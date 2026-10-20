Wishpond Technologies Ltd.: Wishpond Appoints Jacky He as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of AI-enabled marketing-focused online business solutions, today announces the appointment of Jacky He as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective November 1, 2026, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. He will succeed Adrian Lim, who has decided to step down as CFO effective October 31, 2026. Until then, Mr. Lim will work with Mr. He on the transition. Afterwards, the Company expects to retain Mr. Lim as an outside advisor.

Reporting directly to Mr. Jordan Gutierrez, Chief Executive Officer of Wishpond, Mr. He will have responsibility for all finance, accounting, financial reporting, audit, tax, and capital planning functions. He will also succeed Mr. Lim as Chief Financial Officer of SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. ("SalesCloser"), Wishpond's majority-owned subsidiary.

Mr. Gutierrez commented: "We are delighted to promote Jacky to our executive team as CFO. He has been central to our finance function for years, has earned the respect of his colleagues and is ready for this role. Beyond the numbers, he is a true business partner who understands how financial decisions shape our day-to-day operations. His deep knowledge of our business, coupled with his hands-on experience across our financial reporting, audits and planning, will be instrumental as we execute on our priorities."

"On behalf of our Board and the entire Wishpond team, I also want to thank Adrian for his many contributions. He has been a trusted partner to me and to our Board, and he helped guide the Company through a series of significant transactions. He also built a strong finance team and developed his own successor from within it. We are deeply grateful for everything he has done for Wishpond and look forward to working with him as an advisor."

Mr. He joined Wishpond in 2020 and has risen from Senior Accountant to Senior Manager, Accounting. Working alongside Mr. Lim, he leads day-to-day financial reporting, annual audits and financial planning for both Wishpond and SalesCloser. He also played a key role in the integration of acquired businesses, the spin-out and listing of SalesCloser and the sale of Viral Loops.

Before joining Wishpond, Mr. He held accounting and finance roles at Oppy and Avocette Technologies Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Thompson Rivers University and a Diploma in Financial Management (Accounting) from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

Mr. He said: "I am honoured to step into the role of CFO and grateful to Jordan and the Board for this opportunity, and to Adrian for his support. I am proud to lead a talented finance team, and together we will focus on disciplined financial management and clear, transparent reporting to our shareholders."

Mr. Lim said: "It has been a privilege to be part of Wishpond for nearly six years and to serve as its CFO. I want to thank Jordan for his partnership, and the Board and my colleagues for their support. I am delighted to see Jacky take on this role. I know he will lead the finance team well and uphold the quality of our financial reporting and shareholder communications. I wish him and the whole team at Wishpond and SalesCloser every success."

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Wishpond is a Vancouver-based provider of AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions that help businesses grow more efficiently. The Company's vision is to create a fully autonomous AI-enabled platform that streamlines the entire customer acquisition journey, from lead generation and engagement to deal closure, enabling businesses to scale cost-effectively while driving higher conversions. Wishpond offers an all-in-one marketing suite that integrates AI-driven tools such as an AI Website Builder and AI Email Automation. The Company serves small-to-medium-sized businesses across various industries, providing a powerful yet cost-effective alternative to fragmented marketing solutions. Wishpond employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model, generating most of its revenue from subscription-based recurring revenue, which ensures strong revenue predictability and cash flow visibility while continuously expanding its AI capabilities. Wishpond is listed on the TSXV under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including, without limitation, statements relating to the effective dates of Mr. Lim's departure and Mr. He's appointment, the transition of finance, accounting, financial reporting, audit, tax and capital planning responsibilities, Mr. Lim's expected role as an outside advisor to the Company, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange in relation to the appointment of Mr. He, the Company's future financial reporting and investor communications, and future events and performance and statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts", "schedule" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events, including that the TSX Venture Exchange will approve the appointment of Mr. He as CFO, that the transition will proceed as planned and that the Company and Mr. Lim will agree on the terms of his advisory role, which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, risks relating to the timing and completion of the transition, the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval, the successful performance and integration of Mr. He into the executive team of the Company, and the risk factors discussed in the public disclosure documents of the Company that are available through SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Wishpond Technologies Ltd.