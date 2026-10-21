Open Point launches in the UK, bringing connected, AI-powered engagement to organisations

The unified platform already supporting hundreds of engagement practitioners around the world is now available to organisations across the UK

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Point, a leading community and stakeholder engagement platform, today announced its official launch in the UK. The expansion brings Open Point's integrated community engagement and stakeholder management capabilities to UK organisations looking to transform growing volumes of community and stakeholder feedback into better-informed decisions.

The expansion comes at a critical time for the UK, following the government's push for planning reforms to accelerate major infrastructure, housing and clean energy projects. As statutory consultation requirements tighten and public scrutiny grows, organisations responsible for delivering these projects face increasing pressure to engage stakeholders effectively while managing growing volumes of qualitative feedback and time pressures.

Currently supporting more than 750 organisations globally Open Point is the only engagement platform designed to connect community engagement and stakeholder management in one place, creating a clear and traceable view of engagement across the full project lifecycle.

While teams handle thousands of consultation responses and submissions for each project, many often rely on manual processes to review and analyse every input. This creates reporting bottlenecks and limits the value they can extract from engagement activities. By capturing every interaction, relationship, and commitment in a single system of record, Open Point also helps organisations analyse large volumes of qualitative feedback and identify recurring themes, reducing risk, meeting regulatory expectations, and progressing high-stakes projects with confidence.

With AI-powered advanced reporting and analytics based solely on the community and stakeholder data gathered and stored with the Open Point platform, users can process large volumes of qualitative feedback, identify emerging themes and uncover community trends. Open Point gives users the efficiency gains they look for in AI, with total security assurance and the confidence that the outputs are accurate and verifiable.

John Moss, CEO of Open Point, said "UK engagement teams are working under immense pressure to deliver meaningful consultations, meet statutory deadlines and demonstrate transparency while processing vast amounts of feedback. Our focus is on helping practitioners move seamlessly from input to insight to impact. Bringing Open Point to the UK gives organisations a proven system for long and complex engagement processes, so they can listen effectively, streamline analysis, protect institutional memory and make informed, defensible decisions that build long-term trust."

To learn more about how Open Point's unified platform enables organisations to capture, manage and analyse engagement data across the full project lifecycle, visit www.openpoint.com.

About Open Point

Open Point is the only engagement platform designed for all stakeholders, helping organizations move from input to insight to impact.

Through its community engagement and stakeholder relationship management products, Open Point supports high-volume participation while enabling transparent, connected and accountable engagement so community and infrastructure projects can be delivered with confidence and trust.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/open-point-launches-in-the-uk-bringing-connected-ai-powered-engagement-to-organisations-302915335.html