Final Hank Porphyry Holes Intersect Broad Zones of Porphyry Veins and Stockwork; Assays Pending

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV: KFR) (FSE: 9700) (OTCQX: KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") announces the completion of the 2026 diamond drill program at its HWY 37 Project, located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. A total of 13,551 m was drilled in 24 new holes, together with the extension of hole HW-25-011, using up to four diamond drills within the Hank-Mary District. Drilling began in June and the final hole was completed on October 15, 2026. The program tested the Hank porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) target, the Upper Hank gold system and several early-stage targets (Figure 1). A regional surface exploration program across the HWY 37 and Forrest Kerr Projects was completed (Figure 2). All nine holes drilled at the Hank porphyry target intersected the porphyry system or its alteration halo, and the system remains open at depth and along strike.

This release provides final depths and visual observations(1) for all holes completed after the Company's September 21, 2026 news release(2), including three deep holes at the Hank porphyry target, and summarizes the work completed during the 2026 season. Apart from the partial HW-26-015 result previously reported(2), assay results are pending for all 2026 drill holes.

Highlights from this release include:

Drill program complete: 13,551 m in 24 new holes plus the extension of HW-25-011

Hank Porphyry: approximately 8,070 m drilled in nine holes, with every hole intersecting the porphyry system or its alteration halo; the system remains open at depth, along strike and laterally from HW-26-028 and HW-26-031

HW-26-028 (942 m): a stockwork body of porphyry-style quartz-chalcopyrite-pyrite veins from 634 m to 846 m (212 m), followed by quartz-chalcopyrite-pyrite veins to the end of hole (3)(1)

HW-26-031 (1,106 m): porphyry-style quartz-chalcopyrite-pyrite veins from approximately 778 m to the end of hole, a downhole length of approximately 328 m, with trace bornite observed in veins (3)(1)

HW-26-023 (1,061 m): potassic and chlorite-magnetite porphyry alteration from approximately 765 m to the end of hole, with disseminated chalcopyrite and trace bornite (1)

Upper Hank gold system: six holes at Flats, Felsite Hill and Pits intersected widespread quartz-sericite-pyrite (QSP) and argillic alteration with pyrite, and epithermal colloform-banded veins at Pits (HW-26-033) (1)

Regional program: magnetotelluric (MT) survey over Hank, ground induced polarization (IP) at Hank and Williams and the RDN (Forrest Kerr) targets, airborne mobile magnetotelluric (MMT) at Forrest Kerr, vector IP at Mess Creek, and shortwave infrared (SWIR) scanning of historical core from Mary, Mapping at RDN (Forrest Kerr), the Hank-Mary Trend, Rainbow, Northmore and Mess Creek with 148 rock samples collected, 2,337 soil samples, 268 km² of light detection and ranging (LiDAR) over Forrest Kerr and parts of HWY 37

2027 program: planning under way for an approximately 20,000 m drill program for the 2027 exploration season

Kingfisher purchased the property containing the Willow Creek Camp to support future exploration programs

Dustin Perry, CEO and President of the Company, states: "With the 2026 exploration program complete, we are increasingly confident in the discovery potential of our large Golden Triangle land package. We believe the Hank area represents one of the most prospective, underexplored, and fully preserved mineral systems in British Columbia. Further afield, systematic exploration continues to outline the potential for other such targets across the 1,165 km² land package.

This year we set out to test multiple geological hypotheses at Hank from the shallow epithermal environment down to the porphyry environment at depth. Drilling across a broad area has outlined a large, long-lived mineral system and improved our understanding of this highly prospective area.

One of our key goals in 2026 was to determine the geometry of the Hank Cu-Au porphyry and to find a significant porphyry stockwork body. Like the 2025 program, the final holes of the 2026 program have yielded an exploration success with the intersection of a stockwork body over 212 m in hole HW-26-028, based on visual observations(1)(3).

