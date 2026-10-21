Thule Group AB: Withdrawal of the request for an extraordinary shareholders' meeting - Per-Arne Blomquist appointed new Chairman of the Board at Thule

The Board of Directors of Thule Group yesterday received a request from AMF, Handelsbanken Fonder, and Alecta, representing approximately 28 percent of the shares and votes in Thule Group, asking the Board to convene an extraordinary general meeting to elect the Board and the Chairman of the Board. Hans Eckerström subsequently resigned as Chairman of the Board of Thule. AMF, Handelsbanken Fonder, and Alecta have today withdrawn their request for an extraordinary general meeting.

Thule's Board of Directors has been constituted, and Vice Chairman Per-Arne Blomqvist has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board until the next annual general meeting, in accordance with the request from the largest shareholders.

"As long-term owners, we support the remaining Board and the new Chairman. We believe that, together with the CEO and Group management, they are best positioned to further develop the company and strengthen value creation for shareholders over time. Per-Arne Blomquist's broad experience from senior management positions and board assignments, combined with his deep knowledge of the sector, makes him well-suited to lead the Board's work moving forward," says Patricia Hedelius, representative of AMF Pension & Fonder and Chair of Thule's nomination committee.

"I would like to thank the three largest shareholders for their confidence in appointing me Chairman of Thule, a well-managed company with strong prospects for the future. At the same time, on behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Hans Eckerström for his twenty years on the Board and his significant contribution to Thule's transformation from a supplier to the automotive industry into a global consumer company with a clear outdoor profile. The Board is fully united in its support of the company's strategic direction and has full confidence in the CEO and the Group management team. Together, we will continue to drive Thule's development and create long-term value for our shareholders," says Per-Arne Blomquist, Chairman of the Board at Thule.

Contact

Catharina Paulcén

SVP Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Phone:+46 73 665 45 74

Email: Catharina.Paulcen@thule.com

About Thule Group

Thule is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Bring your Life - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport & Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Active with Kids & Dogs (car seats, strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Bags & Mounts (backpacks, luggage and performance mounts).

Thule Group has about 3,000 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2025, sales amounted to SEK 10.4 billion.

www.thulegroup.com