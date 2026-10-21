Ensysce Biosciences Expands Global Investor and Strategic Outreach at Family Office Summit, Dubai

~President James Morrison met Middle East family offices as Ensysce advances CY200 and its severe pain pipeline~

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) ("Ensysce" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative neuroplastogenic therapies beyond mood disorders, with an initial focus on Complex Regional Pain Syndrome ("CRPS") today announced that James Morrison, President of Ensysce Biosciences, participated in the Family Office Summit, Dubai, on October 15, 2026.

The visit was a central component of Ensysce's expanding global investor and strategic outreach initiative. At the summit, a private gathering for the family office sector, Mr. Morrison met family offices from across the Middle East to introduce the Company and its focus on severe chronic pain, and to begin long-term relationships with investors and potential partners in the region.

The meetings came as Ensysce enters a pivotal period of corporate and clinical development. In September 2026, the Company submitted the protocol for a Phase 2a clinical study of CY200, its clinical-stage candidate for CRPS, to the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

Following Ensysce's acquisition of Cy Biopharma in August 2026, CY200 has become a key component of the Company's growth strategy and clinical pipeline. CRPS is a severe and debilitating chronic pain disorder for which no therapy has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"). CY200 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA.

"We are entering an important stage in Ensysce's evolution, and expanding our relationships with sophisticated global investors and strategic partners is a key priority," said James Morrison, President of Ensysce Biosciences. "The UAE has rapidly developed into a major international center for capital, healthcare innovation and life sciences, making this an ideal opportunity to tell the Ensysce story and introduce the Company to a broader global investment community."

Mr. Morrison continued, "Patients with CRPS have very few options, and CY200 is designed to address that need. Our objective in the UAE was to meet investors and potential partners who take a long-term view of drug development and who understand the opportunity in differentiated clinical-stage assets."

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel neuroplastogenic therapies using psychedelics that go beyond mood disorders and address the root cause of chronic pain through central nervous system modulation. The company is also developing a new class of highly novel opioids for the treatment of severe pain while minimizing the risk of both drug abuse and overdose. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical may be deemed to be forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Without limiting the foregoing, the use of words such as "may," "intends," "might," "will," "expect," "plan," "possible," "believe" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon management's estimates and forecasts and reflect the current views, assumptions, expectations and opinions of the Company as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expected, including (i) possible Nasdaq delisting; (ii) failure to obtain stockholder approval for the conversion of the Series C non-voting convertible preferred stock into shares of common stock of the combined company; (iii) risks related to the combined company's ability to manage its operating expenses and its expenses associated with the acquisition; (iv) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the acquisition; (v) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the acquisition; (vi) the uncertainties associated with the combined company's product candidates, as well as risks associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of product candidates, including potential delays in the commencement and completion of clinical trials, studies and evaluations; (vii) risks related to the inability of the combined company to obtain sufficient additional capital, including the continuation of government funding, to continue to advance these or other product candidates; (viii) failure to achieve the clinical trial milestone for the Milestone Closing; (ix) uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; (x) risks related to the failure to realize any value from product candidates currently being developed and anticipated to be developed in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; and (xi) risks associated with the possible failure to realize certain anticipated benefits of the acquisition, including with respect to future financial and operating results. These statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties described in Ensysce's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in other filings that it makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Ensysce undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Contact:

Lynn Kirkpatrick, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

(858) 263-4196

Ensysce Biosciences Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

ENSC@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Ensysce Biosciences

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ensysce-biosciences-expands-global-investor-and-strategic-outreach-at-1239093