While our geochronology dates record an age of porphyry mineralization across the Hank-Mary District coeval with the supergiant Mitchell Deposit (Seabridge Gold), based on visual observations, the style of veining and mineralization more closely resembles that of the Red Chris Mine, where porphyry stockwork intensity is reported to correlate with gold and copper grades(4). While assays are pending, we are now much more confident in the potential of the Hank porphyry and are planning a fully funded 20,000 m drill program for 2027 with preparations under way."

Figure 1: Plan view of 2026 drilling at the HWY 37 Project, showing 2026 drill holes by target area and historical drill holes coloured by gold equivalent (AuEq) grade(5)

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Figure 2: Plan map of the HWY 37 and Forrest Kerr Projects showing 2026 drilling and regional exploration work completed

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2026 Drill Program Summary

Drilling commenced in June 2026 and was completed on October 15, 2026, with a fourth diamond drill added in September. In total, approximately 13,551 m was drilled in 24 new holes (HW-26-012 to HW-26-035), plus a 24.5 m extension of hole HW-25-011 and one hole (HW-26-A) that was lost at 26 m (Figure 1, Table 1, Table 3). Drilling was split between three target groups within the Hank-Mary District:

Table 1: Summary of 2026 drilling by target group

Target Group Holes Metres (m) Hank Porphyry HW-25-011 (ext.), HW-26-012, 015, 016, 017, 019, 023, 028, 031 8,073 Upper Hank Gold (Flats, Felsite Hill, Pits) HW-26-013, A, 018, 020, 025, 029, 030, 032, 033, 035 3,037 Early-Stage Targets HW-26-014, 021, 022, 024, 026, 027, 034 2,441 Total 24 new holes plus HW-26-A and the HW-25-011 extension 13,551

Update on Remaining Holes

The following holes were in progress at the time of the Company's September 21, 2026 news release(2) or were collared after that date. All descriptions are based on visual observation of drill core(1) and assays are pending.

Hank Porphyry Target

Drilling at Hank in 2026 was designed to define the geometry of the Cu-Au porphyry system intersected in HW-25-011 and to vector toward a stockwork body. The final three holes at Hank were designed to test the porphyry system west and north of HW-26-019. All three intersected porphyry-style alteration and mineralization at depth.

HW-26-023 (1,061 m): Drilled from the HW-25-011 pad to test west of HW-26-019. QSP-altered volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks with local quartz-carbonate veins carrying chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena occur to approximately 723 m. Below this, alteration transitions to chlorite-sericite and then to chlorite-magnetite with patchy K-feldspar from approximately 765 m, cut by quartz-molybdenite-chalcopyrite veins. From approximately 946 m to the end of the hole, strong chlorite-epidote-biotite-magnetite alteration with local K-feldspar hosts quartz-anhydrite stockwork veins with pyrite and chalcopyrite, and a zone of disseminated chalcopyrite with trace bornite (1) . The hole ended in a coarse-grained intrusive phase with trace pyrite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite.

HW-26-028 (942 m): The upper part of the hole intersected volcaniclastic breccias with sericite-clay alteration and local carbonate veins with sphalerite and galena, followed by QSP alteration to approximately 634 m. A stockwork body was intersected with an initial vein volume abundance of ~10% from 634 to 666 m. Below 666 m, stockwork vein abundance increases markedly to an estimated 30-85% by volume. The stockwork body is host to chalcopyrite, pyrite, trace molybdenite and biotite-chlorite-magnetite-K-feldspar alteration. This interval reflects the highest vein abundance and highest visual estimates of chalcopyrite observed during the 2026 season or in any historical drilling at the HWY 37 Project (1) . Below the stockwork body, from approximately 846 m to the end of the hole, a biotite-magnetite-K-feldspar-actinolite altered intrusion hosts disseminated and vein-hosted chalcopyrite and pyrite that continue to the bottom of the hole. Mineralization remains open laterally and at depth from this hole.

