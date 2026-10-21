Foundation Medicine to host series of expert-led booth talks to highlight how its driving innovation in precision diagnostics

Foundation Medicine, Inc., a global, patient-focused precision medicine company, today announced the acceptance of 12 abstracts for presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, scheduled for October 23-27, 2026, in Madrid, Spain. These presentations cover key topics such as MTAP loss, the clinical impact of clonal hematopoiesis (CH), and the expanded utility of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) tumor fraction.

In addition to 10 poster presentations, Foundation Medicine's research will be featured in two Rapid Oral Sessions:

2218RO Distinguishing clonal hematopoiesis (CH) from tumor homologous recombination repair (HRR) alterations in liquid biopsy: implications for PARP inhibitor (PARPi) use in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)

Friday, October 23 at 13:00 CEST in Bilbao Auditorium Hall 3

2219RO Utility of ctDNA tumor fraction (TF) as a prognostic biomarker in TALAPRO-3: Phase 3 study of talazoparib (TALA) enzalutamide (ENZA) vs placebo (PBO) ENZA in patients (pts) with homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene-mutated metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC)

Friday, October 23 at 13:00 CEST in Bilbao Auditorium Hall 3

Foundation Medicine will also host a series of expert-led booth talks in its booth 1030 in Hall 10:

Saturday, October 24 13:00 13:15 CEST Don't Miss the Loss: Unlocking MTAP , PTEN Others Through Robust Copy Number Detection 13:25 13:40 CEST Breaking the Sensitivity Floor: The Science of Ultra-Sensitive MRD 13:50 14:05 CEST Detect MTAP Loss More Often in Your Clinical Trials: Don't Miss the Signal 14:15 14:30 CEST Don't Miss Fusions and Complex Variants with FoundationOne RNA

Sunday, October 25 13:00 13:15 CET Translating Ultra-Sensitive MRD to Clinical Practice: Detection and Monitoring of ctDNA Using Structural Variants 13:30 13:45 CET Don't Miss the Loss: Unlocking MTAP , PTEN Others Through Robust Copy Number Detection 14:00 14:15 CET Redefining the Standard in MRD: Structural Variants Digital PCR for Ultra Sensitivity High Specificity

Monday, October 26 13:00 13:15 CET- The Role of Longitudinal ctDNA Testing in Early and Advanced Stage Cancer 13:30 13:45 CET Don't Miss the Loss: Unlocking MTAP, PTEN & Others Through Robust Copy Number Detection 14:00 14:15 CET HRD Signature Without Limits: Go Beyond Ovarian



To learn more, visit Foundation Medicine in person at booth 1030 in Hall 10 or book a meeting at https://www.foundationmedicine.com/event/esmo-congress-2026.

Full List of Foundation Medicine's Abstracts at ESMO Congress 2026

Presentation Number Title Product Friday, October 23 2218RO Distinguishing clonal hematopoiesis (CH) from tumor homologous recombination repair (HRR) alterations in liquid biopsy: implications for PARP inhibitor (PARPi) use in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) FoundationOneLiquid CDx 2219RO Utility of ctDNA tumor fraction (TF) as a prognostic biomarker in TALAPRO-3: Phase 3 study of talazoparib (TALA) enzalutamide (ENZA) vs placebo (PBO) ENZA in patients (pts) with homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene-mutated metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC) FoundationOne Liquid CDx, FoundationOneMonitor 4294P The Tumor-Agnostic (TA) Therapy Biomarker Landscape: Established and Emerging Markers Across 385,420 Solid Tumors FoundationOneCDx 4304P Comprehensive Genomic Profiling in Lacrimal Duct Carcinoma Reveals HER2-Driven Biology and Emerging Therapeutic Targets FoundationOne CDx 4762P Homologous Recombination Signature (HRDsig) in Adenocarcinoma (ACB) and Urachal Carcinoma (UrCA) of the Bladder: Implications for PARP Inhibitor (PARPi) Treatment FoundationOne CDx 4308P Genomic Landscape of KRAS G12D Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Comparison with KRAS non-G12D Mutant and KRAS Wild Type Cases FoundationOne CDx 4372P MTAP Loss and HPV Status in Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC): A Genomic Landscape Study FoundationOne CDx 2232P Longitudinal ctDNA tumor fraction (TF) as a prognostic biomarker in bone-dominant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) treated with radium-223 olaparib: Results from the phase 2 COMRADE trial FoundationOne Liquid CDx, FoundationOne Monitor 4750P Overall survival (OS) and mature safety results of SURE-02, a phase 2 study of neoadjuvant Sacituzumab govitecan (SG) plus pembrolizumab (Pembro), followed by response-adapted bladder sparing and adjuvant Pembro, in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) N/A 4283P ctDNA tumor fraction captures tumor biology and predicts resistance to systemic therapy across solid tumors and NSCLC FoundationOne Liquid CDx Monday, October 26 3765P Homologous Recombination Signature (HRDsig) in Angiosarcoma (AngSarc) FoundationOne CDx 2628P Genomic and Biomarker Landscape of MTAP loss/KRAS G12D mutant vs. MTAP loss/KRAS non-mutated Advanced NSCLC FoundationOne CDx

