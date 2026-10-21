Proposed collaboration would enable eligible cash balances within Canadian group health benefits accounts to generate yield through ArkenYield's non-custodial infrastructure.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - City View Green Holdings Inc. (CSE: CVGR) (OTC Pink: CVGRF) (FSE: CVY0) (the "Company" or "City View") announces that its investee company, ArkenYield Ltd. ("ArkenYield"), a provider of stablecoin liquidity and yield infrastructure, has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with a Canadian group life and health benefits services provider to explore the integration of stablecoin-based yield solutions into its benefits administration platform.

The proposed arrangement contemplates approximately CAD $50 million in benefits-related cash balances that may be eligible for deployment through ArkenYield's infrastructure. Actual deployment amounts are expected to fluctuate based on ongoing benefits claims, liquidity requirements, and other operational considerations. The final amount of capital deployed will depend on the outcome of the proposed commercial arrangement, applicable regulatory and compliance reviews, and the execution of a definitive agreement.

Under the proposed collaboration, the benefits provider would continue to manage its group benefits accounts, client relationships, and administration services, while ArkenYield would provide the underlying technology and infrastructure to deploy eligible idle cash balances into yield-generating stablecoin instruments.

The initiative is intended to introduce an additional source of value from cash balances held within the benefits administration process, allowing funds that would otherwise remain idle to potentially generate yield while continuing to support the operational needs of the underlying benefits accounts.

ArkenYield would operate as a non-custodial technology and infrastructure provider, without taking custody of or holding title to client funds. The benefits provider would remain responsible for its existing benefits administration activities and client relationships.

Expanding Institutional Yield Applications

The proposed collaboration represents an additional potential use case for ArkenYield's infrastructure beyond traditional digital asset treasury management, extending its technology into the Canadian employee benefits and insurance services sector.

Group benefits platforms administer client accounts and associated cash balances that may remain unutilized for periods of time before being required for claims and other obligations. ArkenYield's infrastructure is designed to provide an alternative means of deploying eligible balances into stablecoin-based yield strategies, subject to appropriate liquidity requirements, regulatory considerations, and client approvals.

The collaboration aligns with ArkenYield's broader strategy of providing financial technology infrastructure to businesses and institutions seeking to generate yield from existing cash holdings without requiring them to directly manage digital asset strategies or underlying blockchain infrastructure.

The proposed arrangement also demonstrates the potential applicability of ArkenYield's technology to financial services businesses that manage substantial cash balances as part of their ordinary operations, including insurance administrators, payment platforms, and other institutional treasury operators.

The MOU is non-binding with respect to the proposed commercial relationship. The contemplated CAD $50 million represents an approximate amount of benefits-related cash balances under consideration and does not constitute committed capital, guaranteed assets under management, or a confirmed deployment amount.

Any deployment of capital remains subject to completion of regulatory and compliance reviews, applicable client consents, and execution of a definitive agreement. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be completed or that any funds will be deployed.

Further, City View reports that it continues to process the change of business ("COB") to an investment issuer with the CSE.

About ArkenYield Ltd.

ArkenYield is a Canadian financial technology company developing infrastructure for stablecoin liquidity, yield generation, and institutional treasury management. Its technology enables businesses, financial platforms, and institutional counterparties to access digital asset yield strategies through non-custodial software and infrastructure solutions.

Completion of the COB is subject to a number of conditions, including the acceptance and approval of City View's disclosure document by the CSE. There can be no assurance that the COB will be accepted by the CSE and/or completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the listing statement to be prepared in connection with the COB, any information released or received with respect to the COB may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of City View should be considered highly speculative.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the COB and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are not composed of historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, among others, availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets and delays in the development of projects. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

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