HW-26-031 (1,106 m): QSP to chlorite-sericite altered volcaniclastic rocks with pyrite and local polymetallic veins occur to approximately 761 m, where the hole intersected a breccia zone containing clasts of quartz-sulphide vein material. From approximately 778 m, the hole entered porphyry-style quartz-chalcopyrite-pyrite stockwork with K-feldspar envelopes, magnetite-biotite and albite alteration, and trace bornite observed in veins from 778 to 838 m(1). Below approximately 860 m, albite-magnetite and chlorite-epidote alteration with K-feldspar around veins continues to the end of the hole, with vein-hosted and disseminated pyrite-chalcopyrite and local molybdenite-bearing quartz veins. Mineralization is open along strike, laterally and at depth from this hole.

Upper Hank Gold Targets

Drilling at Upper Hank was designed to test the extent of the shallow epithermal gold system above the Hank porphyry, to vector toward higher-grade feeder structures, and to test beneath areas of historical, depth-limited drilling. Six holes tested the Upper Hank gold system at Flats, Felsite Hill and Pits, where earlier drilling returned 110 m of 0.47 g/t Au in HW-25-006(6). All six intersected hydrothermal alteration with pyrite.

HW-26-025 (Flats, 419 m): Brecciated andesite and volcaniclastic rocks with pervasive QSP and grey argillic alteration and disseminated pyrite, transitioning downhole to green phyllic (chlorite-carbonate-sericite) alteration and hematite-sericite altered volcaniclastic breccias, with rare sphalerite in veins below 350 m. The hole tested an area of historical, depth-limited drilling where DDH87-8 (7) returned 123 m of 0.34 g/t Au (8) .

HW-26-029 (Felsite Hill, 232 m): Porphyritic andesite with strong QSP and clay alteration, 1% to 10% sooty pyrite with disseminated sphalerite and trace molybdenite to 165 m (1) .

HW-26-030 (Felsite Hill, 320 m): Volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks with vuggy silica, grey argillic alteration and dickite veins, with silicification and pyrite increasing downhole, transitioning into magnetite-rich basalt.

HW-26-032 (Pits, 151 m): Grey clay alteration with disseminated pyrite and carbonate and quartz-carbonate-barite veins in the upper part of the hole, followed by chlorite-altered volcaniclastic rocks with chalcedonic quartz veins and increased pyrite near the end of the hole.

HW-26-033 (Pits, 239 m): QSP to chlorite-sericite altered volcaniclastic breccia with carbonate-quartz-barite veins carrying sphalerite, galena and chalcopyrite to 68 m, including colloform-banded vein textures characteristic of epithermal systems (1) . Below, a hornblende-phyric porphyry with chlorite-hematite-magnetite alteration hosts local quartz-carbonate-barite-sphalerite-galena-pyrite veins.

HW-26-035 (Pits, 232 m): Volcaniclastic andesite and a plagioclase-hornblende-pyroxene phyric porphyritic unit with chlorite-sericite to hematite alteration and disseminated pyrite.

Early-Stage Targets

Early-stage targets lie outside the main Hank porphyry and Upper Hank gold target areas and represent the first drilling in previously undrilled parts of the Hank-Mary District. These holes were designed to evaluate the scale of the broader Hank-Mary mineral system and included the first drill tests at Rojo Grande.

HW-26-026 (West Bald Bluff, 157 m): Tested gold-silver bearing structures north of Rojo Chico and northwest of Rojo Grande. The hole drilled through an altered basal Hazelton sandstone and conglomerate to approximately 100 m with 1-3% pyrite. Below this, volcanic rocks host an estimated 8% disseminated and vein-hosted pyrite, including local silica-cement breccia with hydrothermal pyrite clasts to the end of hole (1) .

HW-26-027 (Rojo Grande, 136 m) and HW-26-034 (Rojo Grande, 245 m): The first drill test of a large target interpreted as a possible southern continuation of the Upper Hank gold system, collared more than 1,200 m from the nearest drill hole. Both holes were terminated before reaching their planned target depths due to drilling conditions and weather, respectively. HW-26-027 intersected clay-altered volcaniclastic breccia with dickite replacement of phenocrysts, QSP alteration increasing downhole and fine disseminated pyrite. HW-26-034, drilled from the same pad, intersected layered volcanic tuffs, sandstone, conglomerate and coherent andesite volcanic sequences. These units are overprinted by trace disseminated pyrite and chlorite-hematite-quartz alteration and silica-cement breccia(1). The units intersected are interpreted to be too high in the stratigraphy (Hazelton Group), and the favourable host levels were not reached.