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine is a global, patient-focused precision medicine company delivering high-quality, transformative diagnostic solutions in cancer and other diseases. We provide tests and solutions to transform care throughout a patient's experience, from defining a diagnosis to determining the appropriate treatment to ongoing monitoring. We help accelerate the development of new personalized therapies by leveraging our vast knowledge of precision medicine, real world data and AI-powered tools, expanding the information our diagnostic solutions provide to enable improved outcomes for patients. Every day, we are inspired to think differently to transform the lives of people living with cancer and other diseases. For more information, visit us at www.FoundationMedicine.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and BlueSky.

About FoundationOneCDx

FoundationOneCDx is for prescription use only and is an FDA-approved qualitative next-generation sequencing based in vitro diagnostic test for advanced cancer patients with solid tumors. The test analyzes 324 genes as well as genomic signatures including microsatellite instability (MSI) and tumor mutational burden (TMB) and is a companion diagnostic to identify patients who may benefit from treatment with specific therapies in accordance with the approved therapeutic product labeling. Additional genomic findings may be reported and are not prescriptive or conclusive for labeled use of any specific therapeutic product. Use of the test does not guarantee a patient will be matched to a treatment. A negative result does not rule out the presence of an alteration. Some patients may require a biopsy which may pose a risk. For the complete label, including companion diagnostic indications and important risk information, please visit www.F1CDxLabel.com.

About FoundationOneLiquid CDx

FoundationOneLiquid CDx is for prescription use only and is an FDA-approved qualitative next-generation sequencing based in vitro diagnostic test for advanced cancer patients with solid tumors. The test analyzes 324 genes utilizing circulating cell-free DNA and is FDA-approved to report short variants in 311 genes, rearrangements in 8 genes and copy number alterations in 3 genes, and as a companion diagnostic to identify patients who may benefit from treatment with specific therapies in accordance with the approved therapeutic product labeling. Additional genomic findings may be reported and are not prescriptive or conclusive for labeled use of any specific therapeutic product. Use of the test does not guarantee a patient will be matched to a treatment. A negative result does not rule out the presence of an alteration. When considering eligibility for ROZLYTREK based on the detection of NTRK1/2/3 and ROS1 fusions, or for TEPMETKO based on the detection of MET SNVs and indels that lead to MET exon 14 skipping, testing using plasma specimens is only appropriate for patients for whom tumor tissue is not available for testing. Patients who are negative for companion diagnostic mutations should be reflexed to tumor tissue testing and mutation status confirmed using an FDA-approved tumor tissue test, if feasible. For the complete label, including companion diagnostic indications and complete risk information, please visit www.F1LCDxLabel.com.

About FoundationOneRNA

FoundationOneRNA is a laboratory developed test that was developed and its performance characteristics determined by Foundation Medicine. FoundationOne RNA has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. FoundationOne RNA is a test for solid tumors which utilizes RNA sequencing to interrogate 318 cancer-related genes to capture gene fusions and rearrangements. A negative result does not rule out the presence of an alteration. Genomic findings are not prescriptive or conclusive for labeled use of any specific therapeutic product.

About FoundationOneMonitor

FoundationOneMonitor is a laboratory developed test that was developed and its performance characteristics determined by Foundation Medicine. This test has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. FoundationOne Monitor is a test for patients with solid malignant neoplasms that detects and longitudinally tracks circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), reported as ctDNA tumor fraction (a determination of the amount of ctDNA as a fraction of total cell free DNA in a blood sample) as a biomarker for tumor content in the blood. Treatment decisions are the responsibility of the treating physician. ctDNA tumor fraction determination sensitivity may be limited if blood collection occurs within two weeks of surgery. ctDNA not detected status does not definitively indicate the absence of cancer and declining ctDNA tumor fraction does not necessarily indicate a response to therapy. This test is not designed to detect or report germline variation, nor does it infer hereditary cancer risk for a patient. This test is expected to have limited sensitivity in some cancer types due to limited ctDNA shed.

Foundation Medicine and FoundationOne are registered trademarks of Foundation Medicine, Inc.

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Media Contact:

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newsroom@foundationmedicine.com