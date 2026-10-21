Tilray Brands, Inc.: West Ham United F.C. and BrewDog Unveil Boleyn Brew: A Fan-Created Matchday Beer Made by Hammers, for Hammers





ELLON, Scotland and LONDON, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrewDog, a leader in U.K. craft beer and one of the world's most recognised beer brands, owned by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), and West Ham United Football Clubtoday unveiled Boleyn Brew, a first-of-its-kind fan-created beer built with West Ham supporters and brewed for matchday. From flavour and style to storytelling, branding and name, Hammers helped shape every part of the beer. Boleyn Brew makes its debut at London Stadium this Saturday when West Ham United take on Southampton, with limited-edition cans available to buy online from today.

Created by Hammers, for Hammers, Boleyn Brew brings together BrewDog's brewing expertise with the pride, loyalty and unmistakable character of the Claret and Blue faithful. As West Ham United's Official Beer Partner, BrewDog invited a diverse group of supporters into the process from the beginning, asking them what a true West Ham beer should taste like, look like and stand for. After fan consultations produced a shortlist of names, supporters voted for Boleyn Brew - a proud nod to the Boleyn Ground and the memories, matchdays and moments that continue to unite generations of supporters.





Supporters came back again and again to three ideas: history, heritage and unpretentious character. The result is a 4.5% Oat Lager with tropical fruit and citrus notes on a smooth, bready lager base - easy-drinking, full of character and made for the rituals that surround the game: meeting mates before kick-off, raising a pint on the concourse, watching from home or celebrating with the West Ham family. The can design features the iconic Boleyn Gates, connecting every pour back to the ground where so many supporters' memories were made.

Stuart Harrison, Chief Sales Officer, BrewDog, said: "At BrewDog, we believe the best beers are built with the people who drink them. Boleyn Brew is exactly that: a beer shaped by West Ham fans from the first tasting conversation to the name on the can. It captures what makes this club special - heritage, passion, loyalty and a brilliant matchday atmosphere - and it is the kind of fan-first partnership we are proud to bring to life. We cannot wait to pour the first pints at London Stadium this weekend."

Club legend Carlton Cole joined supporters throughout the consultation process, helping lead the conversation, taste the beer and bring the spirit of West Ham into the room. Cole was also the face of Claret & Brew, BrewDog and West Ham United's first club-branded beer, which launched in November 2025 and sold out within hours.

Club legend Carlton Cole said: "After being part of Claret & Brew last season, I loved seeing the fans take this one even further and make a beer they can truly call their own. Boleyn Brew has the heart, loyalty and character of West Ham all over it. It is made by Hammers, for Hammers, and I cannot wait to raise a pint of our beer at London Stadium this weekend!"

West Ham United supporter Simon Fell, who was involved from the start of the process, said: "West Ham gets under your skin. It is the football, the people, the memories, the laughs, the tough days, the brilliant days and everything that comes with being a Hammer. From the start, it felt like supporters were genuinely part of creating something that belongs to us. Boleyn Brew feels properly West Ham: light, easy drinking, full of character and rooted in our history through the Boleyn Gates on the can. It is a beer for West Ham people, and I am proud to have played a small part in it. Our club, our memories, our beer. COYI!"

Fellow Hammer Elaine Hopkinson added: "A pint on matchday is part of the ritual - meeting family, friends and fellow fans, talking about the team and feeling that build-up before kick-off. To help create a beer made for West Ham fans by West Ham fans with BrewDog made it even more special. Boleyn Brew is a brilliant name: direct, proud and rooted in our heritage. The can design captures those iconic elements of the old ground perfectly."

David Chaplin, Director of Commercial Strategy, West Ham United, commented: "BrewDog has put our supporters at the heart of this partnership, and Boleyn Brew is a brilliant example of what that can create. The engagement, energy and passion from our fans has been fantastic to see, and the final beer is something the West Ham family can be proud of. We are excited to launch it at London Stadium and continue working with BrewDog on experiences, activations and products that bring supporters closer to the club on matchdays and throughout the season."

Boleyn Brew is the latest fan-first moment from BrewDog and West Ham United, building on a partnership designed to show up for supporters on and beyond matchday. The partnership launched in summer 2025, when BrewDog gifted full kits to grassroots teams across east London and Essex. Claret & Brew followed that November, alongside supporter benefits including free pints and discounts across BrewDog's lineup. The partnership also forms part of BrewDog's growing presence across the U.K.'s biggest sporting and live event venues, with BrewDog serving as exclusive beer partner of London Stadium and recently announcing a five-year partnership with Leicester Tigers.

Supporters can be among the first to try Boleyn Brew at the BrewDog container bar near Bridge 2 and at the BrewDog Deck at London Stadium from Saturday's match against Southampton.

Limited-edition cans of Boleyn Brew are available now at www.brewdog.com while stock lasts.

About BrewDog

BrewDog has always had one mission: making people as passionate about great beer as we are. From iconic classics like Punk IPA, to crowd-pleasers like Lost Lager and Wingman, to boundary-pushing innovations like NanoDog, BrewDog has been brewing bold, distinctive beers since 2007. Born in Scotland and built by a passionate community of beer lovers, BrewDog has grown into one of the world's most recognizable craft beer brands, with a global presence spanning breweries, bars and distribution across multiple international markets. BrewDog's future will continue to be shaped by the three things that matter most: People, Planet and Beer.

For more information, visit www.brewdog.com or follow @BrewDog on social media.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.



For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "forecast," "future," "should," "could," "enable," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "may," "project," "will," "would" and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

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Media

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Investor Relations

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