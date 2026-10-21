North Sky Metals Corp.: North Sky Metals Commences Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Under Symbol "NSKY"

Copper-gold exploration in British Columbia and Nunavut

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / North Sky Metals Corp. (TSXV:NSKY) ("North Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NSKY."

North Sky's listing follows several years of systematic exploration and technical work across its Canadian copper and gold portfolio. The Company's flagship Natlan Project in west-central British Columbia hosts two large copper-molybdenum-gold-silver porphyry targets and a gold target to the west, while the Jet copper project in Nunavut provides additional exposure to a prospective copper opportunity near tidewater in the Kitikmeot region.

"Listing on the TSX Venture Exchange marks an important milestone for North Sky and a new phase for the Company," said Scott Ansell, President and CEO of North Sky Metals. "Our team has spent several years in the field systematically advancing these projects and building the technical foundation behind our priority targets. We are moving forward with a clear exploration strategy, multiple opportunities across two Canadian jurisdictions and an experienced team focused on disciplined exploration and discovery. We look forward to providing further project updates over the coming weeks."

North Sky Highlights

Flagship Natlan Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia Covering approximately 100 km² and located 20 kilometers northeast of New Hazelton, Natlan hosts three principal target areas - Ace, East and West. Located approximately 23 kilometers from the provincial power grid and 18 kilometres from the CN rail line.

Multiple Exploration Targets Identified Ace: a 1.75-kilometre long copper-molybdenum-gold-silver porphyry target with coincident geochemical, strong geophysical and alteration signatures. East: a 2.5-kilometre long copper-molybdenum-gold-silver trend. West: a distinct gold exploration target.

Multi-Year Field-Based Exploration North Sky's technical team has completed successive field programs at Natlan incorporating mapping, sampling and geophysics to progressively refine and prioritize exploration targets. More than 3,500 soil samples and 800 rock samples collected across Natlan were complemented by airborne magnetic and ground induced polarization surveys.

Exploration Permits in Place for Long-Term Exploration Flexibility North Sky holds multi-year permits covering the Natlan Project, with permits in place through 2030 and 2031. The permits provide flexibility to advance exploration across the Ace, West and East target areas.

Jet Provides Second Canadian Copper Opportunity The approximately 110 km² Jet copper project in Nunavut provides a second significant exploration opportunity within North Sky's Canadian portfolio.

North Sky's Experienced Team Management and board experience spans mineral exploration, project development, feasibility studies, permitting, mining finance and capital markets.



Figure 1. Natlan Project showing the Ace, East and West target areas in west-central British Columbia.

Positioned for the Next Phase

North Sky begins trading with a project portfolio that is already supported by several years of fieldwork and technical advancement. The Company expects to provide further updates on its projects and current exploration activities over the coming weeks.

Additional information about North Sky and its mineral projects is available in the Company's final long-form prospectus dated October 14, 2026 (the "Prospectus") and from the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Natlan Project in west-central British Columbia, Canada", prepared by Jean Pautler, P.Geo., with an effective date of June 30, 2026, both available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Arron Albano, B.Sc., P.Geo., Exploration Manager of North Sky Metals Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Capital Structure

North Sky has 62,585,663 common shares issued and outstanding, with approximately 20% held by insiders.

About North Sky Metals Corp.

North Sky Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing copper and gold projects in Canada. The Company's portfolio includes the Natlan Project in west-central British Columbia, where copper and gold targets have been defined through systematic exploration, as well as the Jet copper project in Nunavut. North Sky is focused on advancing these and other projects through disciplined, discovery-driven exploration.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NORTH SKY METALS CORP.

Scott Ansell

President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

North Sky Metals Corp.

(T) +1 (778) 846-9967

(E) info@northskymetals.com

www.northskymetals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information includes statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, without limitation, statements with respect to: the Company's business plans and exploration strategy; the planned exploration and advancement of the Natlan Project and the Jet project, including the Ace, East and West target areas; the Company's ability to conduct exploration under its existing permits; the timing and content of further project updates; and the potential for discovery.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by its nature, forward-looking information involves assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, without limitation, that there will be no material adverse change in general economic, market or industry conditions; that the Company will be able to obtain financing on acceptable terms to fund its planned exploration activities; that the Company's permits will remain in good standing and that it will maintain access to its properties; that exploration results will be consistent with the Company's interpretation of existing data; and that the Company will be able to carry out its business plans as currently contemplated.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the timing of such approvals; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities and of copper and gold; that the Company maintains good relationships with the communities, including Indigenous communities, in which it operates or proposes to operate; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain required permits and access to its properties; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the risk that any of the assumptions prove not to be valid or reliable, which could result in delays, or cessation in planned work; risks associated with the interpretation of data, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that results will not be consistent with the Company's expectation; as well as other assumptions, risks and uncertainties applicable to mineral exploration and development activities and to the Company, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Prospectus, which is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: North Sky Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/north-sky-metals-commences-trading-on-the-tsx-venture-exchange-under-symbol-%22ns-1239183