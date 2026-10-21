ZCCM-IH's INVITATION TO THE SHAREHOLDER OPEN DAY AND UNVEILING OF THE COMPANY'S 10-YEAR STRATEGY

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the "Notice" or "Announcement")

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

LuSE - Zambia: Share Code: ZCCM-IH

Euronext - Paris: Share Code: MLZAM

London Stock Exchange: Share Code: ZCC

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Charles Mjumphi - Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:

the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE") the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ("ZCCM IH") Stockbrokers Zambia Limited ("SBZ")

RISK WARNING

The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price-sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED 21 October 2026

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

LuSE- Zambia Share Code: ZCCM-IH

Euronext - Paris Share Code: MLZAM

London Stock Exchange Share Code: ZCC

ISIN: ZM0000000037

["ZCCM-IH" or "the Company"]

INVITATION TO THE SHAREHOLDER OPEN DAY AND UNVEILING OF THE COMPANY'S 10-YEAR STRATEGY

ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH" or "the Company") is pleased to invite its shareholders to the 2026 Shareholder Open Day, an opportunity to gain insights into the Company's financial performance, strategic direction and plans for the next decade.

The event will take place on Monday, 16 November 2026, from 09:00 to 13:00 hours (CAT) at the InterContinental Hotel, Nalikwanda 1 and 2 Halls, Lusaka. Shareholders who are unable to attend in person will also be able to participate via a live Zoom broadcast.

A key highlight of the Open Day will be the launch of ZCCM-IH's New Ten-Year strategy. The Chief Executive Officer, Mr Kakenenwa Muyangwa, will present the Company's long-term vision and strategic priorities, outlining how ZCCM-IH plans to grow and optimise its investment portfolio, unlock value across its investments, strengthen returns to shareholders and contribute to Zambia's economic development.

The Chief Financial Officer will provide an overview of the Company's financial performance, including an analysis of its half-year results, offering shareholders a clearer understanding of the Company's financial position and performance.

The programme will conclude with an interactive question-and-answer session, giving shareholders an opportunity to engage directly with the Management Team, seek clarification on key issues and share their perspectives on the Company's performance and future direction.

ZCCM-IH looks forward to engaging with its shareholders as the Company sets out its strategic ambitions for the next decade and reaffirms its commitment to sustainable value creation.

Virtual attendees will be required to register using the link below during the registration window, which is now open and will automatically close on Monday, 16 November 2026 at 09:00hrs.

Link: https://shareportal.corpservezambia.com.zm/

Virtual Shareholder Open Day Registration Instructions

On the landing page, select "Request Token" Fill in your full name and email address (Please note that your token is delivered through this email address; ensure therefore it is captured correctly) Select the ZCCM-IH meeting on the drop-down menu. Click the "Send My Token" button in green to complete your registration. On the day of the meeting, click the above meeting link, select "Enter Token", and key in the token received through your email.

Notes

The window for registration to attend the Virtual Shareholder Open Day shall remain open until the commencement of the event. For any registration challenges, call Coprpserve on +260 771 881 287; 260 950 968 435; 260 762 716 221; or email to info@corpservezambia.com.zm Shareholders joining via video conferencing will be able to ask questions throughout the event via text only on the video conferencing platform. To ensure all questions are answered, it is highly recommended that questions are sent to ZCCM-IH prior to the commencement of the event. Questions can be sent to ZCCM-IH in advance to the following Email address: corporate@zccm-ih.com.zm

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Lusaka, Zambia - 21 October 2026

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker T | +260-211-232456



E | advisory@sbz.com.zm



W | www.sbz.com.zm



Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia. First Issued on 21 October 2026

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