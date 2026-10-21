

EQS Newswire / 21/10/2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 October 2026 - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and co-organised by the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association (HKOMA), the 34th Hong Kong International Optical Fair will be held from 4 to 6 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Under the theme "Bright Eyes · New Horizons", the fair will bring together more than 600 exhibitors from 14 countries and regions, featuring a wide range of products and solutions covering smart eyewear, eye care, sports and specialist eyewear, frames, lenses and more, providing buyers with a comprehensive one-stop sourcing platform.





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HKTDC Associate Executive Director Smilely Lam said: "The eyewear industry is entering a new era driven by technological innovation, sustainability and changing lifestyles. AI-powered smart glasses, for example, recorded global shipments of 8.7 million units last year, representing a remarkable year-on-year increase of 322%, underscoring the sector's strong growth momentum. The Hong Kong International Optical Fair showcases the latest products and technologies, and also inspires the industry to explore emerging market opportunities from fresh perspectives and foster cross-industry collaboration. From smart eyewear and green solutions to innovative fashion-forward designs, we look forward to providing a platform for exchanges and partnerships within and beyond the industry while reinforcing Hong Kong's position as an international business hub and regional sourcing centre."



Global brands unveil the next wave of eyewear innovation

This year, the fair brings together exhibitors from Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland, Taiwan, and across Asia, Europe and the United States. Industry associations and enterprises from various regions will also be featured, including the HKOMA, Danyang in Jiangsu Province, Zhejiang, Yingtan in Jiangxi Province, Taiwan, ASEAN, Korea and the Fukui Optical Association, as well as the Visionaries of Style zone dedicated to creative designer brands. Making its debut at the fair, Daegu Health College of Korea will bring a number of local eyewear companies and showcase their innovative products. The spotlighted "Brand Name Gallery" will showcase some 200 renowned brands from around the world, highlighting the latest designs and technological innovations.



The 34th Hong Kong International Optical Fair has already attracted pre-registered buyers from leading retailers and distributors worldwide, including Capitol Optical (Singapore), Eyespace Eyewear (UK), Grand Optik (Indonesia), Kaundi GmbH (Austria), Optica Halperin Ltd (Israel), Optical London Drugs (Canada), Parasite Design (France), The Optical Company (Australia) and Vision Plus (US), demonstrating the event's strong international sourcing appeal.



Capturing growth in smart eyewear and the silver economy

Rapid advances in artificial intelligence and wearable technology are driving strong growth in the smart eyewear sector. According to IDC, global smart glasses shipments reached 3.566 million units in the first quarter of 2026, up 130.1% year-on-year. Meanwhile, market research firm Omdia reported that global AI eyewear shipments reached 8.7 million units in 2025, representing annual growth of 322%, highlighting the transition of smart eyewear from a niche category to mainstream adoption.



This year's fair will feature a wide array of smart eyewear equipped with augmented reality (AR), AI voice assistants, real-time translation, 4K recording and navigation functions. At the same time, growing demand from the silver economy is fuelling interest in vision care and eye-health products. Exhibitors will showcase progressive lenses, smart reading glasses, bone-conduction audio glasses and eye-care devices designed for older consumers, helping to enhance quality of life and visual wellbeing. Sports eyewear, performance eyewear, sustainability-focused products and green manufacturing technologies will also be among the highlights.



Industry events spotlight emerging trends and future opportunities

A series of forums and seminars will be held during the fair, covering topics such as smart eyewear, performance eyewear, testing and certification, enabling industry professionals to keep abreast of the latest market developments. The 24th Hong Kong International Optometric Symposium, organised by the HKTDC and co-organised by the Hong Kong Optometric Association and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, will take place on 5 November. Under the theme "Primary Eye Care in Action: Elevating Clinical Scope and Community Impact", experts from Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States will share the latest research findings and clinical experiences on a wide range of topics, including paediatric eye care, digital eye strain, driving vision assessment, dry eye management, inherited retinal diseases, and collaborative management between optometrists and ophthalmologists.



In addition, the 26th Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition will hold its award presentation ceremony on the opening day of the fair. This year's theme, "Mix & Match", encourages designers to showcase eyewear as an expression of fashion and personal style through innovative designs. A new Technology Concept Award has been introduced for student participants to encourage the integration of creativity and technology.



