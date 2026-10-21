Ares Management Corporation ("Ares") (NYSE: ARES), a leading global alternative investment manager, announced today that Ares Real Estate has established a European logistics investment partnership with Norges Bank Investment Management ("NBIM"). NBIM has made an equity commitment of €1.5 billion.

This transaction marks the first collaboration between Ares and NBIM. Ares will target attractive logistics investment opportunities across Europe, with a focus on modern, high-quality assets serving evolving supply chain, distribution and e-commerce needs. The strategy will leverage the insights and resources of Ares' integrated logistics operating platform, Marq Logistics, which manages a global portfolio of over 2,250 properties totalling more than 655 million square feet. With Marq Logistics, Ares combines its scale, expertise and integrated logistics real estate capabilities to deliver consistent, best-in-class solutions to its tenants globally as a landlord of choice.

"We are proud to establish this partnership with NBIM, one of the world's leading institutional investors," said Julie Solomon, Partner and Head of Ares Real Estate. "Their commitment reflects our shared conviction in the scale of the European logistics market opportunity and the strength of our platform. We value the trust they have placed in Ares and look forward to building a strong and enduring relationship together."

"This milestone is a testament to the strength of our leading real estate platform as well as the capabilities of Marq Logistics, which will enhance our ability to deliver a quality portfolio," said Daan van den Hoven, Partner and Head of European Logistics at Ares. "Demand for modern, well-located logistics facilities continues to be supported by powerful structural trends, and we believe we can capitalize on compelling opportunities through thoughtful asset selection and management."

"Ares is an experienced investor and developer with a strong presence in Europe's major logistics markets, and has a good track record of creating value for its investment partners. This partnership gives us access to both standing assets and development opportunities, and we look forward to building a long-lasting partnership," said Alex Knapp, Global Head of Real Estate at Norges Bank Investment Management.

Ares Real Estate is one of the most scaled and diversified vertically integrated real estate managers globally with approximately. $121 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026. With over 720 professionals across offices in the Americas, Europe and APAC, the team executes equity and debt strategies across property types and spanning the breadth of the risk-return spectrum.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to advance our stakeholders' long-term goals by providing flexible capital that supports businesses and creates value for our investors and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of June 30, 2026, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had over $671 billion of assets under management, with operations across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.ares.com.

About Norges Bank Investment Management

Norges Bank Investment Management manages the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global. With assets worth approximately 22,000 billion Norwegian kroner (around 2,300 trillion US dollars), the fund is invested in international equity and fixed-income markets, as well as real estate and renewable energy infrastructure. Its purpose is to ensure responsible, long-term management of revenues from Norway's oil and gas resources so that this wealth benefits both current and future generations. It seeks to achieve the highest possible return in a safe, efficient, responsible and transparent manner, within government guidelines.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261020405013/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Giles Bethule Emelia Rice

media.europe@aresmgmt.com