Summary of Previously Reported 2026 Holes

Holes completed before September 17, 2026 were described in the Company's September 21, 2026 news release(2) and are summarized in Table 2. Visual observations(1) only; assays are pending except for the HW-26-015 interval reported in that release.

Table 2: Summary of 2026 holes previously reported(2)

Hole Target Depth (m) Summary of Visual Observations(1) HW-25-011 Hank Porphyry (ext.) 983.4 Re-entry confirmed porphyry Cu-Au mineralization from 959 m to EOH HW-26-012 Hank Porphyry 884 Zn-Pb structural zone 57 to 219 m; Qz-chl-py stockwork 554 to 648 m; porphyry-flanking alteration to EOH HW-26-013 Pits Extension 406 Steep east-trending structural zone from near surface to EOH HW-26-014 Cash 652 Multiple new diorite to syenite porphyry stocks from 9.3 m to EOH; porphyry-flanking alteration facies HW-26-015 Hank Porphyry 1,067 Polymetallic vein with visible gold (8.8 m of 38.50 g/t AuEq (20.33 g/t Au, 2.98% Cu, 937.6 g/t Ag, 11.08% Zn)(2)(3)(5)); porphyry veins with chalcopyrite 660 m to EOH HW-26-016 Hank Porphyry 1,021 268 m of porphyry mineralization from 514 to 782 m, with chalcopyrite HW-26-017 Hank Porphyry 883 Porphyry margin from 683 m to EOH; extends alteration footprint south HW-26-018 Flats 508 QSP-phyllic alteration 49 m to EOH; py ± gn ± sp veins, local hydrothermal breccia HW-26-019 Hank Porphyry 1,085 Cu-bearing porphyry 643 m to EOH; trace bornite HW-26-020 Pits Extension 504 Hematite and green-phyllic alteration 33 m to EOH; disseminated pyrite HW-26-021 LAZ Porphyry 665 QSP with 8 to 12% py and polymetallic veins to 380 m; inner propylitic chl-mag-bt-ep below 400 m HW-26-022 Turquoise 411 Argillic to advanced argillic and phyllic alteration; py ± mag stockwork 139 to 257 m HW-26-024 Rojo Chico 175 QSP-phyllic alteration, silicification and breccia 17 m to EOH Note: EOH = end of hole; Qz = quartz; chl = chlorite; py = pyrite; gn = galena; sp = sphalerite; mag = magnetite; bt = biotite; ep = epidote; Zn = zinc; Pb = lead.

Table 3: Location of 2026 drill holes (NAD 83, UTM Zone 9)

