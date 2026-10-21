Tower Crane Rental Market worth $23.19 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Tower Crane Rental Market is projected to grow from USD 17.99 billion in 2026 to USD 23.19 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 165 market data Tables and 48 Figures spread through 236 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Tower Crane Rental Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Tower Crane Rental Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024-2031

2024-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 17.99 billion

USD 17.99 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 23.19 billion

USD 23.19 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 5.2%

Tower Crane Rental Market Trends & Insights:

Expansion of renewable energy projects and large-scale industrial facilities is creating additional demand for specialized lifting solutions. Technological advancements, including telematics, remote monitoring, and energy-efficient electric cranes, are improving fleet utilization and operational efficiency. Expansion of rental fleets, flexible rental agreements, and comprehensive installation and maintenance services is expected to further support market growth.

Asia Pacific's tower crane rental market dominated, with a share of 33.2% in 2025.

By capacity, low to medium (20 to 100 tons) segment is expected to be the leading segment, in terms of value.

By end-use industry, building & construction segment is expected to be the leading segment, in terms of value.

NFT Group, Maxim Crane Works, Uperio, Sarens N.V./S.A., and Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. are identified as star players in the tower crane rental market. These companies maintain strong market positions through extensive tower crane fleets, broad geographic presence, project execution capabilities, comprehensive rental and technical services, and established relationships with construction contractors, developers, and EPC companies.

Herkules S.A., ENG Cranes SRL, Reliable Crane Service, and Sanghvi Movers Limited, among others, have established themselves as emerging players and specialized regional operators in the tower crane rental market. These companies are expanding their presence through fleet expansion, specialized lifting solutions, regional market penetration, flexible rental models, and technical support services.

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The tower crane rental market is expected to grow due to an increase in construction and infrastructure development activities in the major economies. The demand for lifting equipment has been fueled by the rise in investment in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. There is also a growing preference for renting cranes, as contractors are looking to minimize capital expenditure and maintenance costs. Tower cranes offer effective material handling and lifting solutions for projects that have different height and load demands.

By capacity, the low (5 to 20 tons) segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025.

By capacity, the low (5 to 20 tons) segment recorded the second-highest market share in 2025, as these cranes are widely used in small and medium-sized construction. They are relatively small, simple to operate, and useful for projects that require a moderate lift. They are typically applied as part of the construction of residential buildings, commercial structures, renovations, and other projects with lower loads. Rental also provides contractors with the chance to use these cranes without having to buy and maintain equipment.

By end-use industry, the infrastructure segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025.

The infrastructure segment had the second largest tower crane rental industry share due to a surge in investment in public infrastructure, transport, and utilities. Heavy equipment like tower cranes is employed in infrastructure development to lift and position construction materials, structural components, steel, among other heavy equipment. Roads, bridges, railways, airports, and urban infrastructure expansion are factors that drive up crane rental demand. Renting is a way that contractors can get lifting equipment as needed for a project and for a specific period.

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North America accounted for the second-largest share of the tower crane rental market in 2025

North America accounted for the second-highest market share in 2025, bolstered by construction in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. The highest demand in the region is for tower cranes in the construction of high-rise structures, urban redevelopment, and large-scale infrastructure projects. There are also companies that offer the services of renting construction equipment in the area, which helps to promote the tower crane rental services in the area. Furthermore, the use of rental equipment is becoming more prevalent among contractors for controlling project costs and reducing large capital investment.

Key Players

Leading players in the tower crane rental companies include NFT Group (UAE), Maxim Crane Works (US), Uperio (France), Sarens N.V./S.A. (Belgium), and Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. (US). Partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansions are major strategies these key players adopt to enhance their positions in the tower crane rentals market.

Investment Funding

The investment on tower crane rental market is increasingly focused on fleet expansion, acquiring new and higher-capacity tower cranes, and development of advanced tower crane fleet-management skills. To meet the changing demands of the construction industry, rental companies are focusing on the following areas: investment in new tower cranes, electric and hybrid machines, telematics, remote monitoring, and safety systems. Investments are also helping to refurbish and replace aging equipment to increase utilization, reliability, and regulatory compliance. Further, the geographic footprints of companies are growing stronger in the high-growth construction markets of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America and other emerging markets. Such investments are improving fleet availability and helping rental companies to meet the demand for large-scale residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure projects. In general, the funding is flowing towards bigger, safer, energy-efficient, more technologically advanced, and project-specific crane rental packages rather than just a herd of cranes.

Revenue Shift

There are two types of specialized rental companies: the companies that offer tower crane rentals along with installation, dismantling, transportation, maintenance, and technical support services, and the diversified companies that offer tower crane rentals along with mobile crane, crawler crane, engineering services, and other lifting solutions. Other factors that affect revenue include the length of rentals, crane capacity, project type, geographic coverage, and utilization rates. New revenue streams include fleet management, maintenance, engineering support, assembly and dismantling, and technology-driven monitoring solutions.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the tower crane rental market are driven by the need to expand crane fleets, strengthen geographic presence, increase project capabilities, and improve operational scale. Recent transactions include Maxim Crane Works' acquisition of tower crane assets from Sims Crane & Equipment Co. in April 2025, expanding Maxim Crane Works' tower crane capabilities in the Florida market. In July 2023, Sarens N.V./S.A. acquired shares in Zanetti Solutions, while Effe Holding SRL simultaneously acquired shares in Zanetti Solutions, strengthening the companies' presence in specialized lifting and crane services.

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