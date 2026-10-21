Marshall Group: Marshall Celebrates Local Live Music Culture in Seoul Through KEEP LIVE MUSIC ALIVE Campaign

Marshall Celebrates Local Live Music Culture in Seoul Through KEEP LIVE MUSIC ALIVE Campaign

"LIVE FROM YEONNAM: HYUKOH" Brings Together Artists, Grassroots Venues and Local Communities in Seoul

Held on October 11 in Seoul's Yeonnam-dong neighborhood, featuring live performances, a block party and a music flea market

Brought together grassroots music venues, artists and local creatives as part of Marshall's global KEEP LIVE MUSIC ALIVE campaign

Drew an estimated peak attendance of approximately 1,350 visitors, bringing Marshall's MADE OF LOUD brand philosophy to the local live music scene

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshall successfully concluded "LIVE FROM YEONNAM: HYUKOH," held on October 11 at Channel 1969 and the nearby Dongjin Market parking area in Seoul's Yeonnam-dong neighborhood. The event featured live performances by HYUKOH and other artists, alongside a music flea market and block party, highlighting the local venues and communities that contribute to live music culture.

"LIVE FROM YEONNAM: HYUKOH" was held as part of Marshall's global KEEP LIVE MUSIC ALIVE (KLMA) campaign. The initiative supports grassroots music venues and local music communities where emerging artists and new music cultures take shape, helping create an environment in which live music can continue to thrive. Through the event, Marshall brought together artists, venue operators, local creatives and audiences to share in the experience of live music.

Channel 1969, one of the event's main venues, is a grassroots live music venue that has worked with Marshall since the early stages of its local music initiatives in Korea. The venue hosted live performances by OYSTERS, SAILORHONEYMOON, Tiger Disco and HYUKOH. Meanwhile, the nearby Dongjin Market parking area hosted a music flea market and block party, with performances from Channel 1969 livestreamed to the outdoor space so visitors could enjoy the music both inside and outside the venue.

According to on-site attendance estimates, the event attracted up to approximately 1,350 visitors. Around 150 audience members attended the live performances at Channel 1969, while attendance at the Dongjin Market area increased after 6 p.m., reaching its highest level between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. The event demonstrated how live music experiences can extend beyond a single venue to engage a wider range of local spaces and communities.

The event also marked the first local activation in Korea to bring Marshall's MADE OF LOUD brand philosophy to life following its introduction earlier this year. MADE OF LOUD reflects Marshall's longstanding connection to live music, artists, venues and music communities. Through this platform, Marshall is reinforcing its commitment to music culture and the people behind it, extending its role beyond consumer audio products.

"Marshall has stood alongside artists, music venues and music lovers for more than 60 years," said Issei Iimura, Head of Marketing, Korea, at Marshall. "Guided by the philosophy of MADE OF LOUD, we will continue to spotlight and support the people and places where live music begins and grows."

Following the Yeonnam-dong event, Marshall plans to expand its LIVE FROM series to other locations, music genres and online and offline communities. The series will form part of Marshall's continued KEEP LIVE MUSIC ALIVE activities, through which the brand aims to strengthen its collaboration with grassroots venues, artists and local music communities across Korea.

ABOUT MARSHALL GROUP

Marshall Group is the audio, tech and design powerhouse uniting musicians and music lovers through genre-breaking innovation. Marshall is uniquely positioned with over 60 years of rock 'n' roll attitude on stage, at home and on the go. Our iconic products are brought to life by a dedicated team of 800 passionate employees and sold in over 90 markets worldwide.

ABOUT MARSHALL AMPLIFY?

Marshall Amplify is Marshall's initiative to support grassroots music. Through the initiative, Marshall commits an amount equal to 1% of member purchases on marshall.com, starting with grassroots music venues. Learn more at marshall.com/amplify.

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