Key achievements include the global rollout of selfie.DONE, fraud detection advancements, strategic customer growth and a new executive hire

Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered identity intelligence, today announced significant third-quarter 2026 momentum across its global operations. Q3 was marked by the complete worldwide rollout of its reusable identity solution selfie.DONE, major advancements in AI-powered fraud detection, customer expansion across key verticals, a strategic executive leadership hire, and proven platform scalability during peak global events.

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"In Q3, Jumio continued to advance our core commitment: empowering organizations to interact online with total confidence by delivering continuous, intelligent identity verification that adapts as fraud grows more sophisticated," said Mark Lorion, CEO of Jumio. "From completing the global rollout of selfie.DONE and continued innovation in our fraud-detection capabilities to delivering flawless scale during major international events, we are giving enterprises the tools to build lasting digital trust, increase conversion, and eliminate friction for real users."

Notable Q3 achievements include:

Worldwide Rollout of Reusable Identity with selfie.DONE: During Q3, Jumio completed the global rollout of selfie.DONE, extending its reusable identity solution across North America, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA, following its initial debut in Latin America. Powered by Jumio's global, consent-based identity graph which contains over 75 million identities and grows by approximately 85,000 daily selfie.DONE empowers trusted, enrolled users to onboard and verify with just a selfie, eliminating unnecessary ID document scans. Deployments have demonstrated up to a 20% increase in verification completion rates, with up to 60% of returning users verifying document-free.

During Q3, Jumio completed the global rollout of selfie.DONE, extending its reusable identity solution across North America, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA, following its initial debut in Latin America. Powered by Jumio's global, consent-based identity graph which contains over 75 million identities and grows by approximately 85,000 daily selfie.DONE empowers trusted, enrolled users to onboard and verify with just a selfie, eliminating unnecessary ID document scans. Deployments have demonstrated up to a 20% increase in verification completion rates, with up to 60% of returning users verifying document-free. Continued Innovation in AI-Powered Fraud Detection: Jumio made major advancements in AI-powered fraud detection, responding to increasingly sophisticated deepfake and spoofing attacks. The company's latest models detect up to 70% more deepfakes than the previous generations, and liveness detection enhancements improved spoof detection by up to 30%. Businesses get stronger protection against emerging fraud, and legitimate users keep the seamless experience they expect.

Jumio made major advancements in AI-powered fraud detection, responding to increasingly sophisticated deepfake and spoofing attacks. The company's latest models detect up to 70% more deepfakes than the previous generations, and liveness detection enhancements improved spoof detection by up to 30%. Businesses get stronger protection against emerging fraud, and legitimate users keep the seamless experience they expect. Global Customer Momentum: Jumio expanded its global customer base across a number of key verticals, including a popular European dating app, one of Singapore's leading telcos, an innovative crypto prediction market and casino platform, and multiple fintechs. All told, Jumio welcomed over 30 new customers.

Jumio expanded its global customer base across a number of key verticals, including a popular European dating app, one of Singapore's leading telcos, an innovative crypto prediction market and casino platform, and multiple fintechs. All told, Jumio welcomed over 30 new customers. Key Executive Hire: Further strengthening its leadership team, Jumio appointed Matt DeLauro as Chief Revenue Officer. DeLauro brings over two decades of experience scaling high-growth technology companies, most recently serving as president of SEON Technologies. In his new role, DeLauro aligns Jumio's global revenue and customer success teams to accelerate global expansion and customer value.

Further strengthening its leadership team, Jumio appointed Matt DeLauro as Chief Revenue Officer. DeLauro brings over two decades of experience scaling high-growth technology companies, most recently serving as president of SEON Technologies. In his new role, DeLauro aligns Jumio's global revenue and customer success teams to accelerate global expansion and customer value. Identity Intelligence Tour Launch: To connect with industry leaders and address the evolving digital fraud landscape, Jumio launched the Identity Intelligence Tour, a global executive roadshow bringing together fraud, risk, compliance, product, and digital identity leaders. The tour explores how enterprises can shift to continuous identity intelligence, leveraging AI-powered fraud detection, deepfake defense, advanced biometrics, and continuous risk monitoring to navigate complex global regulatory trends. Following successful stops in Bogotá, New York City, Lisbon, Guatemala City, and Las Vegas, the roadshow will continue with upcoming events in San Francisco, Santo Domingo and Singapore.

To connect with industry leaders and address the evolving digital fraud landscape, Jumio launched the Identity Intelligence Tour, a global executive roadshow bringing together fraud, risk, compliance, product, and digital identity leaders. The tour explores how enterprises can shift to continuous identity intelligence, leveraging AI-powered fraud detection, deepfake defense, advanced biometrics, and continuous risk monitoring to navigate complex global regulatory trends. Following successful stops in Bogotá, New York City, Lisbon, Guatemala City, and Las Vegas, the roadshow will continue with upcoming events in San Francisco, Santo Domingo and Singapore. World Cup Performance and Platform Scalability: During the 2026 World Cup, Jumio's platform handled massive global surges in traffic while maintaining seamless performance, high speed, and stringent security. An analysis of transaction activity across Jumio's global gaming client base including 9 of the top 10 European gaming operators and several of the largest U.S. sportsbooks revealed tens of millions of transactions processed throughout the tournament. Key gaming operators leveraged Jumio's reusable identity solution, selfie.DONE, enabling returning users to complete document-free verifications with high conversion rates during peak match-day volumes.

During the 2026 World Cup, Jumio's platform handled massive global surges in traffic while maintaining seamless performance, high speed, and stringent security. An analysis of transaction activity across Jumio's global gaming client base including 9 of the top 10 European gaming operators and several of the largest U.S. sportsbooks revealed tens of millions of transactions processed throughout the tournament. Key gaming operators leveraged Jumio's reusable identity solution, selfie.DONE, enabling returning users to complete document-free verifications with high conversion rates during peak match-day volumes. Industry Analyst Recognition: Jumio was recognized for the third consecutive year as the Leader in the 2026 SPARK Matrix for Identity Capture and Verification Solutions by QKS Group, positioning highest for both technology excellence and customer impact.

To learn more about Jumio's AI-powered identity intelligence platform, visit jumio.com.

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio Platform provides AI-powered identity intelligence anchored in biometric authentication, automation and data-driven insights to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful automated technology including biometric screening, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps to fight fraud and financial crime, onboard customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, California, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

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