Hole ID Easting

(mE) Northing

(mN) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Final Depth

(m) Target Area HW-25-011 408790 6342028 111 -64 983.4 Hank Porphyry (Extension) HW-26-012 409125 6342136 145 -68 884 Hank Porphyry HW-26-013 410523 6341955 328 -81 406 Pits Extension - Upper Hank Gold HW-26-A 410384 6341755 140 -75 26 Upper Hank Gold HW-26-014 410735 6342736 185 -65 652 Cash - Early-Stage HW-26-015 409062 6341823 99 -83 1,067 Hank Porphyry HW-26-016 408791 6342030 117 -56 1,021 Hank Porphyry HW-26-017 408914 6341721 100 -76 883 Hank Porphyry HW-26-018 408663 6340805 300 -85 508 Flats - Upper Hank Gold HW-26-019 408791 6342030 110 -72 1,085 Hank Porphyry HW-26-020 410342 6342315 115 -60 504 Pits Extension - Upper Hank Gold HW-26-021 409371 6342334 335 -72 665 LAZ Porphyry - Early-Stage HW-26-022 412156 6340509 310 -63 411 Turquoise - Early-Stage HW-26-023 408791 6342030 110 -78 1,061 Hank Porphyry HW-26-024 409590 6340634 289 -70 175 Rojo Chico - Early-Stage HW-26-025 408908 6341144 306 -80 419 Flats - Upper Hank Gold HW-26-026 409626 6340993 160 -55 157 West Bald Bluff - Early-Stage HW-26-027 410347 6340507 240 -56 136 Rojo Grande - Early-Stage HW-26-028 408791 6342118 110 -70 942 Hank Porphyry HW-26-029 410194 6341712 159 -55 232 Felsite Hill - Upper Hank Gold HW-26-030 410454 6341801 155 -62 320 Felsite Hill - Upper Hank Gold HW-26-031 408772 6342210 105 -64 1,106 Hank Porphyry HW-26-032 409953 6342034 311 -67 151 Pits - Upper Hank Gold HW-26-033 409953 6342034 311 -85 239 Pits - Upper Hank Gold HW-26-034 410347 6340507 240 -68 245 Rojo Grande - Early-Stage HW-26-035 409754 6342094 160 -65 232 Pits - Upper Hank Gold Note: HW-25-011 depth is the final hole depth after the 2026 re-entry.

2026 Regional Exploration and Other Work

In addition to drilling, the 2026 program included the following work across the HWY 37 and Forrest Kerr Projects, as summarized in Table 4 (Figure 2):

Table 4: Summary of 2026 regional exploration and other work

Category Work Completed Area Geophysics Ground IP, 21.8 line-km Hank-Mary District, including Hank and the Williams target Ground IP, 12.7 line-km Forrest Kerr Project (RDN prospect) Vector IP, approximately 25.5 km² Mess Creek MT survey to image the porphyry system at depth, completed in October Hank porphyry area Airborne MMT and magnetics, 1,180 line-km Forrest Kerr Project Geochemistry and Mapping Soil geochemical sampling, 2,337 samples Hank-Mary District, Rainbow, Mess Creek and the Ball Creek camp area Geological mapping, with 148 rock samples submitted for geochemical assay RDN (Forrest Kerr), Forrest (Forrest Kerr), Hank-Mary Trend, Rainbow, Northmore and Mess Creek Remote Sensing and Core Scanning LiDAR, 268 km² of new coverage Forrest Kerr Project and parts of HWY 37 X-ray fluorescence (XRF) scanning (Veracio) and point SWIR readings of all 2026 drill core HWY 37 2026 Drilling SWIR of 5,600+ m of historical drill core Mary area Infrastructure and Environmental Purchase of the Willow Creek Camp Willow Creek Camp Start of construction of a second, recently permitted camp, including a new water well; occupancy expected for 2027 Burrage Creek Camp Ongoing baseline environmental sampling HWY 37 Project

Assay Status and Next Steps

All 2026 drill core has been logged, sampled and submitted for analysis. Gold analyses for samples from the gold targets are being completed by PhotonAssay at Paragon Geochemical in Surrey, British Columbia, and all other geochemical analyses are being completed by Bureau Veritas in Vancouver, British Columbia. Results will be released once received and validated. The MT, IP, MMT, LiDAR, soil and SWIR datasets are being compiled and integrated with drill results to build a 3D model of the Hank porphyry system and rank targets for the 2027 program. Planning for the 2027 program is under way, and the Company has begun securing drilling, helicopter and camp support contractors for the 2027 field season.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

