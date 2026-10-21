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PR Newswire
21.10.2026 10:24 Uhr
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MazeMap AS: St George's and Epsom hospitals turn to MazeMap to improve the patient experience

St George's and Epsom hospitals turn to MazeMap to improve the patient experience

NHS hospital group gesh introduces digital wayfinding to help patients navigate changing hospital sites

TRONDHEIM, Norway, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St George's and Epsom hospitals have introduced MazeMap digital wayfinding to help patients and visitors find their way to care. The hospitals are part of St George's, Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals and Health Group (gesh), which secured New Hospital Programme innovation funding for the project.

Building work and service relocations can make familiar hospital routes harder to follow. The service gives the hospitals a way to keep digital location information current as departments move, while supporting patients with different navigation needs.

The implementation combines digital maps with training for hospital staff to maintain location information as departments and services change. Patients and volunteers have taken part in engagement sessions, and kiosks and touchscreens form part of the phased rollout.

"Finding your way around a large hospital can be challenging, particularly if you're visiting for the first time, don't speak English as your first language or have accessibility needs. Helping people find their way is an important part of improving the patient experience," said Paul Sheringham, Group Head of Digital Communications, gesh.

David Roskams said the intention was for the project's learning to contribute to Hospital 2.0 future designs.

After reviewing available options and seeking references from other NHS organisations, the team selected MazeMap for its capabilities within the available budget. Staff training was an important part of preparing the hospitals to maintain the service themselves.

"The experience of actually setting up, creating the maps was a very good one," said David Roskams,Group Director Digital Transformation, gesh.

The implementation included sessions in which patients were introduced to the maps, asked to use them independently and invited to share their experience. Short videos and QR-code posters supported the introduction of the service.

The service is designed to make finding an appointment one less thing for patients to worry about. By helping people navigate unfamiliar buildings and keeping directions up to date as services move, gesh aims to make visits to St George's and Epsom hospitals easier and less stressful.

Further details: https://mazemap.com/case-studies-posts/st-georges-epsom-hospital-wayfinding

About MazeMap

MazeMap provides digital maps and wayfinding tools that help people navigate complex buildings and sites. Its hospital maps support navigation for patients, visitors and staff, with tools for organisations to maintain location information.

Media contact
Karthik Kumar
Head of Marketing, MazeMap
karthik@mazemap.com
+47 45355996

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mazemap-as/r/st-george-s-and-epsom-hospitals-turn-to-mazemap-to-improve-the-patient-experience,c4412296

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/23287/4412296/4327568.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/mazemap-as/i/4412296-0-png,c3573836

4412296_0.png

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/st-georges-and-epsom-hospitals-turn-to-mazemap-to-improve-the-patient-experience-302915207.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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