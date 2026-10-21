As an OpenAI Advanced Partner, Insight will accelerate ChatGPT Enterprise, Codex, and AI adoption at scale through its Radius and Rapid AI offerings

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Advanced Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network, reinforcing Insight's position as a provider of AI solutions for midmarket and lower-enterprise organisations seeking to accelerate AI adoption.

As part of the expanded relationship, Insight will work with OpenAI to help organisations build, deploy and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. The expanded relationship reflects Insight's experience helping organisations successfully deploy and scale AI.

"Insight has built a repeatable approach that connects technology, process transformation, and workforce adoption so clients can move from pilots to production and results faster," said Jack Azagury, Insight President and CEO. "As an OpenAI Advanced Partner, we can help more organisations deploy AI responsibly, scale across the enterprise, and realise value at speed."

Combining OpenAI's frontier models and products with Insight's expertise in AI, cloud, data, cybersecurity, and digital transformation, the companies are addressing the data, governance, adoption, and operational challenges that often prevent AI initiatives from delivering measurable business outcomes. This work will help organisations put GPT-6 Astra to work across more of their business, using deeper reasoning and computer use to complete complex workflows and deliver finished work.

To meet growing demand, Insight is investing in a dedicated OpenAI Centre of Excellence (COE) and expanding specialised capabilities across its sales, solution architecture, engineering, and forward-deployed expert teams. Through its Radius and Rapid AI offerings, Insight helps its clients adopt and scale ChatGPT Enterprise, Codex, agentic solutions, and custom AI applications.

Insight supports clients across every stage of their AI journey from strategy and governance to implementation, adoption, managed services, and continuous optimisation. Insight and OpenAI will collaborate on client adoption, AI-powered service offerings, industry solutions, and joint go-to-market initiatives.

Insight's approach is informed by its own AI transformation journey, which has driven AI adoption across more than 90% of its global workforce and generated significant productivity gains. Drawing on lessons learned from deploying AI internally at scale, Insight is positioned to bring OpenAI capabilities to midmarket organisations, helping them identify high-value AI opportunities and accelerate deployment while maintaining strong governance, security, and compliance practices.

"Successful AI transformation requires both breakthrough technology and proven delivery expertise," said Colleen Kapase, Vice President of Strategic Global Partnerships and Ecosystems at OpenAI. "Insight's customer reach, technical capabilities, and focus on business outcomes make them a valuable partner for organisations adopting AI. Working together, we can help more organisations accelerate the journey from AI exploration to real-world impact."

Learn more about the OpenAI Partner Network: https://openai.com/business/partners/

To learn how Insight can help your organisation accelerate AI adoption, visit here.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises is a leading Solutions Integrator that helps clients solve technology challenges by combining the right hardware, software, and services. We're a global Fortune 500 technology company with a network of over 6,000 partners and experts around the world who provide access to end-to-end IT capabilities. For more than 35 years, we have delivered and optimised technology solutions for our clients efficiently, effectively, and safely. We are rated as a Great Place to Work, a Forbes World's Best Employer, and a Fortune World's Best Workplace. Discover more at insight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261021850572/en/

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Insight

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