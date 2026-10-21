OpenWay Positioned as a Leader in the 2026 SPARK Matrix for Merchant Payment Platform by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Merchant Payment Platform vendors.

OpenWay has received strong ratings for its Merchant Payment Platform. The platform demonstrates high performance across both technology excellence and customer impact parameters.

Pune, India, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named OpenWay as a 2026 SPARK leader in the SPARK Matrix: Merchant Payment Platform, 2026.

According to QKS Group, merchant payment platform buyers increasingly prioritize unified omnichannel processing, real-time settlement, AI readiness, open integration, and deployment flexibility. Resilience, scalability, and total cost of ownership are also critical factors shaping long-term technology investment decisions.

Pradnya Gugale, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "OpenWay's Way4 provides a unified real-time payment platform spanning merchant acquiring, card issuing, transaction switching, digital wallets, BNPL, tokenization, and loyalty management, enabling organizations to consolidate complex, multi-channel payment operations within a common architecture. Its parameter-driven configuration, low-code/no-code capabilities, and business rules support product, workflow, pricing, and processing customization with limited custom development, while its open API framework and canonical data model enable integration with payment schemes, rails, and external systems. Native transaction lifecycle management brings disputes, chargebacks, exceptions, and case handling into the same transaction engine, complemented by flexible deployment options across on-premises, cloud, hybrid, and dedicated-tenant SaaS environments. These capabilities reinforce OpenWay's position as a SPARK Leader in the 2026 SPARK Matrix for organizations seeking platform consolidation, architectural flexibility, and configurable payment operations."

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of Merchant Payment Platform providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Maria Vin, Head of Strategy, OpenWay

"Tier-1 and tier-2 banks, payment processors, acquirers, and fintechs need a resilient, flexible, and mission-critical payment core that can support their business ambitions over the long term. Way4 enables them to consolidate operations, enter new markets, and launch new services while ensuring payment continuity and maintaining control over their infrastructure. We are honored that QKS Group has recognized these capabilities and awarded OpenWay one of the highest positions in the SPARK Matrix."

Additional Resources:

For more information about OpenWay, visit Here

Complimentary Download - SPARK Matrix: Merchant Payment Platform, Q4 2026

About OpenWay

OpenWay is the best-in-class provider of digital payment software solutions for card issuing, merchant acquiring, digital wallets, BNPL, transaction switching, tokenization, and fleet payments, and the best cloud payment systems provider as rated by Gartner, Datos Insights, Ovum (Omdia), Juniper Research, and PayTech. Top-tier banks and processors, as well as ambitious fintechs, have chosen OpenWay. Notable among them are Nexi, BORICA, RPC and Shift4 in Europe; Network International, National Bank of Oman and Equity Bank Group in MEA; Lotte and JACCS in Asia; Comdata, and OPS in the Americas; Ampol in Australia. With its unique capabilities in card issuing, BNPL, merchant acquiring, transaction switching, digital wallets, and fleet payments, the Way4 real-time digital payments software platform guarantees an unparalleled customer payment experience. Distinguished by its unique architecture, it enables online accounting and ensures high availability. Way4 stands out as the only truly online payment platform.

Media Contact-

Olena Bilenka

Product Marketing Manager

obilenka@openwaygroup.com

+38 098 311 33 99

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

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