Drilling at the HWY 37 Project was supervised by on-site Kingfisher personnel, who implemented a full QAQC program using coarse blanks, pulp blanks, standards, and duplicates inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. Samples consist of sawn half core collected at a nominal 2 m sample length, reduced to a nominal 1 m sample length in higher-grade zones. The samples are sealed on site using tamper-proof seals with unique identifiers and sent to the Bureau Veritas (BV) lab in Vancouver, British Columbia. Samples from the gold targets are first sent to Paragon Geochemical (Paragon) in Surrey, British Columbia, for gold analysis by PhotonAssay. BV's quality control system complies with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 (General requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories), and Paragon is also accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017. Diamond drill core samples are analyzed using a combination of BV's MA200 process for low level concentrations (4 acid digestion/inductively coupled plasma emission and mass spectrometry (ICP-ES/MS)) and MA370 process for higher level concentrations (4 acid digestion/ICP-ES). Except for samples from the gold targets, gold assaying at BV is completed using FA430, a 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish, with metallic screening and/or gravimetric finish where applicable. At Paragon, samples are crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, and a riffle split of approximately 500 g is analyzed for gold by PhotonAssay (method PA-AU01), a non-destructive high-energy X-ray technique that analyzes a much larger, more representative sample mass than a conventional 30 to 50 g fire assay. Paragon is independent of the Company. Once the PhotonAssay is completed on the gold holes, the coarse reject and the 500 g jar analyzed by PhotonAssay are forwarded to BV. Four-acid analysis will then be completed on material from the 500 g jar at BV using the MA200 method.

Standards are certified reference materials (CRMs) and are considered acceptable when results fall within three standard deviations of the certified value, and blanks are considered acceptable when gold returns less than ten times the detection limit. Control samples are also inserted into soil and rock sample streams from surface programs. No new assay results are reported in this news release, and QAQC results will be reviewed as assays are received.

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Tyler Caswell, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration, of Kingfisher, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Caswell is not independent of the Company. Visual descriptions of drill core alteration and mineralization referenced in this news release are preliminary in nature. Mineralization cannot be quantified, and true widths cannot be determined, until assay results are received and reviewed.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on copper-gold exploration in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Through outright purchases and option earn-in agreements (Orogen Royalties, Golden Ridge Resources, and Aben Gold), the Company has quickly consolidated one of the largest land positions in the Golden Triangle region with the 933 km² HWY 37 Project and the 232 km² Forrest Kerr Project. Kingfisher also owns 100% of two district-scale orogenic gold projects in British Columbia that total 641 km². The Company currently has 157,429,335 shares outstanding as of the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property. This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to the timing of receipt and release of assay results, the interpretation of visual observations, planned exploration including the 2027 program, expectations regarding the projects, and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Footnotes

(1) Visual estimates of mineral abundance and vein volume are preliminary, have not been confirmed by laboratory assay, and should not be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses. Assay results are required to determine the widths and grades of mineralization.

(2) See news release dated September 21, 2026, available at www.kingfishermetals.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

(3) All drill intervals reported in this news release are downhole lengths. True widths of the reported mineralized intervals have not been determined.

(4) Mineralization at the Red Chris Mine is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the HWY 37 Project.

(5) Assumptions used in USD for the metal equivalent calculation were metal prices of $5.50/lb copper, $4,000/oz gold, $55/oz silver and $1.3/lb zinc. No metallurgical work has been completed; recoveries are assumed to be 80% for each of copper, gold, silver and zinc. The following equation was used to calculate the gold equivalence: AuEq = gold (g/t) + (copper (%) x 0.9428) + (silver (g/t) x 0.01375) + (zinc (%) x 0.2228). Lead is not included in the equivalence calculations. Differences may occur due to rounding. Gold equivalent values are provided for comparison purposes only and are not a statement of recoverable metal. The assumed recoveries are not supported by any metallurgical testing on the HWY 37 Project, and actual recoveries may differ materially from those assumed.

(6) See news release dated November 10, 2025, available at www.kingfishermetals.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

(7) Historical drill results referred to in this news release, being hole DDH87-8, were completed by previous operators and are taken from historical exploration records available to the Company. The Company's qualified person has not verified the sampling, analytical or test data underlying these historical results, true widths have not been determined, and the reported intervals are downhole lengths. Readers are cautioned that these results are historical in nature, that the Company is not treating them as current, and that they are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's project.

(8) Only assayed for Au.

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