Dispatch Launches MCP Server, Connecting AI Assistants Directly to Deliveries

Enterprise teams can now get an estimate, book, and track deliveries from Claude, ChatGPT, and other AI tools using their existing Dispatch permissions.

BLOOMINGTON, MN / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / Dispatch, the AI-powered last-mile delivery platform, today announced a hosted Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that lets teams manage deliveries from the AI tools they already use. Teams can connect Claude, ChatGPT, and other assistants directly to Dispatch to get a quote, create, retrieve, and track deliveries.

There's nothing to install or host. Clients connect to a single Dispatch-hosted endpoint, sign in with their Dispatch credentials, and get the tools their permissions allow.

Delivery questions come up in the middle of other work and rarely wait for someone to open a dashboard. A dispatcher needs to know where an order is. A sales rep needs a delivery quote before a customer call ends. Until now, getting an AI assistant to answer those questions meant building and maintaining a custom integration. Now, Dispatch's hosted MCP server turns the manual process into a standard connection any team can set up.

How it works

Nothing to host. Connect to one Dispatch-hosted URL. No servers or infrastructure to manage.

Your permissions apply. Connections sign in through Dispatch, so assistants only get the tools that the user can access.

Familiar operations. Get estimates, create orders, look up order details, and track deliveries in real time.

Always current. Dispatch maintains the server, so new features reach you without redeploying.

"Our MCP server represents a vital core capability designed to empower AI workflows," said Merlin Triplett, chief technology officer at Dispatch. "AI agents work alongside our customers to manage all of their logistic needs. AI is great at answering questions, but in logistics, the real value comes when AI can also take action. Our customers want to connect their AI systems directly to Dispatch, which means it's working with live delivery data and can quote, book, and track orders. Our customers are now able to get answers and take action in seconds enabling them to spend more time on the work that matters."

Built on the same foundation as DispatchOne

The MCP server is part of Dispatch's broader investment in secure, permission-aware AI access across DispatchOne. Because every connection runs through Dispatch's identity and access controls, customers retain the same governance over AI assistants as they do over their people and systems today.

The Dispatch MCP server is available now in beta. Reach out to your Dispatch account team to get connected.

About Dispatch: Dispatch redefines the future of last-mile logistics. Its flagship platform, DispatchOne, is the AI-powered operating system that unifies owned fleets, carrier providers, and systems into one intelligent ecosystem. With the power of a verified and vetted network of professional drivers, Dispatch turns delivery into a strategic advantage for businesses.

Claude is a trademark of Anthropic. ChatGPT is a trademark of OpenAI. Dispatch is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by Anthropic or OpenAI.

Media Contact:

DispatchIt, Inc.

(952) 444-5280

pr@dispatchit.com

SOURCE: Dispatch

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dispatch-launches-mcp-server-connecting-ai-assistants-directly-t-1238989