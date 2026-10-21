To remain competitive, providers must strengthen customer trust, substantiate value claims, and offer human expertise and guidance

According to Forrester's (Nasdaq: FORR) 2027 B2B go-to-market predictions, business buyers will increasingly deploy AI agents to handle tasks across the buying process, from supplier discovery and information gathering to contract-renewal analysis. While truly autonomous buying will remain concentrated in high-volume, low-risk, and repeatable purchases, the ubiquity of these agents will require providers to ensure that their systems and sellers can respond with speed, accuracy, and consistency.

Forrester's B2B Predictions reports, covering topics including B2B go-to-market strategy, business buyers, and content and creative, offer forward-looking insights to help executives and their teams anticipate change, reduce uncertainty, and make confident decisions ahead of market shifts. Key highlights from the 2027 B2B go-to-market predictions include:

Buyers will double their human interactions to validate AI-generated recommendations. As AI becomes the primary interface for researching products and providers, buyers will encounter more AI-generated recommendations, synthetic content, automated outreach, and agent-mediated interactions. Since AI cannot fully judge service provider fit, feasibility, trust, or accountability, buyers will require conversations with provider teams and trusted third parties including analysts, customer references, and partners to confirm and validate buying decisions.

Two-thirds of providers will lose deals because buyers cannot verify claims. Buyers already use AI-assisted search and analysis tools to gather information about products and vendors, synthesize provider claims, and fact check. As the reliance on these capabilities continue to advance, go-to-market teams will need to act fast to restructure content discovery for AI tools, including providing credible and consistent proof points that AI tools can index and validate.

Most CMOs will cut programs or accept reduced capacity after overestimating AI gains. As pressure intensifies to reduce personnel costs with AI, marketing leaders will eliminate as many as 25% of roles in anticipation of productivity gains that fail to meet expectations. As a result, they will have to choose between cutting program budgets to restore capacity through rehiring, contractors, or agency support or accept reduced execution with a smaller team. In either case, lower campaign investment, weaker execution, or both will reduce marketing's overall value contribution.

"In 2027, the defining challenge for B2B go-to-market leaders will be to make deliberate choices about what to automate and where human judgment still matters," said Sharyn Leaver, chief research officer at Forrester. "As AI becomes ubiquitous across the buying process, B2B leaders that pair AI-driven speed and convenience with transparency, control, and trust will extract the most value from AI."

Resources:

Download Forrester's 2027 Predictions guide for B2B go-to-market.

Register for Forrester's webinar exploring the key trends reshaping B2B go-to-market strategies in 2027.

Learn how to turn these predictions into action through Forrester's global B2B events and research programs.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We empower leaders in technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, revenue, and product functions to make confident decisions in an AI-driven world and accelerate growth through customer obsession. Our unique research and continuous guidance model helps executives and their teams achieve their initiatives and outcomes faster and with confidence. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

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