Public-Private Partnership with EsSalud Enters Investment and Construction Phase

Auna S.A. ("Auna" or the "Company"), a leading healthcare services platform in Latin America with operations in Mexico, Peru and Colombia, today announced the fulfillment of all conditions precedent to the commencement of construction under its Public-Private Partnership ("PPP") agreement with EsSalud, Peru's Social Health Insurance agency.

Following formal confirmation from EsSalud, the Centro Ambulatorio Trecca project will enter its investment and construction phase, representing a significant execution milestone for Auna and a substantial increase in its addressable market in Peru.

Expanding Auna's Addressable Market

The PPP provides Auna with access to a new and largely untapped segment of Peru's healthcare market: the large EsSalud-insured population comprising approximately six million residents of Lima. This substantially expands Auna's addressable market beyond its current patient and payor base in Peru and will create a platform for the Company to apply its outpatient capabilities within the country's public healthcare system.

Centro Ambulatorio Trecca is designed as a 23-story outpatient facility with approximately 635,000 square feet, or 59,000 square meters, of built area; 145 consultation offices; and 43 treatment rooms. Once operational, the facility is expected to increase EsSalud's healthcare capacity in metropolitan Lima by approximately 20% and support more than three million patient visits annually, helping reduce waiting times for over six million insured Peruvians.

Following the fulfillment of the conditions precedent, Auna will formally notify the project's general contractor, HV SALFACORP S.A., enabling it to begin preparing the site for the refurbishment of the healthcare facility. Construction activities are expected to progress throughout the next two years, with the facility projected to begin operations in late 2028.

Long-Term and Capital-Light Contractual Structure

The Centro Ambulatorio Trecca project is structured through a dedicated project vehicle under a concession framework, with financing, assets and cash flows ring-fenced at the project level. The concession has an initial term of 20 years and may be extended for an additional 20 years.

The contractual structure separates the construction from the operational phase through distinct payment mechanisms. Once the healthcare facility is operational, EsSalud will make monthly payments to Auna based on a contractually guaranteed minimum volume of services. This is expected to provide Auna with a visible and predictable revenue profile over the life of the concession.

Construction capital expenditures will be reimbursed by EsSalud through payments linked to progress certificates issued upon the Company's achievement of defined construction milestones.

Auna is pleased to partner with EsSalud and ProInversión (a Peruvian government agency that promotes private investment) on a project that will significantly expand access to modern outpatient healthcare for millions of Peruvians. The Centro Ambulatorio Trecca PPP advances Auna's broader strategy of expanding through disciplined, capital-light partnerships, while substantially increasing the Company's addressable market in Peru and creating a platform for future public-private partnership opportunities.

About Auna

Auna is a leading horizontally and vertically integrated healthcare platform in Latin America with operations in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia, focusing on high-complexity diseases. Our mission is to transform healthcare by providing access to a highly integrated healthcare offering in the underpenetrated markets of Spanish-speaking Americas. Founded in 1989, Auna has built one of Latin America's largest modern healthcare platforms that consists of a horizontally integrated network of healthcare facilities and a vertically integrated portfolio of oncological plans and selected general healthcare plans. As of June 30, 2026, Auna's network included 31 healthcare network facilities, including hospitals, outpatient, prevention and wellness facilities with 2,337 beds, and 1.4 million healthcare plans.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often are proceeded by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "assumes," "will" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained herein include statements about the construction timeline, commencement of operations, expected capacity and market of Centro Ambulatorio Trecca and expected waiting times for patients. These expectations may or may not be realized. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions or judgments that prove to be incorrect. In addition, Auna's business and operations involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Auna, which could result in Auna's expectations not being realized or otherwise materially affect the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of Auna. Some of the factors that could cause future results to materially differ from recent results or those projected in forward-looking statements are described in Auna's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report filed on Form 20-F on April 22, 2026.

The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Auna does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date such statements were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, and the potential for variation of actual results from the assumptions on which certain of such forward-looking statements are based, investors should keep in mind that the results, events or developments disclosed in any forward-looking statement made in this document may not occur, and that actual results may vary materially from those described herein, including those described as anticipated, expected, targeted, projected or otherwise.

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Contacts:

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