The fair will continue to adopt the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model which seamlessly integrates online and offline elements to extend business opportunities. Exhibitors and buyers can connect and arrange meetings through the Click2Match online smart business-matching platform until 13 November. During the physical event, buyers can also use the Scan2Match function on the HKTDC Marketplace App to scan exhibitors' QR codes to bookmark favourite suppliers, access product details and interactive floor plans, and make product enquiries-enabling engagement with exhibitors before and after the fair to continue their sourcing journey.



?Featured Products?

Driven by technological innovation, demographic shifts and increasing health awareness, the eyewear industry is entering a new era of growth and transformation. This year's fair spotlights five major trends: smart technology, the silver economy, fashion and design, active lifestyles, and sustainability. Showcasing innovative products and solutions that combine technology, wellness, design and environmental responsibility, the fair offers a glimpse into the future of the industry while opening up fresh business opportunities. Highlights include:



Smart Technology:

INMO AIR3 SMART Glasses



Combining AI and AR technologies, the INMO Air3 features a Sony Micro OLED display that delivers a full HD1080P visual experience and supports the Android 14 ecosystem. Equipped with a ChatGPT-powered AI voice assistant, 4K first-person video recording and smart navigation functions, it offers a more immersive and convenient smart wearable experience. GSPRO AI Glasses



GetD GSPRO collection is the AI glasses with health monitoring and Apple Find My. Featuring a 6-axis gyroscope for neck health & fall detection with emergency alerts. Crafted with a lightweight 26g Japanese Titanium+Injected TR90 for all-day comfort. Integrated with GPT/Gemini, it supports 145+ languages AI real-time translation and Q&A, combined with GDirect open-ear audio and virtual bass.

Silver Economy:

Intelligence Presbyopia Glass (U10)



Using the most advance lens technology, can according to your actual vision, automatically adjust the focal length, presbyopia plus or minus 100 - 400°. AI Intelligence chip, dual mode, you can press the button or pure voice control system, wake up the voice assistance, you can feel free to make a phone call, listen to music, and liberate your hands.



Shenzhen Muedo Technology Co Ltd



Product Zone: Smart Eyewear | Booth:1E-A23 Gemini Progressive Lenses



Designed for older adults, the Gemini Progressive Lenses incorporate Vision Smart Technology and Free-Form digital surfacing technology to enhance stability in distance vision and minimise peripheral distortion. The lenses also optimise near-vision performance and everyday visual comfort, delivering a more natural and seamless viewing experience.



Divel Italia s.p.a.



Product Zone: Lenses | Booth:1D-G06

Sports and Functional:

Adaptive Photochromic Court Eyewear



Move comfortably between indoor courts and outdoor play with adaptive photochromic sport eyewear. The UV-responsive lenses remain clear or lightly tinted in low-UV environments and gradually darken under outdoor UV exposure, helping reduce brightness while providing UV protection. Finished in translucent champagne beige with a refined sport-inspired shape and supportive black nose pads, this versatile eyewear is ideal for pickleball, padel, tennis, squash and everyday active use.



Product Zone: Brand Name Gallery | Booth: GH-R03 Smart Kid's Eye-protection Glasses



Designed specifically for children, the smart eye-care glasses track viewing distance and posture in real time, encouraging healthy eye habits and helping to reduce vision risks caused by poor posture and prolonged close-up viewing.

Photo Download: https://bit.ly/4iuIl1Q



Websites

The Hong Kong International Optical Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkopticalfair/en

Event details of the Hong Kong International Optical Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkopticalfair/en/programme

The 24th Hong Kong International Optometric Symposium: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkopticalfair/en/the-24th-hong-kong-international-optometric-symposium

The HKTDC's Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/en



Fair Details

Date: 4 - 6 November 2026 (Wednesday to Friday) Time: (4 to 5 November) 9:30am - 6:30pm



(6 November) 9:30am - 5:00pm Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Admission: For trade visitors aged 18 or above only. Onsite Registration Fee: HK$100 per person (free for e-Badge registration and pre-registered buyers) Click2Match - Smart Business Matching Platform:



Date: 28 October - 13 November

Hashtag: HKTDC HongKongInternationalOpticalFair

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: Hong Kong Trade Development Council

21/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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