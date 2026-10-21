MarketsandMarkets Appoints Sandeep Nagpal as Global CMO to Lead Its Evolution into a Growth Intelligence Company

PUNE, India, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets today announced the appointment of Sandeep Nagpal as Global Chief Marketing Officer. Based in Delhi, Sandeep Nagpal will lead brand, demand generation, product marketing and communications worldwide.

Sandeep Nagpal joins as MarketsandMarkets enters its next chapter as a Growth Intelligence company. The company brings together deep market insight, AI and execution to help the world's leading B2B organizations find and capture their next wave of growth.

"As we evolve into a Growth Intelligence company, we needed a marketing leader who has done this at global scale and who sees AI not just as a tool, but as the way marketing will work," said Sandeep Sugla, Founder and CEO, MarketsandMarkets.

"Sandeep brings a rare combination: the breadth of a full-stack marketer, the instincts of an AI-first thinker and the leadership to build a world-class team. He is the right person to tell our story to the world."

"MarketsandMarkets has one of the deepest views anywhere of markets, customers and competition. My job is to make sure the world's leading B2B companies know it and use it to see growth before it happens," said Sandeep Nagpal, Global Chief Marketing Officer, MarketsandMarkets. "We will run marketing the way the best AI-native product companies do: data and AI at the core, human depth in every insight and one connected engine from brand to pipeline."

Sandeep Nagpal brings more than 25 years of global marketing leadership in technology. He has worked at Microsoft and Nokia, served as Vice President of Marketing, APAC, at SAP, and was Senior Vice President and Head of the Global Marketing Center of Excellence at Cvent in India. In these roles, he led marketing across regions and categories, building brands and demand engines that scaled with the business.

Sandeep Nagpal works across the full marketing stack: brand storytelling, data-driven demand generation, product marketing and the technology that connects them. He is also an AI-first practitioner. In his 2026 book, Prompt or Perish: Marketing in the Era of Synthetic Thinking, he argues that AI is reshaping how marketing thinks, creates and performs. His LinkedIn newsletter, Unsubscribed Thoughts, explores where the profession is heading.

At MarketsandMarkets, Sandeep Nagpal will build a global marketing organization spanning brand, demand generation, account-based marketing, product marketing, customer marketing, communications and marketing operations. He will also lead the next phase of the MarketsandMarkets brand refresh and take the company's Growth Intelligence platform to a wider global audience.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

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