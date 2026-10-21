Agency outlines how teams can assess capacity, business goals, and expected results before setting a roadmap.

Memphis, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - HigherVisibility, a digital marketing agency, was featured in a recent DesignRush article examining how marketing teams can plan around tighter 2026 budgets. The article focused on what organizations can realistically support before initiatives are added to a roadmap.

Image Caption: HigherVisibility shares a framework for marketing planning under tighter 2026 budgets. Image source: DesignRush

The guidance comes as 56% of CMOs say their marketing organization lacks the budget required to deliver its 2026 strategy, according to Gartner's 2026 CMO Spend Survey.

"A useful plan starts with the facts on the ground, not the version of the business that looks best in a planning deck," said Adam Heitzman, managing partner at HigherVisibility.

HigherVisibility's approach begins with an honest baseline of what is already working, what has stalled, where opportunities are being missed, and what the organization can realistically support. From there, each proposed initiative is tested against three questions:

Engineering availability: Is engineering available? Content capacity: Does the content team have the capacity? Business result: What business result is the work expected to support?

If those questions do not have clear answers, the initiative is not ready for the roadmap.

The same approach carries into measurement. For SEO, HigherVisibility recommends looking at conversion rates, revenue from organic traffic, and returns on marketing investment rather than traffic and rankings alone. SEO returns can take several months to develop, so judging performance too early may not show the full results of the work.

For brands and agencies, the approach provides a clearer basis for deciding what belongs on the roadmap before resources are committed. It also helps teams determine what should happen first, which initiatives depend on other work, and what can wait if the business changes.

"The strongest roadmap is the one where everyone knows what gets done first, what depends on something else, and what can wait when the business changes," Heitzman said.

Read the full article here.

About HigherVisibility:

HigherVisibility is a digital marketing agency that provides SEO, paid media, web design, and analytics services for businesses across multiple industries. The agency builds and manages performance-focused marketing programs supported by proprietary reporting tools, including its Insite dashboard, which is used to track and analyze campaign performance for clients. HigherVisibility works with organizations ranging from small businesses to enterprise-level brands.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319344