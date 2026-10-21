New configurable workflows connect regulatory alerts to action with expert oversight, while Ingredient Registry introduces source-linked permissibility intelligence across five markets.

RegASK today announced expanded agentic AI capabilities for life sciences and consumer products companies. Configurable workflows automate impact assessment, task assignment, Label Compliance project reviews and stakeholder communications, recording outcomes while keeping critical regulatory decisions under expert oversight.

Regulatory change demands coordination across products, markets and teams. Yet RegASK's 2026 State of Regulatory Affairs and Compliance Report found that only 7% of respondents said their organizations could identify a new requirement and execute a response plan within 48 hours.

"The real bottleneck in regulatory affairs is not simply knowing what has changed. It is translating that intelligence into decisions and coordinated action across products, markets and teams," said Caroline Shleifer, founder and CEO of RegASK. "Our AI-native regulatory operating system enables AI agents to execute repetitive tasks and coordinate follow-up actions, allowing experts to focus on critical regulatory decisions."

With Automation Builder, teams configure workflows triggered by regulatory alerts or set schedules. AI agents can assess impact, assign follow-up tasks and execute subsequent actions, retaining a record of each outcome.

When a sweetener limit changes, RegASK can identify affected products, assign actions and flag active Label Compliance projects. Newsletter Builder can prepare print-ready, multilingual briefings. Regulatory decisions remain subject to human review.

"Agentic AI needs to be auditable," said Amenallah Reghimi, chief product and technology officer at RegASK. "We designed these workflows to maintain a record of how regulatory work moves from an alert to action. Each workflow run records its outcome, giving teams a clearer trail for review while keeping regulatory teams in control of compliance decisions."

RegASK is also introducing Ingredient Registry, a structured database providing source-linked ingredient permissibility information and numeric limits by market and product category. Initially available to selected design partners, it covers the European Union, United States, Brazil, Canada and Mexico.

The expanded agentic workflows are available to RegASK customers. Ingredient Registry is offered separately through a dedicated early-access program.

About RegASK

RegASK is the AI-native regulatory operating system for life sciences and consumer products companies. The platform anticipates regulatory change, assesses portfolio impact and acts across compliance workflows in more than 160 markets, drawing on a global community of more than 1,800 subject-matter experts. RegASK serves more than 80 companies, is a Veeva AI partner and is available in Microsoft Marketplace. RegASK holds independent certifications spanning AI governance, security and privacy, including ISO/IEC 42001 for AI management systems, alongside GDPR compliance and an EcoVadis sustainability rating.

To learn more, visit regask.com.

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Media Contact

Reva Ananda

reva.ananda@regask.com

press@regask.com