Radware positioned as a Leader and Emerging Innovator in the SPARK Matrix: Bot Management, 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Identity Bot Management vendors.

Radware, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced that it has named Radware a global leader in AI and application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, a technology leader in the analysis of global SPARK Matrix: Bot Management, Q4 2026.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

As per Sofia Ali, Principal Analyst at QKS Group: "Radware is redefining Bot Management by shifting detection from static signatures and score-based rules to intent-driven analysis of how automation actually behaves. Its engine unifies pre-emptive blocking through the ERT Active Attackers Feed, AI-based behavioral analysis across hundreds of signals, and real-time signature generation into a single self-learning framework that catches evasive, human-like bots with less manual tuning. A native mobile SDK with built-in Android and iOS attestation extends the same policy framework across web and mobile, while one of the market's broadest mitigation repertoires, from tunable CAPTCHA to proof-of-work crypto challenges, lets enterprises calibrate response per URL, flow, or user segment without trading off user experience. Radware further extends this into the AI era with session-level classification of AI crawlers and autonomous agents, using active intent verification and dynamic trust scoring to govern automation rather than blanket allow or block. Delivered natively within Radware's Cloud Application Protection platform alongside WAF, API, DDoS, and client-side protection with cross-correlated intelligence, Radware positions Bot Management as a coordinated control layer for the emerging agent economy."

"As bots and AI agents grow more sophisticated, organizations need to distinguish malicious automation from legitimate activity," said Shira Sagiv, vice president, portfolio marketing, Radware. "Our Bot Manager uses AI-driven behavioral analysis to identify malicious intent and stop sophisticated attacks without disrupting legitimate users."

Additional Resources:

For more information about Radware Bot Manager visit here.

SPARK Matrix: Bot Management, 2026

About Radware

Radware is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company's cloud application, infrastructure, API and AI security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, behavior-based, real-time protection against sophisticated web, application and DDoS attacks, API abuse, business logic threats and malicious bots. Radware delivers end-to-end API security, including discovery, posture management, testing and runtime protection, along with advanced protection for AI agents and models. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware to address evolving cyberthreats, protect their brands and business operations, and reduce costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, the Radware Blog, X and YouTube. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Gina Sorice for Radware

Ginaso@radware.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

Media Contacts:

Anish

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

5th Floor, Wing 2, Cluster C,

EON Free Zone, Kharadi,

Pune, India

Email: support@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/radware-positioned-as-a-leader-and-emerging-innovator-in-the-spark-matrix-bot-management-2026-by-qks-group-1835

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/radware-positioned-as-a-leader-and-emerging-innovator-in-the-spark-matrix-bot-management-2026-by-qks-group-302915413.html