026, due to the ongoing integration of Schenker.

