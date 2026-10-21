SaveLend Group AB: SaveLend Group Publishes Trading Update for the Third Quarter of 2026

SaveLend Group AB has published its trading update for the third quarter of 2026. The trading update, which is available in Swedish, is attached to this press release and can also be accessed at www.savelendgroup.se.

Third Quarter, July 1 - September 30, 2026

Net revenue for the quarter amounted to SEK 32.9 million (SEK 25.3 million).

EBITDA was SEK -3.3 million (SEK 0.5 million).

Operating profit (EBIT) was SEK -6.9 million (SEK -3.1 million).

Net profit was SEK -7.2 million (SEK -1.7 million).

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK -0.13 (SEK -0.03).

Period January 1 - September 30, 2026

Net revenue for the quarter amounted to SEK 91.4 MSEK (77.9 MSEK).

EBITDA was SEK -11.6 MSEK (-0.6 MSEK).

Operating profit (EBIT) was SEK -22.3 MSEK (-13.4 MSEK).

Net profit was SEK 19.6 MSEK (-15.2 MSEK).

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 0.34 (-0.27 SEK).

CEO's Comments

The third quarter provides clear evidence that our underlying business continues to develop in the right direction. Our net revenue increased by just over 30 percent compared with the same period last year, in line with our expectations and laying a strong foundation for the future. This positive development is primarily driven by a significant increase in new credit volumes. During the quarter, our investment customers invested SEK 449 million in credits, representing the highest quarterly volume so far this year. This also corresponds to an impressive increase of 88 percent compared with Q3 2025.

In addition to being pleased with this strong growth, it is particularly encouraging to see that it is being driven by all our main credit categories. Factoring credits account for the largest increase, growing by almost 300 percent, followed by consumer loans, including volumes from Refino, which increased by approximately 85 percent. Real estate credits also grew significantly, increasing by 65 percent compared with the corresponding quarter last year. Growth across all credit categories is important to our business model, which is built on generating attractive returns through diversification. Looking ahead, we continue to see favourable conditions for further volume growth, particularly within factoring, supported by our recently established partnership with Kleer Group.

Refino Contributing from the Outset

I would also like to highlight our latest addition to the Group, consumer debt consolidation loans under the Refino brand, which continues to grow its portfolio every month while maintaining strong credit quality in line with budgeted levels. The acquisition was made with the objective of having the business area begin contributing positively to the Group's earnings during the fourth quarter. It is therefore particularly encouraging to see that Refino has already reported a cumulative positive result in Q3. Although the financial impact remains marginal in absolute terms at this stage, it is a very positive indication for the future.

Our Ongoing Licence Application

As previously communicated, the quarter's most important strategic milestone was achieved as early as 3 July, when our subsidiary SBL Finans AB (publ) submitted its application to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) for authorisation to operate as a credit market company. Several industry peers also submitted applications during July. Together with the applications submitted earlier in the spring, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority is now processing 19 applications for banking and credit market company licences simultaneously, an unprecedented situation.

According to the information we have received from the Authority, it continues to aim to adhere to the communicated processing time of 180 days from the date an application has been reviewed and deemed complete. Earlier this week, we received confirmation that our application has now been deemed complete, meaning that we can begin counting down towards the expected conclusion of the process. As previously communicated, obtaining the licence would enable us to combine our strong investment offering with the ability to accept deposits from the general public. This would provide significantly greater funding flexibility, allowing us to grow faster and operate with a fundamentally more profitable business model.

In Summary

Growth is strong, but the result for the quarter is negative. For this quarter, the negative result is entirely attributable to the deliberate, forward-looking investments we are making to take the company to the next level, as well as one-off costs such as the SEK 1.5 million application fee paid to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. At the same time, we are encouraged by the strong revenue development, robust credit volumes and progress made on our strategic initiatives. These represent clear positive signals for the future and give me great confidence in SaveLend Group's prospects.

For further information:

Peter Balod, CEO of SaveLend Group AB

Phone: +4670 412 49 93

Email: investor@savelend.se

www.savelendgroup.se

Certified Adviser

Corpura Fondkommission AB

Phone: +4673 501 58 58

Email: ca@corpura.se

www.corpura.se

About SaveLend Group:

SaveLend Group AB (559093-5176) is a fintech company with approximately 45 employees and operations in Sweden and Finland. The Company's savings platform, SaveLend, provides savers with the opportunity to earn stable returns by investing in credit assets denominated in SEK and EUR, such as business, real estate, and consumer loans, as well as factoring.

This information is information that SaveLend Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-21 08:28 CEST.