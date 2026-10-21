DSV A/S: DSV, 1175 - Interim Financial Report Q3 2026

Company Announcement No. 1175
Continuing earnings growth in Air & Sea and Contract Logistics and operational recovery in the Road division
- DSV reported EBIT before special items of DKK 6,606 million for Q3 2026, of which DKK 300 million were gains from property disposals. Diluted adjusted earnings per share increased 11.5% to DKK 56.1 in Q3 2026, driven by positive performance in the Air & Sea and Contract Logistics divisions.
- The Road division was impacted by lower productivity and negative volume growth related to operational issues in Europe following the Schenker integration; however, operations normalised towards the end of the quarter.
- The Schenker integration generally continued as planned, and we maintain our expectation of annual synergies at the level of DKK 9 billion, partly offset by inflationary pressure and costs related to increased activity in Contract Logistics. The remaining synergies related to Road and certain Group functions are expected to be delayed into 2027 due to operational issues in Road.
- The adjusted free cash flow came to DKK 6,439 million for Q3 2026, corresponding to an adjusted cash conversion ratio of 128.6%. The cash flow was supported by a positive contribution from property disposals of DKK 3,189 million, while working capital remained elevated due to higher freight rates and fuel prices.
- The cash flow contributed to deleveraging, bringing the gearing ratio down to 2.5x. A share buyback programme of DKK 1,500 million has been issued today, marking the first share buyback programme since the acquisition of Schenker.
- Based on the performance in the first nine months of the year and outlook for the remainder of the year, we narrow the full-year 2026 guidance for EBIT before special items to DKK 24.0-25.0 billion (previously DKK 23.5-25.5 billion).
Jens H. Lund, Group CEO: "We delivered earnings growth in a volatile market, driven by strong results in Air & Sea and Contract Logistics. Road was affected by integration-related operational issues, but service levels recovered by quarter-end, allowing us to shift our focus to productivity, commercial initiatives and organic growth. We remain focused on completing the Schenker integration, realising synergies and advancing our 2030 ambitions through investments in AI, technology and network optimisation."
Selected key figures and ratios for the period 1 January - 30 September 2026
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|YTD 2026
|YTD 2025
|Key figures (DKKm)
|Revenue
|80,702
|71,983
|227,806
|175,646
|Gross profit
|20,253
|19,508
|59,433
|47,740
|Operating profit (EBIT) before special items
|6,606
|5,434
|17,716
|14,019
|Special items, costs
|1,276
|1,154
|4,197
|1,971
|Profit for the period
|3,017
|2,160
|7,282
|7,328
|Adjusted earnings for the period
|4,065
|3,064
|10,343
|8,996
|Adjusted free cash flow
|6,439
|3,829
|8,742
|10,976
|Ratios
|Conversion ratio
|32.6%
|27.9%
|29.8%
|29.4%
|Adjusted cash conversion ratio
|128.6%
|95.6%
|79.7%
|115.5%
|Diluted adjusted earnings per share of DKK 1 for the last 12 months
|56.1
|50.3
Performance in Q3 2026
While market conditions were generally favourable in the third quarter, the demand outlook continued to be impacted by macroeconomic uncertainty from rising energy prices and global inflation. Leveraging our global network, we remained well-positioned to help our customers navigate these challenges and maintain resilient supply chains. In Q3 2026, DSV reported gross profit of DKK 20,253 million, an increase of 2.3% compared to the same period last year, while EBIT before special items increased by 19.5% to DKK 6,606 million, of which DKK 300 million were gains from property disposals. This growth was driven by the Air & Sea and Contract Logistics divisions, including cost synergies from the Schenker integration, while the Road division reported negative growth related to operational issues.
Air & Sea achieved an EBIT before special items of DKK 4,278 million, representing an increase of 18.9% compared to the same period last year. The earnings growth was mainly driven by cost synergies from the Schenker integration, lifting the conversion ratio to 45.8%, compared to 38.6% in the same period last year, while gross profit was on level with the same period last year.
Road reported an EBIT before special items of DKK 526 million, of which DKK 195 million were gains from property disposals, representing a decrease of 35.1% compared to the same period last year. The decrease was driven by negative volume growth and lower productivity following a period with reduced service reliability related to the Schenker integration. While the financial performance remained weak, the operational performance normalised at the end of Q3 2026. Focus has now shifted to improving productivity and commercial performance.
Contract Logistics generated an EBIT before special items of DKK 1,673 million, of which DKK 105 million were gains from property disposals, representing growth of 50.3% compared to the same period last year. ROIC before tax improved from 6.9% to 10.9%. The continued strong earnings growth was related to synergies from the Schenker integration, improved productivity and capacity utilisation, including the consolidation of less profitable sites.
Outlook for 2026
Based on our performance in the first nine months of 2026 and our expectations for the remainder of the year, we are narrowing the full-year outlook for 2026 as follows:
- EBIT before special items is expected to be in the range of DKK 24,000-25,000 million (previously DKK 23,500-25,500 million). The range includes expected gains from property disposals in Q4 2026 broadly in line with recent quarters.
- Due to delayed realisation of certain synergies, special items related to integration costs are now expected to be around DKK 5,500 million in 2026 (previously DKK 6,500 million), with the remaining amount expected in 2027.
- The effective tax rate is expected to remain at an elevated level around 28.0% in 2026, due to the ongoing integration of Schenker.
The main uncertainties that may affect our outlook relate to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and trade tariffs and their potential impact on the global demand. We consistently monitor activity levels and will adjust capacity and our cost structure as necessary.
Synergies and integration costs related to Schenker
The Schenker integration is generally progressing as planned. As of Q3 2026, almost all countries had either completed integration or were in the process of integrating. The few remaining countries are expected to commence integration in Q4 2026. Annual synergies are still expected at the level of DKK 9 billion, partly offset by inflationary pressure and costs related to increased activity in Contract Logistics. The remaining synergies related to Road and certain Group functions are expected to be delayed into 2027 due to the issues in Road. Total transaction and integration costs are still expected to be around DKK 11 billion and will be recognised as special items in the statement of profit and loss. For Q3 2026, special items came to DKK 1,276 million, bringing accumulated special items to approximately DKK 8.7 billion. As certain synergies have been delayed into 2027, some of the related special items are now expected to be recognised in 2027.
Launch of share buyback programme
A separate company announcement about a new share buyback programme of DKK 1,500 million has been issued. The programme starts 21 October 2026 and will run until 1 February 2027.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, stig.frederiksen@dsv.com
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, alexander.plenborg@dsv.com
Media
Stephan Ghisler-Solvang, tel. +45 61 22 93 92, stephan.ghisler-solvang@dsv.com
Jonatan Rying Larsen, tel. +45 25 41 77 37, press@dsv.com
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S